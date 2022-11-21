Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Nov. 21)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (8-1) 1
2. Archbishop Spalding (11-1) 2
3. Dunbar (11-0) 4
4. Milford Mill (13-0) 5
5. Calvert Hall (6-6) 10
6. St. Mary’s (12-0) 6
7. Mount Saint Joseph (7-3) 3
8. Broadneck (8-1) 7
9. Dundalk (10-1) 12
10. Concordia Prep (8-2) 8
11. Arundel (9-2) 14
12. River Hill (11-1) 15
13. Harford Tech (8-4) —
14. Westminster (10-2) 9
15. Atholton (11-1) 13
Others considered: Joppatowne (12-1), Long Reach (9-3), South Carroll (10-2)
BOYS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Calvert Hall (24-0-1) 1
2. John Carroll (18-3-2) 2
3. Loyola Blakefield (16-5-1) 3
4. Centennial (15-2-1) 4
5. Severna Park (17-3) 5
6. Archbishop Curley (14-9-1) 6
7. South River (13-2-1) 7
8. McDonogh (10-10-1) 8
9. Severn (17-0) 9
10. Glenelg (12-4-1) 13
11. Towson (13-5) 10
12. North Harford (15-3-1) 11
13. Broadneck (12-3) 12
14. Mt. Hebron (9-2-2) 14
15. Fallston (12-5-1) 15
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (9-11-1), Liberty (11-3), Reservoir (9-4), Sparrows Point (10-5-1), Westminster (11-3-1)
GIRLS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Mercy (16-1) 2
2. Broadneck (14-1-4) 1
3. McDonogh (8-4-1) 3
4. John Carroll (8-3-2) 4
5. Crofton (15-3-1) 6
6. Archbishop Spalding (8-5-1) 7
7. Mt. Hebron (13-3-1) 5
8. Century (14-3) 11
9. Severna Park (12-2-1) 8
10. Marriotts Ridge (12-2) 9
11. Notre Dame Prep (5-5-3) 10
12. Fallston (16-3) 14
13. Glenelg (13-4) 12
14. Eastern Tech (11-3-1) 13
15. Chesapeake-AA (11-4-1) 15
Others considered: Hereford (9-6-1), Maryvale Prep (9-7-2), St. Paul’s (4-7-1), South Carroll (10-6-2), Towson (10-5-2)
VOLLEYBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Arundel (19-1) 1
2. Maryvale Prep (11-4) 4
3. Liberty (19-0) 6
4. Crofton (14-4) 10
5. Centennial (16-1) 2
6. River Hill (13-3) 5
7. Reservoir (12-3) 3
8. Bel Air (15-2) 7
9. Archbishop Spalding (10-3) 8
10. Hereford (18-2) 11
11. Broadneck (11-5) 9
12. South Carroll (13-5) —
13. South River (13-5) —
14. Westminster (12-4) 12
15. Mercy (14-1) 13
Others considered: Fallston (12-6), Marriotts Ridge (10-5), Patterson Mill (15-5), Perry Hall (11-4), Poly (14-4)
FIELD HOCKEY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Broadneck (20-0) 1
2. Garrison Forest (16-1-1) 2
3. Archbishop Spalding (17-4) 3
4. Crofton (16-2) 4
5. Severna Park (11-6) 5
6. River Hill (16-3) 6
7. Westminster (14-3) 7
8. Glenelg (13-6) 11
9. South River (10-5) 8
10. Manchester Valley (13-3-1) 9
11. Dulaney (13-4) 10
12. Marriotts Ridge (11-5) 12
13. Hereford (11-4) 13
14. Notre Dame Prep (12-5) 14
15. South Carroll (10-7) —
Others considered: Bryn Mawr (7-7-1), Francis Scott Key (11-4), John Carroll (11-4-1), McDonogh (7-7-1), Mount de Sales (9-9-1)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Calvert Hall 1
2. Loyola Blakefield 2
3. Towson 3
4. Severna Park 4
5. Centennial 5
6. Century 7
7. Howard 6
8. Dulaney 9
9. Liberty 10
10. Broadneck 8
11. Mount Saint Joseph 13
12. River Hill —
13. Arundel —
14. Bel Air 15
15. Hereford —
Others considered: Crofton, Fallston, Gilman, Marriotts Ridge, South River
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Hereford 1
2. McDonogh 2
3. Severna Park 3
4. Towson 4
5. Dulaney 5
6. C. Milton Wright 7
7. Notre Dame Prep 6
8. Westminster 10
9. Centennial 8
10. Broadneck 9
11. Howard —
12. Atholton 11
13. Roland Park 13
14. Liberty 14
15. South River 15
Others considered: Annapolis, Century, Maryvale Prep, Fallston, Reservoir
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.