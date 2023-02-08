Milford Mill’s Sean Williams and Dunbar’s Josh Fedd to continue careers in Ivy League: ‘The work is really paying off’

On consecutive days in early December, Milford Mill running back Sean Williams Jr. and Dunbar defensive end Josh Fedd closed out their high school football careers in grand fashion by leading their teams to state championships and perfect seasons.

On Feb. 1, they sat down at their respective schools, pens in hand, to add to their list of remarkable achievements. After signing their national letters of intent, Williams is set to attend the University of Pennsylvania and Fedd is off to Harvard, two of the eight institutions in the prestigious Ivy League.

“It’s a monumental opportunity that, ultimately, I never thought I could have coming into ninth grade year,” said Fedd, who maintains a weighted 4.3 GPA at the top of Dunbar’s Class of 2023. “But after putting in all the hard work, I think all the good things just started to pile up for me and it was inevitable to happen. It’s just unreal.

“Education is really the key to power and it opens up a lot of doors. Just being able to put in the hard work toward education is something that everyone should value. That example being set by me, I hope it’s encouraging to all the people here at Dunbar, the city and state.”

Dunbar's Josh Fedd, standing, speaks during national signing day Feb. 1 after signing his national letter of intent to play football at Harvard. (Courtesy of Dunbar)

Milford Mill coach Reggie White and Dunbar coach Lawrence Smith — both alums of the schools they coach — have led their programs for a combined 36 years. While many of their student-athletes have moved on to quality colleges, Williams and Fedd are the first headed to the Ivy League.

“The Ivy League coaches started calling and that was the first time I had ever dealt with that, so it was something different and really special,” Smith said. “Josh has set the bar high for the program and showed that a kid from the inner city can go to probably the most prestigious college in the country.”

Williams, a transfer from Mount Saint Joseph, was named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Offensive Player of the Year after piling up 2,248 total yards and 38 touchdowns. The Millers capped their 14-0 season with a 25-16 win over Kent Island in the Class 2A state title game.

At an early age, Miller learned the importance of education, discipline and balancing academics and athletics from his parents. With a weighted 4.12 GPA, he plans to major in criminal justice at Penn.

“It’s really great that the work is really paying off now,” he said. “I’ve been doing it for a lot of years, so it’s good to see that I’m able to put it to work at a really great place that’s going to set me up well in the future.”

Milford Mill's Sean Williams, middle, signs his national letter of intent to play football at the University of Pennsylvania alongside Rashard Herring, left, and Emmanuel Gee, right, during national signing day Feb. 1. (Courtesy of Milford Mill)

At Dunbar, Fedd set a positive tone on the football field, finishing with 107 tackles, 19 sacks and three fumble recoveries as the 12-time champion Poets (13-0) completed back-to-back perfect seasons for the first time in program history with a 22-13 win over Patuxent in the Class 2A/1A state title game.

He was even more impressive academically. Heading the list of 12 Dunbar seniors who signed to play football at the next level, Fedd also is set to become the school’s Class of 2023 valedictorian.

“Signing the papers was unreal,” he said. “I never knew where I was going, but I knew my hard work was going to get me to where I was supposed to be. It’s paid off and it’s just been incredible.”

Milford Mill junior quarterback Deshawn Purdie, who also transferred in from Mount Saint Joseph and maintains a 3.7 GPA, has closely watched how Williams goes about his business. It’s an example he’s striving to follow.

“He’s like a big brother to me and has put me on the right path and I’m going to keep going on the right path,” said Purdie, who earned All-Metro second team honors. “It’s very important to us both.

“Sean always stays positive and if he’s positive, everybody around him stays positive. That positivity turns into hard work and dedication and his teammates look at that as an example knowing he’s going to an Ivy League school and you have to have a great GPA to get there. So he’s like a role model to some of the student-athletes.”

At Dunbar, Smith gets a frequently asked question: “Coach, I got a 3.0 [GPA], do I need to come to study hall?”

Fedd’s example provides the definitive answer.

“I tell them study hall is for everybody,” Smith said. “Josh is No. 1 in the class with a [4.3 GPA] and he doesn’t miss study hall. So if he feels that he has to come to study hall, then everybody has to come to study hall. That’s the standard he set for us.”

Reserved by nature, Williams makes the point that through consistent hard work and believing in yourself, anybody can reach the goals they set.

“I’m living proof,” he said.