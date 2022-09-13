Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Sept. 12)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Frances (2-0) 1

2. Calvert Hall (1-2) 2

3. Archbishop Spalding (2-1) 4

4. Mount Saint Joseph (2-1) 5

5. Dunbar (2-0) 6

6. Loyola Blakefield (2-0) 7

7. Milford Mill (2-0) 8

8. Mervo (1-0) 10

9. Concordia Prep (2-1) 11

10. McDonogh (1-2) 3

11. Broadneck (1-1) 9

12. Dundalk (2-0) 12

13. Gilman (2-1) —

14. Old Mill (1-1) 14

15. South Carroll (2-0) 15

Others considered: Atholton (2-0), Chesapeake-AA (2-0), Owings Mills (2-0), River Hill (2-0), St. Mary’s (2-0), Westminster (2-0)

BOYS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall (5-0-1) 1

2. Loyola Blakefield (5-1) 5

3. John Carroll (5-1-1) 3

4. Centennial (3-0), 6

5. Archbishop Curley (5-2) 3

6. McDonogh (2-3) 2

7. Severna Park (3-0) 10

8. Concordia Prep (2-3) 9

9. Mt. Hebron (1-0) 12

10. Hereford (3-0) —

11. C. Milton Wright (1-1) 14

12. Broadneck (2-1) 13

13. Reservoir (2-0) —

14. Fallston (4-0) —

15. Mount Saint Joseph (2-4) 11

Others considered: Atholton (1-1), Bel Air (1-1-1), Catonsville (2-1), Glenelg (0-1), Liberty (1-0), River Hill (2-0), Severn (2-0), Towson (1-1)

GIRLS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (2-1) 1

2. Archbishop Spalding (2-0-1) 2

3. Broadneck (2-0-1) 4

4. Mt. Hebron (1-0) 3

5. Mercy (3-1) 5

6. Notre Dame Prep (2-0) 7

7. Marriotts Ridge (2-1) 6

8. Glenelg (1-0) 9

9. St. Paul’s (2-1) 10

10. Severna Park (4-0) 11

11. Perry Hall (2-1) 13

12. Fallston (3-1) 7

13. South Carroll (2-0) —

14. River Hill (2-1) —

15. Century (1-0) —

Others considered: Bel Air (2-1), Eastern Tech (1-0), Hereford (1-3-1), John Carroll (2-1), Towson (2-0)

VOLLEYBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Arundel (1-0) 1

2. Maryvale Prep (0-0) 2

3. Reservoir (2-0) 3

4. Centennial (2-0) 4

5. Crofton (3-0) 6

6. Howard (1-2) 5

7. River Hill (1-0) 7

8. Broadneck (0-0) 9

9. Severna Park (2-0) 10

10. Archbishop Spalding (1-1) 8

11. Glenelg (2-0) 11

12. Liberty (1-0) 12

13. Bel Air (1-0) 14

14. Century (2-0) 15

15. Fallston 3-0 —

Others considered: Annapolis Area Christian (2-0), Dulaney (0-1), Hereford (2-1), Patterson Mill (3-0), Poly (0-1), Westminster (1-0)

FIELD HOCKEY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Broadneck (4-0) 4

2. Archbishop Spalding (4-1) 1

3. Garrison Forest (1-0) 3

4. Severna Park (1-2) 2

5. Glenelg (2-0) 5

6. Crofton (2-0) 7

7. River Hill (2-1) 6

8. Hereford (1-1) 8

9. Marriotts Ridge (1-0) 9

10. South River (2-0) 14

11. Bryn Mawr (0-0) 12

12. Century (2-0-1) —

13. St. Paul’s (1-1) 13

14. Notre Dame Prep (2-0) 15

15. Manchester Valley (1-0) —

Others considered: Bel Air (1-0), C. Milton Wright (0-2), Francis Scott Key (2-1), Maryvale Prep (1-0), McDonogh (0-2)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall 4

2. Loyola Blakefield 1

3. Centennial —

4. Howard 5

5. Severna Park 8

6. Liberty 3

7. Towson 12

8. Century 9

9. Mount Saint Joseph 7

10. Broadneck 2

11. River Hill 13

12. Crofton —

13. Dulaney 10

14. South River 14

15. Mt. Hebron 6

Others considered: Arundel, Bel Air, Fallston, Gilman, Wilde Lake

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. McDonogh 1

2. Hereford 2

3. Towson 3

4. Severna Park 5

5. Notre Dame Prep 11

6. Dulaney 9

7. Broadneck 4

8. Howard 6

9. Centennial —

10. Atholton —

11. Liberty 7

12. River Hill —

13. Annapolis —

14. Mount de Sales 15

15. Chesapeake-AA —

Others considered: C. Milton Wright, Century, Fallston, North Harford, Reservoir, South River

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.