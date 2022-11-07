Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Nov. 7)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (7-0) 1
2. Archbishop Spalding (9-1) 2
3. Mount Saint Joseph (7-3) 3
4. Dunbar (10-0) 4
5. Milford Mill (10-0) 5
6. St. Mary’s (10-0) 6
7. Broadneck (8-1) 7
8. Concordia Prep (8-2) 8
9. Westminster (9-1) 9
10. Calvert Hall (5-5) 10
11. South Carroll (8-1) 11
12. Dundalk (9-1) 13
13. Atholton (9-0) 15
14. Arundel (7-2) 14
15. River Hill (9-1) —
Others considered: Chesapeake-AA (8-2), Liberty (7-3), McDonogh (5-6), Mervo (6-3), Old Mill (7-3)
BOYS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Calvert Hall (24-0-1) 1
2. John Carroll (18-3-2) 2
3. Loyola Blakefield (16-5-1) 3
4. Centennial (14-1-1) 4
5. Severna Park (16-2) 8
6. Archbishop Curley (14-9-1) 4
7. South River (13-2-1) 11
8. McDonogh (10-10-1) 9
9. Severn (17-0) 10
10. Towson (14-4) 13
11. North Harford (14-2-1) 14
12. Broadneck (12-3) 5
13. Glenelg (10-4-1) —
14. Mt. Hebron (9-2-2) 7
15. Fallston (11-4-1) —
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (9-11-1), Liberty (11-3), Reservoir (9-4), Sparrows Point (10-5-1), Westminster (11-3-1)
GIRLS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Broadneck (14-0-4) 1
2. Mercy (16-1) 2
3. McDonogh (8-4-1) 3
4. John Carroll (8-3-2) 4
5. Mt. Hebron (11-3-1) 6
6. Crofton (13-1-2) 7
7. Archbishop Spalding (8-5-1) 5
8. Severna Park (12-2-1) 8
9. Marriotts Ridge (12-2) 9
10. Notre Dame Prep (5-5-3) 11
11. Century (12-3) 12
12. Glenelg (12-3) 15
13. Eastern Tech (11-3-1) 10
14. Fallston (14-3) —
15. Chesapeake-AA (11-4-1) 13
Others considered: Hereford (9-6-1), St. Paul’s (4-7-1), Sparrows Point (8-4-2), Towson (10-5-2)
VOLLEYBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Arundel (15-0) 1
2. Centennial (14-0) 2
3. Reservoir (11-2) 3
4. Maryvale Prep (11-4) 9
5. River Hill (11-2) 4
6. Liberty (14-0) 8
7. Bel Air (13-1) 7
8. Archbishop Spalding (10-3) 5
9. Broadneck (11-4) 10
10. Crofton (11-3) 6
11. Hereford (15-1) 11
12. Westminster (11-3) 12
13. Mercy (14-1) 13
14. Patterson Mill (12-4) 15
15. Poly (12-3) —
Others considered: Fallston (10-5), Howard (10-6), Marriotts Ridge (10-4), Perry Hall (10-3), South Carroll (9-4), South River (11-4)
FIELD HOCKEY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Broadneck (18-0) 1
2. Garrison Forest (16-1-1) 3
3. Archbishop Spalding (17-4) 2
4. Crofton (14-2) 4
5. Severna Park (11-6) 5
6. River Hill (15-2) 6
7. Westminster (14-2) 8
8. South River (10-5) 7
9. Manchester Valley (12-2-1) 11
10. Dulaney (13-3) 12
11. Glenelg (11-6) 13
12. Marriotts Ridge (11-4) 14
13. Hereford (11-4) 10
14. Notre Dame Prep (12-5) 9
15. Francis Scott Key (11-3) —
Others considered: Bryn Mawr (7-7-1), John Carroll (11-4-1), McDonogh (7-6-1), Mount de Sales (9-7-1)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Calvert Hall 1
2. Loyola Blakefield 2
3. Towson 3
4. Severna Park 4
5. Centennial 8
6. Howard 5
7. Century 6
8. Broadneck 9
9. Dulaney 10
10. Liberty 11
11. Marriotts Ridge —
12. South River —
13. Mount Saint Joseph 14
14. Crofton 12
15. Bel Air —
Others considered: Arundel, Fallston, Gilman, River Hill, Wilde Lake
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Hereford 1
2. McDonogh 2
3. Severna Park 3
4. Towson 4
5. Dulaney 5
6. Notre Dame Prep 6
7. C. Milton Wright 7
8. Centennial 12
9. Broadneck 14
10. Westminster 10
11. Atholton —
12. Annapolis 9
13. Roland Park —
14. Liberty 15
15. South River —
Others considered: Century, Howard, Maryvale Prep, North Harford, Reservoir
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.