St. Frances girls basketball wins fifth straight IAAM A Conference title; St. Paul’s, Bryn Mawr victorious

St. Frances girls basketball coach Jerome Shelton stood outside of his team’s locker room Sunday night and smiled. His Panthers had achieved their goal — but it was not at an easy task.
Anani Humphrey and Angel Reese each scored 18 points and Aniya Gourdine added 14, including two late free throws, as No. 3 St. Frances won its fifth consecutive Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship with a 55-51 victory over St. Vincent Pallotti before a standing-room-only crowd at Stevenson University.
St. Frances (25-3) had been pointing towards this all season. The Panthers won last year by beating regular-season champion Roland Park after falling twice to the Reds during the season. This season, St. Frances needed to beat Pallotti (21-6) in the finals after topping the Panthers twice during the regular season, and it happened in a tough, physical game.
That’s what Shelton was reflecting on in the moments after the game — what his program has accomplished in winning five consecutive titles, and 12 overall.
“It means that I’m blessed to be here and blessed to have players who rise to the occasion in championship game,” Shelton said. “I also have a great staff there with me.”
Reese and Gourdine also were reflecting on the streak after the game. It’s been a tough year for Reese, ESPN’s No. 2 overall recruit and Maryland commit, and she enjoyed finishing her IAAM career with four titles in four years.
“I’ve really been through everything, from coaches [saying things] on social media and a lot [more],” Reese said, referencing Archbishop Spalding girls basketball coach Lisa Smith, who was fired after making disparaging comments about Reese in an Instagram direct message. “But this tops it all off.”
Gourdine has been a bit overshadowed by Reese at times but was strong throughout the season and playoffs. She seemed to have a knack for making the right play when St. Frances needed it.
That happened again in this game, which remained close throughout with St. Frances leading most of the way. But when McDonald’s All American Eniya Russell fouled out for Pallotti with 6:46 remaining in the game, that seemed to give the Baltimore school a lift.
The Panthers scored eight straight — six from Humphrey, a Pallotti transfer — for a 51-39 lead with 3:26 left. Pallotti began clawing back and cut the lead to two in the final minute, but missed a shot. After Humphrey missed the front end of a one-and-one with 28.1 seconds remaining, Pallotti had another chance to tie the game, but turned the ball over.
St. Frances got it back with 14 seconds left, and Gourdine was fouled. She sank both ends of a one-and-one with 12.6 seconds remaining for a four-point lead that locked up the championship.
“She’s been right there, and she’s been consistent all year,” Shelton said. “I had no doubts about her and [the free throws].”
Gourdine, meanwhile, was standing a few feet away holding the championship trophy and smiling. She agreed that winning this game was not easy, but had faith that her Panthers would be able to get the job done.
“This means a lot for us to beat them three times in one season,” Gourdine said. “It really means a lot. But [I said] whichever team was mentally tougher would win. That was us tonight.”
P — E. Russell 5, Smith 2, Hall 19, Waleed 5, L. Russell 6, Stangherlin 1, Sydnor 4, Greenhow 9. Totals: 19 8-12 51.
SF — Dorsey 3, Gourdine 14, Humphrey 18, Reese 18, K. Turner 2. Totals: 17 19-27 55.
Half: S, 28-25.
B Conference
No. 8 St. Paul’s 58, Mount Carmel 54: Destiny Ryles scored a game-high 25 points, including four free throws in the final 24.1 seconds, as No. 8 St. Paul’s held off Mount Carmel, 58-54.
St. Paul’s (23-3) won its second straight B Conference championship and ended the season on a 14-game winning streak. Mount Carmel (14-14) entered Sunday on an eight-game run.
Ryles came up big in the fourth quarter despite picking up her fourth foul late in the final moments of the third. Mount Carmel sliced a 15-point lead to 40-32 after three quarters thanks to lots of defensive pressure that seemed to wear down St. Paul’s.
Then, the Cougars kept going to center Hawa Doumbouya down low, and she scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter. The last came on a free throw that tied the game at 54 with 43.4 seconds remaining.
Ryles then drew a foul and hit two free throws with 24.1 seconds left for a 56-54 lead. After a Cougars turnover, Ryles made one of two free-throw attempts with 13.7 seconds remaining. She added one more free throw with 2.9 seconds to go that sealed the victory.
“As Destiny goes, we go,” St. Paul’s coach Pat Conrad said. “[She’s] just solid; unbelievable basketball player, unbelievable young lady.”
Esprit Cha helped the Gators, scoring 15 points as St. Paul’s led for most of the game until the late Mount Carmel rush. Madison Beale helped out with nine as the Gators were a little short-handed because of injuries.
Doumbouya tied for the team lead with 11 points with Tamara Stanford. The Cougars had problems getting their offense going in the first half, but everything changed after that. They scored 40 of their 54 points in the final two quarters.
C Conference
Bryn Mawr 42, Concordia Prep 32: Brooke Vinson scored a game-high 17 points while Bryn Mawr played tough defense, and the Mawrtians shut down the Concordia Prep offense en route to a 42-32 victory in the C Conference championship game.
Bryn Mawr (16-4) won its second title in the past three years on a day when both teams struggled shooting the ball. The Mawrtians were bigger and stuck with a 2-3 zone that helped forced 29 turnovers.
“I think it was our defense that was the key,” Bryn Mawr coach Mimi Walters said. “Even though we were in a zone, we focused on being aggressive in it.”
They were very aggressive, and Concordia Prep (21-11) hesitated to drive and struck mainly with long 3-pointers throughout the game. The Saints made eight of them but just two two-point baskets — and none until the third quarter.
Plus, Concordia Prep had problems at the free-throw line, making just four of 17 shots.
“We didn’t have an answer for their height,” Concordia Prep coach John Cooney said. “Offensively, we couldn’t really get anything going, get into any type of rhythm.”
That helped Bryn Mawr, which also battled its own offensive woes. The Mawrtians went on a 10-point run late in the second quarter that carried over into the third, and that let them take a 19-9 lead. They never trailed again.
Abbey Hurlbrink added nine points for Bryn Mawr, and point guard Alison Harbaugh ran the offense well and hit a key jumper late in the fourth quarter. The Mawrtians made 15 of 25 attempts from the line, and that helped them hold on late.
Hailee Ford and Phoebe Bannon led the Saints with nine points apiece in the loss.