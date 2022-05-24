In do-or-die contest, Indian Creek baseball slugs St. Paul’s, 10-0, to force deciding game for MIAA B championship

Indian Creek's Patrick Smith, from left, celebrates with teammates Nicholas Pratt and Bradley DeMoss in the third inning. Indian Creek defeated St. Paul's (10-0) in the first game of two in the championship series of the MIAA B conference at Harford Community College. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Leadoff hitter Riley Handwerger wasn’t ready for the Indian Creek baseball season to be over on Monday.

Neither was relief pitcher Brad DeMoss.

In fact, all of the Eagles felt the same going into the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference championship round against top-seed St. Paul’s.

Win or go home in the double-elimination playoffs, Indian Creek made it known early on Monday that a second game would be necessary to decide the champion. The Eagles plated three runs in the first inning, six in the second and another in the third — Handwerger scoring three runs and driving in another — and then leaned on DeMoss and strong defense to close a 10-0 win over the Crusaders in five innings at Harford Community College in Bel Air.

From left, Indian Creek's Patrick Smith celebrates with teammates Nicholas Pratt and Bradley DeMoss in the third inning of the Eagles' 10-0 win over St. Paul's on Monday. The win forces a deciding game in the MIAA B Conference championship at Harford Community College on Tuesday.

The loss is the first in the playoffs for the Crusaders (21-8) and ends their 12-game winning streak. They’ll return to HCC on Tuesday to face the third-seeded Eagles (19-10) for the title in a winner-take-all contest. Game time has yet to be determined as it depends on Monday’s A Conference championship game result.

DeMoss, who replaced injured starter Anders Liimatainen in the first inning and went on to scatter four hits, believes the Eagles have the right formula and mindset to bring home the title on Tuesday.

“It’s going to take the same thing we did today — energy all game long and a team effort,” he said. “Pitchers throwing strikes is the biggest thing but also the offense coming out and swinging the bat.”

On Monday, Indian Creek immediately picked off where it left off on Saturday, when they advanced to the championship round with a 15-4 win over defending champion Boys’ Latin, which beat the Eagles earlier in the playoffs to them to the losers bracket.

They finished with 12 hits, including three doubles and two triples, and jumped on the Crusaders immediately.

Handwerger, the Eagles shortstop who had two of the doubles, opened the first inning with a walk, and three hits followed to help produce a 3-0 lead. Andrew Harris drove in one run with a triple and Chris Kokoski followed with an RBI single.

The Eagles took complete control when they batted around in the six-run second. Handwerger added a run-scoring single and later scored with a two-out triple from Kokoski, scoring two more.

After Handwerger doubled and scored in the third to push the lead to 10-0, DeMoss mixed off-speed pitches with his fastball mostly on the outside corner to keep the Crusaders frustrated. In the bottom of the third, St. Paul’s had two on and two out when Hayden Hair hit a sharp grounder down the third base line, which was cleanly handled by third baseman Patrick Smith, who touched the bag to get the force play.

Now 5-1 in the playoffs and winners of four straight after falling, 6-3, to Boys’ Latin, the Eagles are soaring into Tuesday’s deciding game. Their only other championship came in 2018 when they played in the C Conference.

“Once we got to that first playoff game, there was a new energy level and our guys have just been attacking pitches and the offense has been real good,” said Indian Creek coach Matt Selmer.

He also was grateful for the performance he received from DeMoss, who was called on earlier than expected after Liimatainen left the game with a sore shoulder after facing three St. Paul’s batters.

“Brad’s been the guy out of the pen for us — he’s been Mr. Reliable,” Selmer said. “[Today], with Anders battling back, leg and shoulder [injuries], we knew if we went to the pen early it was going to be Brad. We can rely on him to throw strikes and he just does good to keep guys off balance.”

There was no panic on the St. Paul’s side. The Crusaders finished with a 13-2 league mark in capturing the Black division in the regular season and then beat McDonogh, St. John’s Catholic Prep and Boys’ Latin before stumbling on Monday. They have two of their top pitchers ready to throw Tuesday in Alex Cromwell and Cameron Nelson. Cromwell, playing third base, had two of the Crusaders’ four singles on Monday.

“We told the boys that by being the No. 1 seed, we earned the right to have a second opportunity and come back to play. So how we handle this adversity is ultimately going to determine who is champion,” said St. Paul’s coach Dave Miele.

Last year’s experience in the championship series is also something St. Paul’s can draw from in their bid to bounce back on Tuesday. The Crusaders have won three championships — A Conference titles in 2002 and 2003 and their first in 1996 in B play.

“Interestingly, last year we made it to the championship and we were the underdog and beat Boys’ Latin, 9-0, and then they came back and beat us in this very same circumstance. So we’ve been here on the other side of things,” Miele said.

IC — 3 6 1 0 0 — 10 12 0

SP — 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 1

Liimatainen, DeMoss (1) and Pratt; Konkolics, Hair (2) and Padousis

2B: IC -- Handwerger 2, DeMoss. 3B: IC -- Kokoski, Harris