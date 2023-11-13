Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Nov. 13)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (5-5) 1
2. Archbishop Spalding (9-2) 2
3. Concordia Prep (10-1) 3
4. McDonogh (9-2) 10
5. Loyola Blakefield (6-4) 9
6. Dunbar (8-1) 5
7. Mount Saint Joseph (7-5) 4
8. Perry Hall (11-0) 6
9. Old Mill (10-1) 7
10. Milford Mill (8-2) 8
11. Broadneck (9-2) 11
12. Mervo (10-1) 12
13. Owings Mills (10-0) —
14. Forest Park 11-1) —
15. Mt. Hebron (8-2) —
Others considered: Arundel (7-3), Calvert Hall (3-6), Chesapeake-AA (9-2), Dundalk (8-3), John Carroll (7-4), Reservoir (8-3)
[ Sign up for The Baltimore Sun Sports Report — a new daily newsletter ]
BOYS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Loyola Blakefield (14-0-4) 1
2. John Carroll (11-3-6) 2
3. South River (17-3) 5
4. McDonogh (10-4-5) 4
5. Howard (13-2) 3
6. Archbishop Spalding (9-6-4) 7
7. Archbishop Curley (12-5-6) 9
8. Severna Park (14-1-1) 8
9. Towson (13-2-5) —
10. River Hill (13-4) 6
11. Calvert Hall (7-9-3) 11
12. Eastern Tech (12-3-2) 12
13. St. Paul’s (14-2-2) —
14. Severn (10-2-4) 13
15. Broadneck (11-3) 10
Others considered: C. Milton Wright (12-3-1), Dulaney (9-3-3), Marriotts Ridge (9-3-1), Mt. Hebron (8-3-2)
[ Towson boys soccer scores pair of first-half goals in 2-0 victory over Great Mills in Class 3A state semifinal ]
GIRLS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (16-0) 1
2. Mt. Hebron (15-1) 2
3. Severna Park (15-0) 3
4. Chesapeake-AA (11-3-1) 4
5. Eastern Tech (11-1-2) 7
6. Century (11-2-3) 5
7. Broadneck (12-4-1) 7
8. Sparrows Point (12-4) —
9. River Hill (12-4-1) 8
10. Archbishop Spalding (6-7-2) 10
11. Notre Dame Prep (6-6-2) 9
12. Hereford (10-4-3) —
13. Mercy (7-8) 13
14. Roland Park (14-4-1) —
15. Glenelg (11-3-3) 11
Others considered: Dulaney (11-5-1), Glen Burnie (12-4-1), John Carroll (7-8-1), Marriotts Ridge (7-4-2), St. Paul’s (10-5)
[ Mt. Hebron field hockey wins first state title with 5-1 rout over Northern-Calvert: ‘This means more than words can tell’ ]
FIELD HOCKEY (FINAL)
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Crofton (16-2) 3
2. Garrison Forest (11-3) 4
3. Archbishop Spalding (13-1) 1
4. Broadneck (16-2) 2
5. Glenelg (13-2) 8
6. Bryn Mawr (10-3) 5
7. Notre Dame Prep (12-4-1) 6
8. Manchester Valley (14-1) 7
9. Mt. Hebron (16-2) 13
10. Severna Park (10-6) 9
11. St. Mary’s (16-4) 11
12. Hereford (14-3) 10
13. South Carroll (14-3) —
14. John Carroll (11-5) 12
15. Francis Scott Key (10-5-1) 14
Others considered: C. Milton Wright (10-4), Dulaney (10-6), North Harford (8-5)
[ Glenelg field hockey surges in second half to beat Hereford, 4-0, in Class 2A state final; Gladiators win third straight title ]
VOLLEYBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Arundel (15-0) 1
2. Glenelg (16-1) 2
3. Maryvale Prep (12-2) 3
4. River Hill (14-3) 5
5. Annapolis Area Christian (11-3) 10
6. Centennial (13-4) 12
7. Howard (13-3) 7
8. C. Milton Wright (15-3) 8
9. Reservoir (12-6) 13
10. Broadneck (10-3) 4
11. Patterson Mill (16-2) 11
12. Old Mill (9-7) —
13. Crofton (10-5) 6
14. Westminster (13-3) 14
15. Fallston (13-3) 15
Others considered: Bel Air (11-7), Dulaney (12-7), Garrison Forest (15-3) Hereford (13-5), South Carroll (12-3)
[ Towson boys, Severna Park girls cross country top highly competitive Class 3A field to win state titles ]
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY (FINAL)
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Towson 1
2. Calvert Hall 2
3. Severna Park 3
4. Howard 4
5. Loyola Blakefield 5
6. Centennial 7
7. Manchester Valley 6
8. Liberty 9
9. Wilde Lake 8
10. Crofton 10
11. Hereford 11
12. Gilman 12
13. Century 13
14. Mount Saint Joseph 15
15. Poly —
Others considered: Arundel, Broadneck, C. Milton Wright, River Hill, South River
[ Hereford girls, Centennial boys earn Class 2A cross country team titles; individual races come down to final meters ]
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY (FINAL)
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Severna Park 1
2. Hereford 2
3. McDonogh 3
4. Howard 6
5. Bryn Mawr 4
6. Centennial 9
7. Notre Dame Prep 5
8. Dulaney 7
9. Century 8
10. Towson 10
Varsity Highlights
11. Atholton —
12. North Harford 11
13. C. Milton Wright 13
14. South River 12
15. Harford Tech —
Others considered: Annapolis, Arundel, Broadneck, Glenelg, Liberty
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.