xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maryland public school field hockey, soccer teams continue state quarterfinals | Baltimore Sun high school sports roundup

By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 06, 2021 11:20 PM

Public school football teams throughout Maryland finished up the regional quarterfinal round on Saturday while field hockey and soccer teams wrapped up the state quarterfinals.

Here are results from around the Baltimore region as they are reported:

Advertisement

Football

MIAA

Loyola 41, Concordia Prep 9

McDonogh 45, Gilman 6

Advertisement
Advertisement

Regional first round

Class 2A

Patterson 20, New Town 6

Class 2A-1A

Largo 20, Carver 0

Boys soccer

State quarterfinals

Class 4A

Northwest 2, Catonsville 1

Class 3A

C.M. Wright 1, Mt. Hebron 0

Advertisement

Tuscarora 4, Atholton 3

Girls soccer

IAAM Championships

(at Calvert Hall)

A Conference

McDonogh 1, Spalding 0

B Conference

Severn 1, Mt. de Sales 0, OT

State quarterfinals

Class 4A

Quince Orchard 1, Perry Hall 0

Class 3A

Mt. Hebron 1, Crofton 0

River Hill 1, Poly 0

Class 2A

Glenelg 7, Parkside 0

Class 1A

Fallston 5, Bo Manor 0

Field hockey

IAAM Championships

A Conference

(at St. Mary’s)

Spalding 3, Garrison Forest 0

State quarterfinals

Class 2A

Hereford 2, Walkersville 0

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest High School sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement