IAAM A and B Conference girls basketball 2019-20 final scoring leaders

Brent Kennedy
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 23, 2020 5:44 PM

The Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland girls basketball season came to a close on Sunday, Feb. 16 with the playing of the conference championship games at Stevenson University. Throughout the year there were plenty of standouts, with 30 players between the A and B Conferences averaging at least 8.5 points per game.

Click through the gallery above to see the final leaderboard. (All stats submitted by IAAM coaches; email bkennedy@baltsun.com with any questions)

**No stats received from Mount Carmel and St. Timothy’s.

