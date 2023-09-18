Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Sept. 18)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (1-4) 1
2. Archbishop Spalding (2-1) 2
3. Concordia Prep (3-1) 11
4. Milford Mill (2-1) 3
5. Calvert Hall (2-2) 4
6. Loyola Blakefield (2-1) 8
7. McDonogh (2-1) 12
8. Mount Saint Joseph (2-2) 6
9. St. Mary’s (1-1) 9
10. Dunbar (1-1) 5
11. Broadneck (2-1) 7
12. Dundalk (3-0) 14
13. Harford Tech (3-0) —
14. Arundel (2-1) 10
15. Howard (2-0) —
Others considered: Gilman (2-1), Long Reach (2-0), Mervo (3-0), Westminster (2-1)
BOYS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. John Carroll (2-0-2) 1
2. Loyola Blakefield (5-0-1) 3
3. Severna Park (3-0-1) 5
4. McDonogh (1-1-3) 4
5. Archbishop Curley (7-1-1) 6
6. South River (4-0) 9
7. Calvert Hall (2-2-1) 2
8. Howard (2-0) —
9. Reservoir (2-1) 7
10. Towson (3-0-1) 8
11. Severn (1-0-2) 10
12. Archbishop Spalding (1-2-3) 12
13. Broadneck (3-0) 14
14. River Hill (3-0) —
15. Mt. Hebron (1-0) 15
Others considered: C. Milton Wright (2-1), Concordia Prep (0-2-4), Gilman (1-3-3), Glenelg (2-0), Liberty (1-1)
GIRLS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (3-0) 1
2. Broadneck (1-0-1) 2
3. Mt. Hebron (1-1) 3
4. Mercy (3-0) 7
5. Severna Park (2-0) 6
6. Archbishop Spalding (1-1-2) 4
7. Notre Dame Prep (1-1) 9
8. Glenelg (1-0) 8
9. St. Paul’s (2-0) —
10. Maryvale Prep (1-1) —
11. Towson (0-0) 11
12. Chesapeake-AA (1-0-1) —
13. John Carroll (1-3) 5
14. Crofton (1-1) 10
15. Fallston (3-2) 13
Others considered: Century (2-1-1), Eastern Tech (1-0), Hereford (2-1-1), Marriotts Ridge (0-0-1)
FIELD HOCKEY
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Broadneck (3-0) 1
2. Garrison Forest (2-0) 2
3. Archbishop Spalding (3-0) 3
4. Crofton (3-0) 4
5. Severna Park (2-1) 5
6. Notre Dame Prep (4-0) 9
7. Manchester Valley (2-0) 10
8. Glenelg (1-1) 7
9. Westminster (2-0) 11
10. Maryvale Prep (3-1) —
11. Mount de Sales (3-1) —
12. Bel Air (4-1) —
13. Hereford (1-2) 8
14. Mt. Hebron (2-2) 13
15. Mercy (2-1) —
Others considered: Francis Scott Key (2-1-1), Liberty (2-0), Marriotts Ridge (1-1), River Hill (2-2), South River (1-2)
VOLLEYBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Arundel (3-0) 1
2. River Hill (3-0) —
3. Maryvale Prep (2-1) 3
4. Broadneck (2-0) 4
5. Crofton (3-0) 5
6. Glenelg (3-0) 9
7. Centennial (3-1) 6
8. Howard (2-1) 2
9. Patterson Mill (4-0) —
10. Reservoir (2-1) 7
11. Perry Hall (3-0) 11
12. Westminster (3-1) —
13. Garrison Forest (5-0) —
14. Severna Park (2-1) —
15. Bel Air (2-1) 12
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (0-3), Fallston (2-1), Mt. Hebron (2-1), Poly (3-0), South River (2-0)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Towson 3
2. Severna Park 4
3. Loyola Blakefield 2
4. Calvert Hall 1
5. Crofton 15
6. Howard 6
7. Centennial 8
8. Liberty 10
9. Wilde Lake 13
10. Manchester Valley —
11. Gilman 11
12. Arundel —
13. Century 5
14. Hereford 12
15. River Hill 14
Others considered: Broadneck, C. Milton Wright, Glenelg, Mount Saint Joseph, South River
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Hereford 1
2. Severna Park 2
3. Notre Dame Prep 6
4. Bryn Mawr —
5. McDonogh 3
6. Centennial 5
7. Howard 15
8. Dulaney 4
9. North Harford 14
10. C. Milton Wright 7
Varsity Highlights
11. Atholton 8
12. River Hill —
13. Century 11
14. Towson 10
15. Liberty 12
Others considered: Annapolis, Broadneck, Harford Tech, Mt. Hebron, Roland Park
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.