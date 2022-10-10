Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Oct. 10)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

Advertisement

1. St. Frances (5-0) 1

2. Archbishop Spalding (6-1) 2

Advertisement

3. Mount Saint Joseph (4-2) 3

4. Dunbar (6-0) 4

5. Milford Mill (6-0) 5

6. Concordia Prep (6-1) 8

7. Broadneck (5-1) 9

8. South Carroll (6-0) 10

9. St. Mary’s (6-0) 11

10. Calvert Hall (2-5) 6

Advertisement

11. Poly (6-0) —

12. Westminster (5-1) 13

13. Dundalk (5-1) 14

14. Arundel (5-1) 15

15. Atholton (6-0) —

Others considered: Chesapeake-AA (5-1), McDonogh (2-4), Mervo (3-2), Old MIll (4-2), River Hill (5-1)

Advertisement

Howard football takes home Elgard Trophy with 24-14 win over Glenelg in Ravens RISE Showdown https://t.co/3eDzpxVmze — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 8, 2022

BOYS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall (15-0-1) 1

2. John Carroll (12-2-2) 2

3. Loyola Blakefield (10-3-1) 3

4. Archbishop Curley (10-5-1) 4

5. Broadneck (8-1) 12

Advertisement

6. Centennial (10-1) 9

7. Mt. Hebron (7-1) 7

8. Severna Park (8-1) 5

9. Reservoir (7-2) 8

10. Bel Air (7-1-2) 15

11. Severn (9-0) —

Advertisement

12. Towson (6-2) —

13. Concordia Prep (5-6-1) 13

14. North Harford (8-2-1) —

15. Westminster (8-0-1) —

Others considered: C. Milton Wright (5-3), Fallston (6-2-1), Glenelg (5-3), Hereford (7-3), Liberty (7-1), South River (8-1-1), Sparrows Point (7-2)

No. 1 Calvert Hall soccer scores three goals in six minutes to pull away from No. 2 John Carroll, 5-1 https://t.co/8kQDINaDo9 — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 6, 2022

GIRLS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

Advertisement

1. John Carroll (7-1-1) 9

2. Broadneck (6-0-4) 2

3. Archbishop Spalding (7-1-1) 1

4. Mt. Hebron (7-1-1) 4

5. Mercy (9-1) 5

6. Severna Park (8-1-1) 10

Advertisement

7. Marriotts Ridge (8-1) 7

8. McDonogh (4-3-1) 4

9. Notre Dame Prep (4-2-1) 6

10. Crofton (6-1-1) 11

11. St. Paul’s (4-3) 8

12. Century (6-2) 15

Advertisement

13. Chesapeake-AA (5-2) 13

14. Eastern Tech (8-2) —

15. River Hill (6-3-1) 14

Others considered: Bryn Mawr (8-1) Fallston (8-3), South Carroll (4-2-1), Towson (4-1-1)

Meghan Bernetti scores on a free kick, gives No. 1 Spalding girls soccer a 1-0 win over No. 3 Mt. Hebron https://t.co/F5MugHfphN — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 7, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Arundel (7-0) 1

Advertisement

2. Centennial (8-0) 3

3. River Hill (6-0) 4

4. Reservoir (5-2) 2

5. Crofton (8-1) 5

6. Archbishop Spalding (6-2) 6

7. Maryvale Prep (8-1) 9

Advertisement

8. Bel Air (7-1) 10

9. Liberty (8-0) 11

10. Broadneck (6-2) 7

11. Hereford (10-1) —

12. Marriotts Ridge (6-0) —

13. Westminster (7-2) —

Advertisement

14. Mercy (9-1) —

15. Fallston (7-3) —

Others considered: Annapolis Area Christian (7-2), Howard (4-4), Patterson Mill (7-3), Perry Hall (7-2), Poly (8-2), Severna Park (5-5), South River (6-3)

Kaley MacLellan leads No. 3 Centennial volleyball past No. 2 Reservoir in five-set thriller https://t.co/lVEKkxR1P2 — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 5, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Broadneck (10-0) 1

2. Archbishop Spalding (10-2) 2

Advertisement

3. Garrison Forest (8-1-1) 3

4. Notre Dame Prep (9-0) 7

5. Crofton (7-1) 5

6. Severna Park (7-3) 4

7. River Hill (8-2) 6

8. Marriotts Ridge (6-2) 8

Advertisement

9. South River (7-3) 12

10. Mt. Hebron (8-3) 10

11. Liberty (7-2) —

12. Westminster (8-2) 13

13. Manchester Valley (5-1-1) 9

14. Hereford (6-2) 15

Advertisement

15. Glenelg (6-4) 11

Others considered: Bryn Mawr (4-3), Dulaney (4-3), Francis Scott Key (6-2), McDonogh (4-3-1)

Garrison Forest’s Alyssa Klebasko survived childhood cancer. So did her love for field hockey. https://t.co/2fEVwWoyQ7 — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 4, 2022

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall 1

2. Loyola Blakefield 2

3. Towson 3

Advertisement

4. Severna Park 4

5. Howard 6

6. Century 7

7. River Hill 8

8. Centennial 5

9. Dulaney 11

Advertisement

10. Broadneck 9

11. Arundel —

12. Liberty 10

13. Crofton 13

14. Mount Saint Joseph 12

15. South River 14

Advertisement

Others considered: Bel Air, Fallston, Gilman, Mt. Hebron, Wilde Lake

For Mount Saint Joseph’s Charlie Butler and Calvert Hall’s Cameron Davis, their running rivalry is a win-win https://t.co/9Jg85bjOQX — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) October 5, 2022

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Hereford 1

2. McDonogh 2

3. Severna Park 3

4. Dulaney 7

Advertisement

5. Towson 4

6. Notre Dame Prep 5

7. C. Milton Wright 12

8. Reservoir 11

9. Annapolis 9

10. Westminster 6

Advertisement

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

11. Centennial —

12. Howard 10

13. Broadneck 8

14. Liberty 14

15. Atholton 13

Others considered: Century, Chesapeake-AA, Mount de Sales, North Harford, River Hill, Roland Park, South River

Advertisement

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.