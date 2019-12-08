“Just keep on doing everything that she has been doing,” David Bobb said. “Three simple rules I always tell her in track and field are never underestimate your competition, execute what you are trained and don’t waste an opportunity and if you do those three things normally things go well so obviously if you have a certain goal then make sure you do what you have to do to achieve those goals whether it’s nutrition or it’s sleep or making sure you are doing what you have to do from an academic standpoint. Right now we are just trying to make sure she can live her life as a teenager and not get too overwhelmed with that stuff. If it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. She’s only 16 years old so she has a lot more years in front of her.”