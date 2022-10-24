Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Oct. 24)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (5-0) 1
2. Archbishop Spalding (7-1) 2
3. Mount Saint Joseph (6-2) 3
4. Dunbar (8-0) 4
5. Milford Mill (8-0) 5
6. St. Mary’s (8-0) 9
7. Broadneck (7-1) 7
8. Concordia Prep (6-2) 6
9. Westminster (7-1) 12
10. Calvert Hall (3-6) 10
11. South Carroll (7-1) 8
12. Poly (7-1) 11
13. Dundalk (7-1) 13
14. Arundel (7-1) 14
15. Atholton (8-0) 15
Others considered: Chesapeake-AA (6-2), Liberty (5-3), McDonogh (3-6), Mervo (3-3), River Hill (7-1)
BOYS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Calvert Hall (20-0-1) 1
2. John Carroll (16-2-2) 2
3. Loyola Blakefield (14-4-1) 3
4. Centennial (11-1-1) 6
5. Broadneck (11-2) 5
6. Archbishop Curley (12-7-1) 4
7. Mt. Hebron (9-1-2) 7
8. Severna Park (12-2) 8
9. McDonogh (8-9-1) 11
10. Severn (14-0) 11
11. South River (12-1-1) —
12. Reservoir (8-3) 9
13. Towson (8-4) 13
14. North Harford (11-2-1) 15
15. C. Milton Wright (8-3) —
Others considered: Concordia Prep (7-9-1), Fallston (8-4-1), Glenelg (7-4-1), Liberty (10-2), Westminster (11-2-1)
GIRLS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Broadneck (10-0-4) 2
2. Mercy (13-1) 5
3. McDonogh (7-3-1) 8
4. John Carroll (7-2-2) 1
5. Archbishop Spalding (8-3-1) 3
6. Mt. Hebron (8-3-1) 4
7. Crofton (10-1-2) 10
8. Severra Park (11-1-1) 6
9. Marriotts Ridge (11-1) 7
10. Eastern Tech (10-2-1) 14
11. Notre Dame Prep (4-4-3) 9
12. Century (9-3) 12
13. Chesapeake-AA (9-2) 13
14. St. Paul’s (4-6) 11
15. Glenelg (10-4) —
Others considered: Fallston (11-3), River Hill (7-4-3), Towson (7-3-2)
VOLLEYBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Arundel (11-0) 1
2. Centennial (13-0) 2
3. Reservoir (10-2) 4
4. River Hill (10-1) 3
5. Archbishop Spalding (9-2) 6
6. Crofton (10-2) 5
7. Bel Air (11-1) 8
8. Liberty (11-0) 9
9. Maryvale Prep (9-3) 7
10. Broadneck (9-3) 10
11. Hereford (14-1) 11
12. Westminster (10-2) 13
13. Mercy (12-1) 14
14. Perry Hall (10-2) —
15. Patterson Mill (10-4) —
Others considered: Annapolis Area Christian (8-5), Fallston (9-4), Howard (7-6), Marriotts Ridge (9-3), Poly (11-2), South Carroll (8-4), South River (9-4)
FIELD HOCKEY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Broadneck (14-0) 1
2. Archbishop Spalding (15-2) 2
3. Garrison Forest (12-1-1) 3
4. Crofton (11-1) 5
5. Severna Park (9-5) 6
6. River Hill (12-2) 7
7. South River (10-4) 9
8. Westminster (12-2) 12
9. Notre Dame Prep (11-3) 4
10. Hereford (10-2) 14
11. Manchester Valley (9-2-1) 13
12. Dulaney (9-3) —
13. Glenelg (8-6) 15
14. Marriotts Ridge (8-4) 8
15. Mount de Sales (8-6-1) —
Others considered: Bryn Mawr (7-5-1), Francis Scott Key (9-3), Liberty (9-4), Mt. Hebron (8-6)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Calvert Hall 1
2. Loyola Blakefield 2
3. Towson 3
4. Severna Park 4
5. Howard 5
6. Century 6
7. River Hill 7
8. Centennial 8
9. Broadneck 10
10. Dulaney 9
11. Liberty 12
12. Crofton 13
13. Arundel 11
14. Mount Saint Joseph 14
15. Wilde Lake —
Others considered: Arundel, Bel Air, Fallston, Gilman, Mt. Hebron, South River
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Hereford 1
2. McDonogh 2
3. Severna Park 3
4. Towson 5
5. Dulaney 4
6. Notre Dame Prep 6
7. C. Milton Wright 7
8. Reservoir 8
9. Annapolis 9
10. Westminster 10
11. Maryvale Prep —
12. Centennial 11
13. Howard 12
14. Broadneck 13
15. Liberty 14
Others considered: Atholton, Century, North Harford, River Hill, Roland Park
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.