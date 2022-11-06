Mercy soccer dethrones 4-time defending IAAM A Conference champ McDonogh, 1-0, on Sydney Feiler’s late goal

The Mercy girls soccer team knew wresting away the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference crown from four-time defending champion McDonogh wouldn’t be easy.

The No. 2 Magic — determined to be the best by beating the best — welcomed the challenge.

Advertisement

And as the championship game minutes passed by Saturday night at packed Calvert Hall, the teams deadlocked in a scoreless tie, it was apparent it would take a special effort for a breakthrough.

Mercy senior midfielder Sydney Feiler provided one.

Advertisement

Collecting a ball at the right edge of the penalty area, she took two dribbles to get free before unleashing a left-footed shot that bent inside the far post.

The goal, coming with 11:43 to play, proved the game-winner as Mercy claimed a 1-0 victory over No. 3 McDonogh for the program’s first conference championship.

The Mercy soccer team celebrates its 1-0 win over McDonogh on Saturday night for the program's first IAAM A Conference championship. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Mercy, which closed the season with 13 straight wins to finish 16-1, becomes the first team outside of McDonogh and Archbishop Spalding to win the A Conference crown since St. Vincent Pallotti in 2007, ending a 13-season streak.

“I wanted to cry when I scored and then I was like, ‘Oh, shoot we still have so much time left,’ and then I was like, ‘We got to hold them,” said Feiler, who finished the season with six goals and four assists. “I knew we were going to be able to hold them, we all did. We knew we were going to win this game. This group, we knew from the beginning we had it. Just the talent and the fight that we all had, it’s amazing. I love all these girls and we’ll remember this forever.”

Feiler’s championship goal came moments after the Eagles nearly scored themselves. With 15 minutes to play, McDonogh midfielder Kate Levy won a challenge at midfield and got forward before pushing a short pass across to Sabba Haghgoo, whose heavy, one-time shot from 16 yards hit the crossbar.

After Mercy took the lead, the Eagles’ best chance to tie the game came with 3:05 to play when Haghgoo played a ball across to the far post for Emma Patti, who deflected a shot off the post.

Mercy's Peyton Schenning, left, and McDonogh's Emma Sherman fight for the ball in first half of Saturday night's IAAM A Conference championship game. The Magic won, 1-0. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Mercy’s 13-year coach Doug Pryor always believed this year’s group had something special in them to bring home the elusive crown.

“Man, it’s special. ... I want to cry,” he said. “It’s a special group with the seniors, and I told them from Day 1 if you want to win a championship it’s got to be against McDonogh because they’re one of the best programs in the country. Beating them in this game is big. It was a great game and obviously the ball bounced our way a little bit. The kids worked hard all year. The first week we had a setback against Broadneck and they just regrouped and focused and battled.”

Advertisement

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

For perennial power McDonogh, which was looking to add its 10th championship in the past 12 seasons, things didn’t fall into place despite a fine second-half performance. The Eagles close the season with a 8-4-1 mark.

“I felt like we had enough to win it this year and, honestly, we were kind of unlucky hitting the post in the second half,” McDonogh coach Harry Canellakis said. “I did feel like we had the edge in play overall in the second half, but then they had the unbelievable goal, so hats off to them.”

Both teams had some quality time with the ball in a scoreless first half.

The Eagles had the best chance of the half on a corner kick sent to the middle by Lexi Terry with 3:30 to play. Gracie Salais went up alongside Magic goalkeeper Soleil Umbarger, who got her hands on the ball before it skimmed off the crossbar and over the net for another Eagles corner.

Goals: Me — Feiler

Saves: McD — Schaller 6; Me — Umbarger 6

Advertisement

Half: 0-0