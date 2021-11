Maryland volleyball teams continue postseason push with region semifinals | Baltimore Sun high school sports roundup

Liberty won in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14, as juniors Sarah Hart (19 kills, 14 digs), Paige Coulson (10 kills, 15 digs) and Hadley Rossbach (2 aces, 11 digs) had strong performances. Junior Erin Gossard contributed three aces and five digs and junior Jenna Liska added two kills and five digs for the Lions, who will play Century in the 2A West Region I final on Wednesday.