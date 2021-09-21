xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Sun high school sports top 15 polls (Sept. 20)

By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 21, 2021 5:00 AM

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday, Sept. 20. Records are through games played on Sept. 18.

FOOTBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Frances (2-1) 1

2. Archbishop Spalding (4-0) 3

3. Calvert Hall (3-0) 6

4. Mount Saint Joseph (3-1) 4

5. McDonogh (1-2) 2

6. Franklin (2-1) 5

7. Dunbar (3-0) 11

8. Broadneck (2-1) 8

9. Milford Mill (2-1) 7

10. Mervo (1-1) 10

11. Dundalk (3-0) 13

12. St. Mary’s (2-1) —

13. Severna Park (3-0) —

14. Long Reach (3-0) —

15. Old Mill (2-1) —

Others considered: Atholton (3-0), Concordia Prep (2-1), Glenelg (2-1), Loyola Blakefield (2-1), River Hill (2-1), South Carroll (3-0)

BOYS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall (6-0-1) 1

2. McDonogh (6-2) 2

3. Severna Park (4-0) 6

4. Gilman (5-1) —

5. C. Milton Wright (4-1) 8

6. Centennial (2-1-1) 11

7. Catonsville (3-0-1) 13

8. Mt. Hebron (1-1) 5

9. Loyola Blakefield (3-3-2) 7

10. River Hill (2-1) 12

11. John Carroll (4-3-1) 9

12. Marriotts Ridge (2-0) 15

13. Towson (3-0) —

14. Broadneck (3-1) —

15. Concordia Prep (3-3-1) —

Others considered: Archbishop Curley (2-4), Eastern Tech (3-1), Fallston (3-0), Liberty (3-0), Reservoir (2-0)

GIRLS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Archbishop Spalding (5-0) 3

2. Broadneck (4-0) 4

3. Notre Dame Prep (5-0) 6

4. Marriotts Ridge (5-0) 10

5. McDonogh (2-1) 2

6. Mercy (3-2-1) 1

7. Century (3-0) 9

8. Severna Park (2-1) 5

9. Severn (4-1) —

10. Eastern Tech (2-0) 15

11. St. Paul’s (3-0) —

12. Bel Air (4-0-1) —

13. Dulaney (1-1) 11

14. Hereford (3-1) —

15. Glenelg (2-0) —

Others considered: Fallston (1-0-1), Mount de Sales (3-1), Patterson Mill (4-1), Towson (1-2), River Hill (2-2)

VOLLEYBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Arundel (3-0) 3

2. Broadneck (2-1) 1

3. Howard (3-0) 5

4. Maryvale Prep (4-0) 4

5. Reservoir (3-1) 2

6. Westminster (2-0) 7

7. Century (3-0) 9

8. Severna Park (2-0) 10

9. Archbishop Spalding (4-2) 6

10. Dulaney (1-1) 8

11. Bel Air (1-0) 13

12. Centennial (3-0) —

13. River Hill (4-0) —

14. Hereford (2-1) 12

15. Annapolis Area Christian (5-0) —

Others considered: Crofton (3-0), Glenelg (2-1), Liberty (2-0), Marriotts Ridge (3-0), Mount de Sales (1-3)

FIELD HOCKEY

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Archbishop Spalding (3-0) 2

2. Severna Park (3-0) 3

3. Garrison Forest (3-1) 1

4. Marriotts Ridge (3-0) 8

5. Hereford (2-0) 9

6. Broadneck (4-0) 10

7. Liberty (3-1) 4

8. River Hill (5-1) 5

9. Bryn Mawr (3-0) 13

10. Notre Dame Prep (4-0) —

11. Century (3-1-1) 12

12. Glenelg (3-1) 15

13. South River (2-1) —

14. John Carroll (4-1) —

15. McDonogh (2-1) 14

Others considered: Chesapeake-AA (1-1), Crofton (3-0), Fallston (1-1), Mount de Sales (3-0), Westminster (3-1)

Latest High School sports

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

