IAAM A soccer semifinals: No. 10 Spalding rallies past No. 9 Notre Dame Prep, 3-2; No. 1 McDonogh blanks No. 13 Mercy

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers defender/midfielder Malia Hydes (25) shoots near defender/midfielder Chloe Strohecker (9) as Notre Dame Prep Blazers goalkeeper Malinda Armstrong lunges for the ball in front of forward Trish Kohler (19) during the 2023 IAAM-A division girls' soccer semifinal at Whittles Field on Nov. 1, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Spalding girls soccer was up against it and then some in the early stages of its IAAM A Conference semifinal Wednesday against visiting Notre Dame Prep.

The No. 10 Cavaliers were playing against the wind in the first half and the No. 9 Blazers made sure to take advantage with two goals in the first 20 minutes.

It gave Spalding a chance to see what it was all about. Coach Ashly Kennedy described it afterward as character.

The home team got one goal back in the first half, with Shea Billmyer cleanly striking a direct kick from 22 yards just three minutes after the Blazers’ second goal. Then the Cavaliers hunkered down for the rest of the half and made full use of their turn with the wind in the second.

Senior standout midfielder Gabby Wisbeck, playing her first game after suffering a torn ACL at the end of last season, put home a corner kick to tie the game before junior Olivia Nardone scored the game-winner with 10 minutes left for a resilient 3-2 comeback win.

Spalding (6-6-1) will meet undefeated and No. 1 McDonogh (15-0) — a 7-0 winner over No. 13 Mercy in Wednesday’s other semifinal — for the championship Saturday at 7 p.m. at Calvert Hall.

Archbishop Spalding teammates gather around midfielder Shea Billmyer (3), who scored on a penalty kick against Notre Dame Prep during an IAAM A Conference semifinal Wednesday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“I told the girls we can give you all the tools and the tactics and the strategies to break a team down, but, at the end of the day, it ultimately comes from your desire and fight to win,” Kennedy said. “I said everything about today was about your character and how we handled moments.”

The Blazers knew they had to pull ahead when they had the wind in their favor in the first half and they did just that. Deep in the Cavaliers’ end, Toni Patiniotis nudged a ball forward to Trish Kohler, who was able to finish from the left side from 8 yards to put the Blazers up 1-0 with 26 minutes left in the half.

Their persistent play continued, and when Ava Forti scored off a long throw in, the Blazers led 2-0 with 20 minutes left.

But the Cavaliers settled in and managed to get the ball upfield. When they were awarded a free kick just outside the penalty area, Billmyer provided hope with her good aim.

After escaping the first half, the Cavaliers continually pressed with the wind in their favor for the majority of the second.

Wisbeck’s goal, a left-footed corner that curled just inside the far post, tied the game three minutes into the second half. After Nardone gave the Cavaliers the lead with 10 minutes left, they kept pushing the rest of the way.

“We’ve had a competitive season, worked really hard to get here and went down two in the first half. But we huddled together and said this was a winnable game,” Nardone said. “I wouldn’t have scored if not for the other girls in the box crashing. I have no words, just beyond proud of these girls.”

Notre Dame Prep forward Ava Forti (29) reacts with teammates, from left, Liv Beckner, Maddie Hecklinger, Trish Kohler and Greyson Tischer after scoring a goal against Archbishop Spalding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

For Wisbeck, the chance to get back on the field with her high school teammates was priceless. She played around 15 minutes in each half, making the most of the time and scoring the clutch tying goal.

“I was completely anxious, but, at the same time, I was just so grateful I had the team behind me and that calmed me down,” she said. “They were all really supportive and it reminded me who my family was.”

As for the equalizer?

“We practice it so much in practice and I hadn’t been hitting my corners just getting back. But I felt it and it was amazing,” she said. “I can’t even express the words how I felt.”

The team’s final challenge Saturday appears monumental with McDonogh sweeping the two regular-season meetings by a combined score of 11-2. But the Cavaliers, who will be seeking the program’s sixth league crown, believe they are ready for another big moment.

“I’m really confident in this team and our resilience,” Nardone said. “I think if we go up, we can keep the lead and push through. That’s what this team is about, that’s what the season is about and that’s what our purpose is about.”

Notre Dame Prep had plenty of fine moments in growing into a formidable team this season. The Blazers had hoped for another crack at McDonogh, but it wasn’t to be.

“I give credit to Spalding, they fight and they grind and that’s why they are where they are,” Notre Dame Prep coach Cynthia Walsh said. “The big focus for us this season was team and family. We were trying to find our identity in the beginning, did a lot of work off the field together and you started to see that in the second half of our season. We did a really great job and that’s why we got the results we did and why we got to the semifinals.

“That culture that we started says a lot and I have no doubt that we’ll back in the same place and it will be a different picture next year.”

McDonogh cruises past Mercy

In a rematch of last year’s championship game, the No. 1 Eagles continued their season-long roll, taking charge with five first-half goals in a 7-0 win against the defending champions.

McDonogh opened the scoring with 23 minutes left when Kate Levy’s corner kick was put in by a Mercy defender for an own goal. Two goals from Gracie Salais in a five-minute stretch were followed by two goals from Emma Patti — six minutes apart — to give the Eagles a commanding 5-0 halftime lead.

One win away from the program’s 10th IAAM A Conference title and first perfect season, the Eagles will go into Saturday’s championship game oozing with confidence against their long-standing rival Spalding.

“It’s a great opportunity for these kids to just play again,” McDonogh coach Harry Canellakis said. “Beyond the fact I think we’re playing great soccer, I really feel these kids are just fully enjoying it and they’ll relish the opportunity on Saturday.”

No. 13 Mercy, which claimed a 1-0 win over John Carroll in Friday’s quarterfinal, closed the season with a 7-8 mark.

Spalding 3, Notre Dame Prep 2

Goals: NDP Kohler, Forti; S — Billmyer, Wisback, Nardone

Assists: NDP — Patiniotis; S — Hydes

Saves: NDP — Itzo 6; S — Konstantoulas 5

Half: NDP, 2-1

McDonogh 7, Mercy 0

Goals: Mc — Levy, Salais 2, Patti 2, Morris, Rodriguez

Assists: Mc — Rose, Terry, Hardway, Morris

Saves: Me — Umbarger 8, Ellis 4; Mc — Schaller 1, Caruso 1

Half: Mc, 5-0