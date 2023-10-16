Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Oct. 16)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (2-5) 1
2. Archbishop Spalding (6-1) 2
3. Concordia Prep (6-1) 3
4. Milford Mill (6-1) 4
5. Mount Saint Joseph (5-3) 11
6. Dunbar (5-1) 9
7. Old Mill (6-1) —
8. McDonogh (4-2) 5
9. Loyola Blakefield (4-3) 7
10. Broadneck (5-2) 6
11. Calvert Hall (3-4) 10
12. Mervo (6-1) 12
13. Perry Hall (7-0) 13
14. Mt. Hebron (7-0) —
15. Arundel (5-2) 8
Others considered: Dundak (5-2), Forest Park (6-1), John Carroll (4-3), St. Mary’s (3-3), Westminster (6-1), Glenelg (5-2)
BOYS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Loyola Blakefield (10-0-3) 1
2. John Carroll (10-1-3) 2
3. Severna Park (11-0-1) 3
4. Howard (10-0) 5
5. McDonogh (6-2-5) 4
6. Marriotts Ridge (9-1-1) 8
7. Archbishop Curley (10-2-5) 6
8. Archbishop Spalding (5-5-4) 7
9. Severn (7-1-2) 10
10. Broadneck (9-2) 11
11. Calvert Hall (5-7-2) 9
12. Eastern Tech (9-1-1) 12
13. River Hill (10-3) —
14. Mt. Hebron (6-2-2) 13
15. C. Milton Wright (10-2) —
Others considered: Dulaney (5-2-3), Glenelg (6-4-1), Reservoir (7-4-1), St. Paul’s (11-2-1), South River (10-2)
GIRLS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (11-0) 1
2. Mt. Hebron (10-1) 2
3. Severna Park (10-0) 3
4. Chesapeake-AA (8-1-1) 7
5. River Hill (9-2-1) 8
6. Broadneck (9-2-1) 9
7. Century (8-1-3) 11
8. Notre Dame Prep (9-4-2) 10
9. Eastern Tech (8-0-2) —
10. Archbishop Spalding (4-5-1) 4
11. Glenelg (6-2-2) 5
12. Marriotts Ridge (7-1-2) 13
13. Mercy (5-4) 15
14. John Carroll (5-6-1) 14
15. Roland Park (10-2) —
Others considered: Dulaney (6-4-1), Liberty (6-2-2), Southern-AA (6-2-2)
FIELD HOCKEY
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Archbishop Spalding (10-0) 2
2. Broadneck (10-1) 1
3. Crofton (8-1) 4
4. Notre Dame Prep (10-1-1) 6
5. Garrison Forest (6-3) 3
6. Bryn Mawr (7-1) 5
7. Manchester Valley (8-0) 7
8. Glenelg (7-2) 8
9. Severna Park (7-4) 10
10. Hereford (8-2) 11
11. St. Mary’s (11-3) 13
12. John Carroll (7-3) —
13. Maryvale (8-3) 9
14. Mt. Hebron (9-2) 14
Others considered: C. Milton Wright (6-3), Dulaney (6-4), Francis Scott Key (6-3-1), North Harford (8-2), South Carroll (7-2)
VOLLEYBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Arundel (10-0) 1
2. Broadneck (8-1) 3
3. Glenelg (10-1) 5
4. Maryvale Prep (8-2) 4
5. River Hill (9-1) 2
6. Crofton (8-2) 6
7. Howard (8-2) 7
8. Patterson Mill (11-1) —
9. South Carroll (9-2) —
10. Fallston (10-2) 8
11. Mount de Sales (9-2) —
12. Centennial (9-2) 14
13. Garrison Forest (12-2) 10
14. Westminster (9-2) 11
15. C. Milton Wright (9-2) 12
Others considered: Annapolis Area Christian (9-2), Dulaney (7-4), Hereford (9-3), Poly (8-0), Reservoir (7-4)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Towson 1
2. Calvert Hall 3
3. Severna Park 2
4. Howard 4
5. Loyola Blakefield 5
6. Wilde Lake 6
7. Liberty 8
8. Crofton 7
9. Manchester Valley 9
10. Hereford 11
11. Gilman 13
12. River Hill 14
13. Century 15
14. Centennial 12
15. Mount Saint Joseph —
Others considered: Arundel, Broadneck, C. Milton Wright, Poly, South River
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Severna Park 1
2. Hereford 2
3. Howard 9
4. McDonogh 3
5. Notre Dame Prep 4
6. Dulaney 8
7. Towson 6
8. Bryn Mawr 5
9. North Harford 7
10. Century 11
11. Atholton 14
12. Annapolis 12
13. Centennial 10
14. Harford Tech —
15. Arundel —
Others considered: Broadneck, C. Milton Wright, Liberty, Marriotts Ridge, River Hill
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.