John Carroll basketball beats Boys’ Latin, 57-54, to advance to MIAA A Conference semifinals

“Our big thing has always been enjoy the moments. They really care about each other and it was great for us to be in a dogfight on the road and find a way to get it done,” John Carroll coach Seth Goldberg said. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well — and that’s OK — we defended and we were tough. Also, hats off to BL — they’re tough. Lorenzo is a heck of a player and [Boys’ Latin coach] Cliff [Rees] does a great job, so I’m really proud of our guys that we were tough down the stretch and found a way to make it happen.”