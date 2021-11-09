Maryland volleyball teams continue postseason push with region semifinals | Baltimore Sun high school sports roundup

Maryland’s public school girls volleyball teams continued their push toward the state tournament on Monday with the regional semifinal round.
Here are results from around the Baltimore region as they are reported:
Volleyball — region semifinals
Class 3A East
River Hill 3, Atholton 1
The Hawks advance to face Reservoir for the 3A East Region II championship on Wednesday with the win over the Raiders (25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-6).
Leaders for River Hill were Brooke Laumann (3 aces, 10 digs), Erin Li (1 ace, 25 digs), Logan Maxwell (1 ace, 1 kill, 6 digs), Molly Xu (27 assists, 1 ace, 5 digs), Sungeen Ghuman (14 assists, 1 assist, 3 digs), Shreeni Chikyala (12 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig) Abby Chicorelli (1 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs), Grace Leska (12 kills) and Christina Lui (6 kills, 2 digs).
Howard 3, Centennial 2
Reservoir 3, Long Reach 0
The Gators swept the Lightning, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17, to advance to the 3A East Region II championship game on Wednesday.
Reservoir was led by Samiha Foster (20 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces), Jess Rothermel (21 assists, 7 digs), Haley Ko (17 assists, 2 aces), Kelsey Holmes (9 kills, 2 blocks), Madison Hill (5 kills, 2 aces) and Gabby Allen (9 digs, 2 aces).
Isabella Mora (5 kills, 7 digs), Hayley Norton (1 block, 8 assists, 5 digs), Mia Rubio (1 ace, 2 assists, 9 digs) and Kailey Young (2 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs) were the top players for Long Reach.
Westminster 3, Marriotts Ridge 1
The Owls beat Howard County’s Marriotts Ridge in four sets to reach the 3A East Region I final.
Class 2A West
Glenelg 3, Hammond 1
Glenelg took down Hammond in four sets, 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-10, to advance to the Region II final. The Gladiators (10-5) will host Poolesville on Wednesday.
Mackenzie Calhoun (24 kills, 5 aces, 1 assist, 6 digs), Lindsay Kelley ( 35 assists, 1 ace, 4 kills, 9 digs), Liesl Walter (6 kills, 1 block), Sydney Yoon (3 assists, 27 digs) and Sarah Parker (10 kills, 3 aces, 1 block, 1 assist, 10 digs) led Glenelg against the Golden Bears.
Liberty 3, Southern-AA 0
Liberty won in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14, as juniors Sarah Hart (19 kills, 14 digs), Paige Coulson (10 kills, 15 digs) and Hadley Rossbach (2 aces, 11 digs) had strong performances. Junior Erin Gossard contributed three aces and five digs and junior Jenna Liska added two kills and five digs for the Lions, who will play Century in the 2A West Region I final on Wednesday.
Century 3, Winters Mill 1
The Knights will face Liberty in the 2A West Region I championship game on Wednesday. Leaders for Century were Eva Brandt (21 kills, 19 service points with 6 aces), Uchechi Mba (11 kills), Vanessa Gude (10 digs), Alyssa Hoffman (39 assists and 13 digs) and Lizzy Coonts (19 service points).
Class 1A South
F.S. Key 3, Pikesville 1
FSK took down Pikesville in four sets, 25-14, 25-9, 23-25, 25-18, on the back of junior captain and outside hitter Autumn Ruskey, who had 10 digs, two aces and four kills. Junior outside hitter Kelsey Holman had a season-high 19 kills and junior setter Payton Zepp totaled 26 assists, two kills and eight aces.
South Carroll 3, Western 0
South Carroll defeated visiting Western Tech during the 1A South Regional Semifinal by scores of 25-11, 26-24 and 25-13. Leaders for the Cavaliers were Emily Trail (7 kills, 5 aces), Cali Kalishek (5 digs, 5 aces), and Jenna Askeland (11 assists, 4 digs). Lili White added 3 kills and 5 digs and Ava Fogle added 5 kills and 2 blocks. South Carroll will host the Regional Final against FSK on Wednesday, Nov. 10.