IAAM, MIAA hope ‘to return to play at some point’ after spring sports season is suspended by coronavirus

In a joint statement, the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) remained hopeful Monday that the spring sports season suspended by the coronavirus pandemic can eventually resume.
The leagues, which supervise private school athletic competition in the area, are following the same mandate as the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA), with the suspension of the season extended to April 27.
Saints Peter & Paul, a member of both the IAAM and MIAA based in Easton, has already decided not to field teams for the potentially abbreviated spring season.
“The leadership of the MIAA and IAAM remain hopeful that both leagues will be able to offer our student athletes an opportunity to return to play at some point this season," the statement, signed by IAAM executive director Sue Thompson and MIAA executive director Lee Dove, said. "Both leagues will continue in their efforts to consider possible options dependent upon the re-opening of schools. Further details are unavailable at this time.”
Two weeks ago, the IAAM said that its Board of Governors would evaluate regular-season standings, postseason play and a possible extension of the spring season at an April 13 meeting.
On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan issues a “stay at home” order for state residents in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Marylanders may only leave their homes for essential work or urgent medical care, to get food or prescriptions or for other “absolutely necessary” reasons.
The order takes effect at 8 p.m. Monday. The governor said the ban includes restrictions on traveling outside of the state and riding public transportation.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 14% as of Monday, state officials said, following an outbreak over the weekend that infected 66 residents and killed one at a Carroll County nursing home. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Maryland remained at 15 Monday morning, after rising from 10 Saturday, officials said. The number of confirmed cases in the state was 1,413, as of Monday.