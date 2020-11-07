Mount Saint Joseph soccer stays on its early-season roll, handles John Carroll 4-1

One week into the soccer season and Mount Saint Joseph has made an early statement as the team to beat.
Two of the reasons why? The Gaels experience and depth.
Getting goals from four players and regularly substituting with no level change in play, Mount Saint Joe pulled away from John Carroll to claim a 4-1 home win on Friday.
Midfielder Tyquan Stroud and center back Jackson Simons — two of 19 seniors on the roster — were the catalysts for the Gaels. Stroud scored the opening goal, assisted on Simons header that proved to be the game winner and had positive touches throughout the game. In addition to the goal, Simons teamed with fellow central defender Sean Thompson to shut down the Patriots in key moments.
The Gaels are the only undefeated team in Catholic League play with a 3-0 mark, while John Carroll (1-2) drops its second straight.
“I think we had a great performance,” Stroud said. “We played against a very good team that has a lot of good attacking players, and I felt we did a good job defensively keeping in control and offensively moving the ball. Every single time, someone subbed out, someone came in and always made an impact — I think that was very important for us.”
In his four years, Stroud has consistently shown an ability to be a difference maker and Friday was no exception. Just prior to the midway point of the first half — with neither team showing signs of taking hold of the game — he pounced on a poor clear from the Patriots defense when he got space on the right side and put a shot on goal from 12 yards that goalie Ethan Wagner (seven saves) was unable to keep from going over the goal line.
The visiting Patriots were impressive in responding five minutes later to tie — Ryan Skandalis taking a short pass from Michal Gradus and finishing from 18 yards with 17:22 left in the half.
Always in the mix on free kicks, Simons headed home a free kick from Stroud with 11:38 left until the break to give the Gaels a 2-1 lead they did well in the second half to protect.
“Jackson and Sean [Thompson] — my two center backs — played a phenomenal game,” Gaels coach Mike St. Martin said. “They don’t get a lot of credit as central defenders, but… [they did] a great job under a lot of pressure. [They] handled their pressure and started connecting passes, especially in the second half.”
After some tidy defending early in the second half, the Gaels added to their lead with the game’s finest connection. Stroud collected a ball at midfield, changed fields in finding Van Danielson on the right side. After winning the end line, he sent a ball to the near post for Shan Chung, who finished from 8 yards for a 3-1 lead with 19:40 to play. Mount Saint Joe goalie Joel Fenstermacher, who splits time with Dominic Jones, kept the Patriots at bay in the second half with four saves.
John Carroll coach Jim Fendryk saw some positives with the Patriots doing well to connect on passes for good stretches. He feels the negatives, which the Gaels made sure to take advantage of, are fixable.
“We’re creating a good amount of opportunities, but a lot of that opportunity isn’t translating into goals,” he said. “And then when we make some of the very simple mistakes or we neglect some of the simple responsibilities — not taking care of assignments in the box or simple clearances or poor giveaways in bad areas — it seems like we’re hurting ourselves a little bit more than we’re helping ourselves in that category.”
Both teams return to action on Wednesday with road games. Mount Saint Joe visits Loyola Blakefield at 3 p.m. with John Carroll traveling to Archbishop Spalding at 6:30 p.m.
Goals: JC – Skandalis; MSJ – Stroud, Simons, S. Chung, Louden. Assists: JC - Gradus; MSJ – Stroud, Danielson, D. Chung. Saves: JC – Wagner 7; MSJ – Jones 1, Fenstermacher 4. Half: MSJ, 2-1