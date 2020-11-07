Mount Saint Joseph soccer stays on its early-season roll, handles John Carroll 4-1

In his four years, Stroud has consistently shown an ability to be a difference maker and Friday was no exception. Just prior to the midway point of the first half — with neither team showing signs of taking hold of the game — he pounced on a poor clear from the Patriots defense when he got space on the right side and put a shot on goal from 12 yards that goalie Ethan Wagner (seven saves) was unable to keep from going over the goal line.