With IAAM championship games on tap, St. Frances and St. Paul’s basketball aiming to defend crowns

Outlook: Both teams are coming into this game on a roll. St. Paul’s is trying for a second straight B Conference title and now has won 13 straight games. The Gators crushed Mercy and Maryvale in their two playoff games and can score in a lot of different ways. They’ve got speed, move the ball well and can also shoot from the outside, if needed. Destiny Ryles is the point guard and makes the offense go while keeping the team balanced. Alex Sawyers and others also can help. Mount Carmel has rebounded from a tough start and has won eight consecutive games. The Cougars played a brutal schedule in the first part of the season, but that may have helped them when it was time for conference play. St. Paul’s beat Mount Carmel, 57-47, in their only meeting of the season back in early December, but the Cougars took off in mid-January. They made it to the finals thanks to a tough 31-27 victory over St. Timothy’s in a semifinal where Tsion Smith scored 10 points.