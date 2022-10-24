Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Oct. 24)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

Advertisement

1. St. Frances (5-0) 1

2. Archbishop Spalding (7-1) 2

Advertisement

3. Mount Saint Joseph (6-2) 3

4. Dunbar (8-0) 4

5. Milford Mill (8-0) 5

6. St. Mary’s (8-0) 9

7. Broadneck (7-1) 7

8. Concordia Prep (6-2) 6

9. Westminster (7-1) 12

10. Calvert Hall (3-6) 10

Advertisement

11. South Carroll (7-1) 8

12. Poly (7-1) 11

13. Dundalk (7-1) 13

14. Arundel (7-1) 14

15. Atholton (8-0) 15

Others considered: Chesapeake-AA (6-2), Liberty (5-3), McDonogh (3-6), Mervo (3-3), River Hill (7-1)

Advertisement

Westminster football rallies to beat Liberty in overtime, 28-27, to move into first-place tie https://t.co/3tREPFuJTZ — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 22, 2022

BOYS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall (20-0-1) 1

2. John Carroll (16-2-2) 2

3. Loyola Blakefield (14-4-1) 3

4. Centennial (11-1-1) 6

5. Broadneck (11-2) 5

Advertisement

6. Archbishop Curley (12-7-1) 4

7. Mt. Hebron (9-1-2) 7

8. Severna Park (12-2) 8

9. McDonogh (8-9-1) 11

10. Severn (14-0) 11

11. South River (12-1-1) —

Advertisement

12. Reservoir (8-3) 9

13. Towson (8-4) 13

14. North Harford (11-2-1) 15

15. C. Milton Wright (8-3) —

Others considered: Concordia Prep (7-9-1), Fallston (8-4-1), Glenelg (7-4-1), Liberty (10-2), Westminster (11-2-1)

No. 2 John Carroll boys soccer powers past No. 3 Loyola Blakefield, 3-0, to clinch second place in MIAA A Conference https://t.co/rD39f9v5ky — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 22, 2022

GIRLS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

Advertisement

1. Broadneck (10-0-4) 2

2. Mercy (13-1) 5

3. McDonogh (7-3-1) 8

4. John Carroll (7-2-2) 1

5. Archbishop Spalding (8-3-1) 3

6. Mt. Hebron (8-3-1) 4

Advertisement

7. Crofton (10-1-2) 10

8. Severra Park (11-1-1) 6

9. Marriotts Ridge (11-1) 7

10. Eastern Tech (10-2-1) 14

11. Notre Dame Prep (4-4-3) 9

12. Century (9-3) 12

Advertisement

13. Chesapeake-AA (9-2) 13

14. St. Paul’s (4-6) 11

15. Glenelg (10-4) —

Others considered: Fallston (11-3), River Hill (7-4-3), Towson (7-3-2)

No. 5 Mercy girls soccer knocks off No. 1 John Carroll, 2-0, clinches first place in IAAM A Conference https://t.co/h9ZN0Qx6qR — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 20, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Arundel (11-0) 1

Advertisement

2. Centennial (13-0) 2

3. Reservoir (10-2) 4

4. River Hill (10-1) 3

5. Archbishop Spalding (9-2) 6

6. Crofton (10-2) 5

7. Bel Air (11-1) 8

Advertisement

8. Liberty (11-0) 9

9. Maryvale Prep (9-3) 7

10. Broadneck (9-3) 10

11. Hereford (14-1) 11

12. Westminster (10-2) 13

13. Mercy (12-1) 14

Advertisement

14. Perry Hall (10-2) —

15. Patterson Mill (10-4) —

Others considered: Annapolis Area Christian (8-5), Fallston (9-4), Howard (7-6), Marriotts Ridge (9-3), Poly (11-2), South Carroll (8-4), South River (9-4)

No. 2 Centennial volleyball takes control of Howard County race after beating No. 3 River Hill, 3-1 https://t.co/4ihQsgZaHG — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 20, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Broadneck (14-0) 1

2. Archbishop Spalding (15-2) 2

Advertisement

3. Garrison Forest (12-1-1) 3

4. Crofton (11-1) 5

5. Severna Park (9-5) 6

6. River Hill (12-2) 7

7. South River (10-4) 9

8. Westminster (12-2) 12

Advertisement

9. Notre Dame Prep (11-3) 4

10. Hereford (10-2) 14

11. Manchester Valley (9-2-1) 13

12. Dulaney (9-3) —

13. Glenelg (8-6) 15

14. Marriotts Ridge (8-4) 8

Advertisement

15. Mount de Sales (8-6-1) —

Others considered: Bryn Mawr (7-5-1), Francis Scott Key (9-3), Liberty (9-4), Mt. Hebron (8-6)

River Hill field hockey clinches second Howard County championship in three years https://t.co/fpQpqg1x91 — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 21, 2022

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall 1

2. Loyola Blakefield 2

3. Towson 3

Advertisement

4. Severna Park 4

5. Howard 5

6. Century 6

7. River Hill 7

8. Centennial 8

9. Broadneck 10

Advertisement

10. Dulaney 9

11. Liberty 12

12. Crofton 13

13. Arundel 11

14. Mount Saint Joseph 14

15. Wilde Lake —

Advertisement

Others considered: Arundel, Bel Air, Fallston, Gilman, Mt. Hebron, South River

Hereford’s Snider, Dulaney’s Dailey earn Baltimore County cross country titles; Hereford girls, Towson boys win https://t.co/ovRXvabK7v — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 22, 2022

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Hereford 1

2. McDonogh 2

3. Severna Park 3

4. Towson 5

Advertisement

5. Dulaney 4

6. Notre Dame Prep 6

7. C. Milton Wright 7

8. Reservoir 8

9. Annapolis 9

10. Westminster 10

Advertisement

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

11. Maryvale Prep —

12. Centennial 11

13. Howard 12

14. Broadneck 13

15. Liberty 14

Others considered: Atholton, Century, North Harford, River Hill, Roland Park

Advertisement

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.