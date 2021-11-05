Maryland public school volleyball playoffs get underway | Baltimore Sun high school sports roundup

Public school volleyball teams throughout Maryland kicked off the regional playoffs on Thursday.
Here are results from around the Baltimore region:
Volleyball
Region quarterfinals
Class 4A North
Dulaney 3, Parkville 0
The host Lions won 25-7, 25-16, 25-22. Dulaney faces second-seeded Western Monday at 7 p.m.
Perry Hall 3, Catonsville 2
Class 4A East
N. County 3, Meade 0
Severna Park 3, North Point 0
S. River 3, Annapolis 1
Class 3A North
C.M. Wright 3, Towson 0
Edgewood 3, Patapsco 0
Woodlawn 3, Mervo 0
Class 3A South
Chesa.-AA 3, Bennett 2
Crofton 3, Northeast 0
Class 3A East
Centennial 3, Manchester Valley 0
Class 2A North
Carver A&T 3, Randallstown 0
The host Bears won 25-4, 25-10, 25-6. Carver A&T will face the winner of Lansdowne/Owings Mills in the region semifinal.
Owings Mills 3, Lansdowne 0
Patterson 3, Overlea 1
Class 2A East
Fallston 3, North East 0
Class 1A North
Douglass 3, Forest Park 1
Edmondson 3, New Era 2
Lake Clifton 3, Ben Franklin 1
Class 1A South
F.S. Key 3, Chesa.-Science Point 2
The visiting Eagles won 25-13, 21-25, 22-25, 25-12, 15-6. Kelsey Holman led Francis Scott Key with six aces, 13 kills and 10 digs. Autumn Ruskey held the defense with 14 digs to go with two kills.
Class 1A East
Havre de Grace 3, Joppatowne 0
Boys soccer
MIAA semifinals, A Conference
The host Cardinals (21-2) got an opening goal from sophomore forward Ryan Belal with 28 seconds left in the first half and went from there, pouring in five second-half goal goals to cruise to Sunday’s title game.
Tyler Flynn and Ryan Henneman both scored two goals and Ben Madore enjoyed a one-goal, three-assist performance. Goalkeeper Nate Jones made six saves for his 12th shutout.
In Sunday’s title game against McDonogh, Calvert Hall seeks its sixth MIAA A title with the most recent one coming in 2016. The teams split the two regular-season games — the Cardinals claiming a 1-0 home win on Aug. 27 before the Eagles earned a 2-1 overtime win on Oct. 1.
John Carroll finishes with a 14-7-2 mark.
MIAA semifinals, B Conference
Severn 4, Indian Creek 0
St. Mary’s 2, AACS 1 (OT)
MIAA semifinals, C Conference
Gerstell 1, Key School 0
Jackson Quenzer scored the game-winning goal, which was assisted by Riley Kilory, to lift the host Falcons (13-1-2) over the Obezags. Gerstell goalie Drew Sindicic made four saves. Gerstell will play Pallotti in the conference final on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Anne Arundel Community College.
Pallotti 4, Beth Tfiloh 0