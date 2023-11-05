No. 1 McDonogh girls soccer closes out 16-0 season with 6-1 win over No. 10 Spalding for 10th IAAM A crown

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

McDonogh Eagles forward/midfielder Sabba Haghgoo (left) boots a shot, scoring on Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers goalkeeper Maeve Konstantoulas (right) as Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers midfielder Olivia Murphy (3) watches during the IAAM A girls soccer championship game at Calvert Hall College High Saturday Nov. 4, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh girls soccer had its own special way of achieving perfection this season.

In Saturday’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship game against No. 10 Archbishop Spalding, the No. 1 Eagles closed with another gem, claiming a 6-1 win to complete a 16-0 season and deliver the program’s 10th league title.

In the 16 wins that made up the program’s first perfect season, the Eagles scored 60 goals, allowed 10 and recorded seven shutouts.

“We’ve had some amazing players [over the years], but this is by far the most balanced team we’ve ever had,” McDonogh coach Harry Canellakis said. “There’s been a bunch of games we’ve had so many different goal scorers. And we have a lot of players we asked to play out of position to make room for other kids that we felt could really help us and they’ve all done that and they’ve just thrived in the environment.”

After stubborn defensive play from the Cavaliers (6-7-2) in the game’s first 15 minutes, the Eagles found the breakthrough they needed with the season’s biggest goal coming from senior midfielder Kate Levy.

Working on the right side, she took a short pass from Maddie Rose and beat two defenders to get deep before finding the near post from 6 yards with 24:07 to play in the first half.

The breakthrough was a comfort for the Eagles and the start of a decisive 13-minute stretch. Sabba Haghgoo scored off a corner kick that stayed in front. Zoe Lilly pounced in a rebound after Levy’s shot was turned away by Spalding goalkeeper Maeve Konstantoulas.

When Haghgoo scored her second of the game with 11:25 left in the first half, the Eagles had a 4-0 lead to take complete control of the championship game.

McDonogh's Kate Levy and Sabba Haghgoo, right, hoist the championship trophy as the rest of the squad race to celebrate after beating Archbishop Spalding, 6-1, in the IAAM A Conference championship game at Calvert Hall on Saturday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“They played really low, not pressing, so we knew we were going to have to combine a lot to break their low press. … Once we scored one, we loosened up and we were able to get more,” said Levy, who finished with two goals and two assists. “When we get momentum, there’s no stopping us because we have so much talent on this team.”

Talent and togetherness.

Last season, the Eagles, with no seniors on the roster, had their four-year hold of league supremacy end when Mercy beat them, 1-0, for the crown.

With everybody returning and a couple quality additions, the Eagles had the ingredients to return to the top.

“I think we definitely bonded off the field which made a big impact on the field,” Haghgoo said. “This is my favorite season so far. We got so close and just had that chemistry that we may not have had in other years.”

Spalding, bidding for the program’s sixth league title, didn’t have the same record it has enjoyed in past years as it dealt with a younger group and injuries.

But the Cavaliers showed similar moxie in Wednesday’s 3-2 semifinal win against Notre Dame Prep when they rallied from a two-goal deficit.

McDonogh forward/midfielder Sabba Haghgoo, left, scores past Archbishop Spalding goalkeeper Maeve Konstantoulas, right, and midfielder Olivia Murphy (3). (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

And despite falling to McDonogh 4-2 and 7-0 in the regular season, they went into Saturday’s championship game believing in themselves.

The Eagles, as has been the case all season, were simply the better team, but that didn’t stop the Cavaliers from putting in 80 minutes of hard work. Out of the halftime break, they had quality stretches and opened the scoring in the second half on Olivia Nardone’s goal with 27:05 to play.

“Overall, I think we had a lot of layers that we unraveled this year as a team and to be honest, it wasn’t about the result tonight,” Spalding coach Ashly Kennedy said. “The fact that we got here and how we got here was the most important part of this process.

“The game is a great teacher. These moments and experiences [that got us] here is what matters. I think at the end of the day as I reflect on this year for us, it was a great maturity year in a lot of ways.”

Goals: AS — Nardone; M — Levy 2, Haghgoo 2, Lilly, Rose

Assists: AS — Wisbeck; M — Rose, Levy 2,

Saves: AS — Konstantoulas 10; M — Schaller 3

Half: M, 4-0

IAAM B Conference final

Roland Park 1, St. Paul’s 0: Senior Jacinda Connor scored in the 55th minute to to lead the top-seeded Reds (14-4-1) to their second league championship.

Roland Park, which went 8-1 in league play, avenged a 2-1 loss against St. Paul’s (10-5, 7-2) on Oct. 18.

IAAM C Conference final

Friends 3, Catholic 0: The Quakers (15-2-1) claimed the program’s first C Conference championship behind a two-goal, one-assist performance from sophomore forward Daryn Barnes. Freshman Lailah Carter also scored.

Friends previously won B Conference titles in 2013 and 2008.

Catholic (9-7-1) reached the title game with playoff wins over Mount Carmel and St. John’s Cathedral Prep.