John Carroll holds off late charge from Mount Saint Joseph to secure 67-65 upset win in BCL quarterfinals

But the Gaels, who got 22 points from Stines and 21 from fellow senior Ausar Crawley, picked up their tempo to chase down points and chipped away in the third quarter. Stines scored 10 of his points in the frame to help cut the lead to 50-34 before their season’s final stand came midway through the fourth. Trailing 56-38 with 5:35 left, the Gaels went on a 16-2 run behind Stines and Jalen Tucker to pull within 58-54 and 1:49 left. But the Patriots didn’t buckle any further.