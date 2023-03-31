From Colorado to Boys’ Latin, Jacob Pacheco has become a leader in lacrosse and in the classroom

David and Kristine Pacheco have always told their son, Jacob, they will do everything they can to open doors for him.

From there, his responsibility becomes two-fold: Picking the doors and making sure to get through them.

A senior captain and do-everything long-stick midfielder for the No. 2 Boys’ Latin lacrosse team who also thrives in the classroom and school community, Pacheco has always taken the initiative to do more with any opportunity.

He doesn’t just get through doors; he barrels through them.

His journey to Boys’ Latin from Castle Pines, Colorado, a Denver suburb where the family resides, is proof. Earning a roster spot with the Baltimore Crabs lacrosse club team during the summer months before his sophomore year — Kristine pursued an online ad from the prestigious youth program — got the ball rolling.

From there, Pacheco arrived at Boys’ Latin for the second semester of his sophomore year and stayed with a teammate’s family. He then enrolled in the school’s new boarding program in his junior year.

“My parents have been a vehicle for me to pursue my dreams and anything I want to do with my life,” the 18-year-old Pacheco said. “Coming to Boys’ Latin my sophomore year, at first, we weren’t sure about it. They didn’t want me to move away from home and I didn’t know if I wanted to move away from home. But as we learned more about Boys’ Latin, it became this excellent opportunity for me. To take full advantage of it, I always try to make sure that I’m doing my best both in the classroom and on the lacrosse field, always giving my full effort and remaining focused no matter what challenge lies in front of me.”

Senior captain Jacob Pacheco not only leads the Boys' Latin lacrosse team, but also the senior class as class president. He'll continue his career at the University of Pennsylvania and the prestigious Wharton School of Business. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

The third of four sons in a lacrosse-playing family, Pacheco was eager to see how he’d stack up playing in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference, widely regarded as the country’s best league.

As a sophomore, he contributed to the Lakers claiming the league championship. In reaching the semifinals last season, Pacheco earned All-Metro second-team honors.

With strong leadership and the tenacity to make tough plays in the middle of the field, Pacheco is determined to help get the Lakers bring home another championship. They take a 4-2 mark into Friday’s league opener against visiting John Carroll with game time set for 4:15 p.m.

“At BL, we have values that make us the team we are,” he said. “We always make sure that we work hard and we always make sure that we trust each other. One of the things I think I do very well is that I compete very well.

“My role on the team is being the guy that makes the effort plays, makes the plays in the middle of the field that makes us a difference. And I think I’ve been able to embody that role and show my own personal leadership through that.”

Ask his coach, favorite teacher and teammates about the impact Pacheco has made at Boys’ Latin since he arrived, and they all agree it might take some time to explain.

Committed to play at the University of Pennsylvania and accepted into its prestigious Wharton School of Business, Pacheco became a Class of 2023 representative by the end of his sophomore year. This year, he was elected the class student body president.

“A conversation could go on for an hour or so just going through his resume and the value he brings to our school just outside of lacrosse,” coach Brian Farrell said.

“He came in the middle of his sophomore year and by the end of it he was elected the Class 2023 representative. So in a fourth-month span, he made that big of an impact leadership-wise. And then in a year and a half, he ran for student body president and it was pretty clear cut that he was the top dog for that after being in the school for about a year and a half.”

Pacheco has always had a strong, confident voice, and his passion toward others makes for a fine leader. His father, David, saw those traits in his son when he was playing sports in middle school.

“In football, Jacob knew every play on offense and defense and he always helped the other kids with what the play was and where they needed to be,” he said. “He’s always latched on to that stuff and was always willing to help others. So I think that’s what helped turn him into a leader and it started with him just helping guys get to where they needed to so the team would do better.”

Earlier this semester, science teacher Diane Rodriguez got a pleasantly surprising break during her AP physics class. While introducing a complex calculus-based way of solving a physics problem, she asked if anybody would like to come up to the chalkboard.

“I didn’t even get the invitation out of my mouth and Jacob is up at the board,” she said. “He worked through the example that I just introduced the equation for, gets it right, and some guys didn’t understand it and raise their hands. He expertly fields every single question and then goes on to make up another example and calls on people. Basically for the next 40 minutes, I sat at my desk and drank my coffee, while he did a stellar job teaching my class.”

In charge of the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Rodriguez asked Pacheco to lead the program this year, and his maturity and comfortable approach of sharing his faith has been an ideal fit for the position.

Pacheco feels blessed to have parents that care for him so much and that further drives him to succeed.

“There’s always that slight amount of pressure because my parents do believe in me and want me to have the best opportunities I can. But it’s a good kind of pressure because I always want to make them proud and do what I can to take full advantage of the opportunities that they present to me,” he said.

Through all his hard work, Pacheco has piled up plenty of achievements and special days. One coming during his junior year stands out the most.

“The best day of my life was when I got into the Wharton School of Business,” he said. “I remember I opened my phone and read the email that I had been accepted and I called my Dad and started crying and he started crying. That was an awesome milestone for me. I think I learned that if I put my mind to something, if I put my nose down and get the work done, than I can do anything.”