Maryland public school field hockey, soccer teams continue state quarterfinals | Baltimore Sun high school sports roundup

Public school football teams throughout Maryland finished up the regional quarterfinal round on Saturday while field hockey and soccer teams wrapped up the state quarterfinals.
Here are results from around the Baltimore region as they are reported:
Football
MIAA
Loyola 41, Concordia Prep 9
McDonogh 45, Gilman 6
Regional first round
Class 2A
Patterson 20, New Town 6
Class 2A-1A
Largo 20, Carver 0
Boys soccer
State quarterfinals
Class 4A
Northwest 2, Catonsville 1
Class 3A
C.M. Wright 1, Mt. Hebron 0
Tuscarora 4, Atholton 3
Girls soccer
IAAM Championships
(at Calvert Hall)
A Conference
McDonogh 1, Spalding 0
B Conference
Severn 1, Mt. de Sales 0, OT
State quarterfinals
Class 4A
Quince Orchard 1, Perry Hall 0
Class 3A
Mt. Hebron 1, Crofton 0
River Hill 1, Poly 0
Class 2A
Glenelg 7, Parkside 0
Class 1A
Fallston 5, Bo Manor 0
Field hockey
IAAM Championships
A Conference
(at St. Mary’s)
Spalding 3, Garrison Forest 0
State quarterfinals
Class 2A
Hereford 2, Walkersville 0