Through the first two months of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland girls basketball season, there are 29 players between the A and B Conferences averaging at least nine points per game.
Click through the gallery above to see the leaderboard, as of Jan. 13, 2020. (All stats submitted by IAAM coaches; email bkennedy@baltsun.com with any questions)
**Only partial stats received for St. Vincent Pallotti, Annapolis Area Christian and Mt. Carmel. No stats received from Mercy and St. Timothy’s.