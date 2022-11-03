Four-time defending champs McDonogh, Mercy reach IAAM A Conference soccer final

The McDonogh girls soccer team took a different path this season to another championship game appearance.

Without a senior on this year’s roster, the No. 3 Eagles weren’t a dominant force from the start. Instead, the area’s perennial power was a work-in-progress.

On Wednesday, the four-time defending Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference champions showed just how far they have come with a thorough 4-0 semifinal win over No. 4 John Carroll.

The Eagles (8-3-1) got two goals in each half from four different players to win their fifth straight game and vie for the program’s 10th league crown. They will meet No. 2 Mercy — a 4-1 winner over No. 11 Notre Dame Prep in the other semifinal — at 7 p.m. Saturday at Calvert Hall.

On Wednesday, defense got the Eagles going. Junior midfielder Kate Levy won a fierce challenge at midfield, got the ball to Maddie Rose and then made a strong run upfield. When Levy got a return pass, she was fouled in the penalty area. After Elle Long neatly placed the free kick in the lower right corner, the Eagles were on their way with a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Rose made it 2-0 three minutes later.

“We’ve always been told we have to set the tone from the start and it depends on us doing that,” said Levy, who also scored the Eagles’ fourth goal. “We started out the season a little rocky. We had a lot of talent, but we just had to piece it together correctly. Once we started playing together and were getting comfortable together, things started looking better and now it’s looking really good.”

The McDonogh girls soccer team celebrates after defeating John Carroll on Wednesday to advance to the IAAM A Conference championship game. The Eagles are the four-time defending champions. (Glenn Graham)

The Patriots (9-3-2) had some time with the ball but were never able to get the all-important first goal to put pressure on the Eagles.

The visitors’ best chance to break through came with 11 minutes left in the first half when senior captain Maghann Kalthof hit a heavy left-footed shot from 15 yards that Eagles goalie Remi Schaller (four saves) handled confidently.

Despite the setback, the Patriots made significant strides throughout the season that included a rise to No. 1 in The Baltimore Sun’s Top 15 poll.

“I think this just speaks to where the program is going,” nine-year coach Hayley Howe said. “It had been slow progress, but the last two years, we’ve been on a slick track. I think we just need to get our mentality in check. Physically, we’re there and the talent is there — we just need to get used to big games like these.”

Rose and the Eagles are now primed for the biggest game of all on Saturday. Mercy claimed a 1-0 win in the teams’ regular-season meeting Sept. 28.

“It should be a good game — two talented teams,” Rose said. “We are ready. We have been preparing and I think it’s going to come down to who wants it more. We’re going to fight to the end and hopefully take home another championship.”

Goals: M — Long, Rose, Salais, Levy. Assists: M — Pattie, Terry Saves: JC — Garvey 6, Nelson 2; Schaller 4. Half: M, 2-0

Mercy rolls past Notre Dame Prep, 4-1, to advance

With four goals on their first five shots in the game’s opening 20 minutes, the Magic wasted no time securing their spot in Saturday’s championship game.

Star forward Payton Schenning continued her sensational senior season, scoring the game’s first two goals in a 4-1 win over Notre Dame Prep.

Five minutes into play, she slipped behind the Blazers’ defense with a determined run before scoring from 16 yards.

Five minutes later, she collected a long ball sent in by defender Allie Petryszak from the right side and hit a shot from 18 yards that curled into the far top corner for a 2-0 lead.

The Magic’s precise finishing continued when Sydney Feiler hit a heavy shot from 16 yards off the crossbar and in. Mackenzie Hobik made it 4-0 on a rebound in front midway through the first half, and the Magic’s advantage was never threatened.

“We knew what we were against and we came out hard — I am proud of my teammates and to be in this position with them,” said Schenning, who has 20 goals and 12 assists this season.

The Magic will seek the program’s first IAAM A title against the defending champions.

“It will take a brilliant effort from the whole team to win our first A Conference championship in school history,” Mercy coach Doug Pryor said. “We must do all the little things very well to beat the champs. McDonogh has been the class of soccer in Maryland for the last 10 years. When their players take the field, they feel they’re supposed to win every game, so we will need to be mentally tough from the start. We will give it our all for sure.”

Notre Dame Prep, which upset Archbishop Spalding, 1-0, in last week’s quarterfinal, closes its season 5-5-4.