Maryvale soccer scores early, protects advantage in 1-0 win over Bryn Mawr for IAAM B Conference title

Navigating through an uneven season, the Maryvale Prep girls soccer team made sure to save its best play for last.

The Lions’ reward came in Saturday’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference championship game when they scored early and protected the advantage against Bryn Mawr to capture a 1-0 win at Calvert Hall.

In claiming the program’s fifth league crown and first since 2019, Maryvale Prep finished with a 9-7-2 mark. Coming into the playoffs as the fourth seed, the Lions knocked off St. Timothy’s and then top-seed Severn — both 2-1 final scores — before blanking the Mawrtians in the title game.

On Saturday, they were quick to state their case when sophomore Avery Weetenkamp curled in a corner kick in the game’s third minute.

Maryvale players and coaches celebrate their victory over Bryn Mawr in the IAAM B Conference championship game Saturday. Maryvale scored early and held the advantage to claim the program’s fifth league crown and first since 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Playing with the wind in the second half, Bryn Mawr (10-4-1) made a push, but the Lions’ defense — led by center back Colleen Ferrarese, freshman back Laney Clements and goalkeeper Abby Marquette — didn’t budge.

The Mawrtians’ best chance to tie the game came with 9:20 to play when junior Melina Ramirez sent a blistering shot from 20 yards that Marquette cleanly handled for her fifth and final save.

“It’s such an amazing feeling.” said Ferrarese, a senior captain. “For the seniors — we won in our freshmen year, too, so this is a special way to close out our high school soccer careers. We just all have such a good bond and we’re so connected.”

On Sept. 23, the Mawrtians claimed a 3-2 win over Maryvale in the teams’ regular-season meeting.

Goals: MP -- Weetenkamp

Saves: MP -- Marquette 5; BM -- Whitman 4

Half: MP, 1-0