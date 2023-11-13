Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Nov. 13)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Frances (5-5) 1

2. Archbishop Spalding (9-2) 2

3. Concordia Prep (10-1) 3

4. McDonogh (9-2) 10

5. Loyola Blakefield (6-4) 9

6. Dunbar (8-1) 5

7. Mount Saint Joseph (7-5) 4

8. Perry Hall (11-0) 6

9. Old Mill (10-1) 7

10. Milford Mill (8-2) 8

11. Broadneck (9-2) 11

12. Mervo (10-1) 12

13. Owings Mills (10-0) —

14. Forest Park 11-1) —

15. Mt. Hebron (8-2) —

Others considered: Arundel (7-3), Calvert Hall (3-6), Chesapeake-AA (9-2), Dundalk (8-3), John Carroll (7-4), Reservoir (8-3)

BOYS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Loyola Blakefield (14-0-4) 1

2. John Carroll (11-3-6) 2

3. South River (17-3) 5

4. McDonogh (10-4-5) 4

5. Howard (13-2) 3

6. Archbishop Spalding (9-6-4) 7

7. Archbishop Curley (12-5-6) 9

8. Severna Park (14-1-1) 8

9. Towson (13-2-5) —

10. River Hill (13-4) 6

11. Calvert Hall (7-9-3) 11

12. Eastern Tech (12-3-2) 12

13. St. Paul’s (14-2-2) —

14. Severn (10-2-4) 13

15. Broadneck (11-3) 10

Others considered: C. Milton Wright (12-3-1), Dulaney (9-3-3), Marriotts Ridge (9-3-1), Mt. Hebron (8-3-2)

GIRLS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (16-0) 1

2. Mt. Hebron (15-1) 2

3. Severna Park (15-0) 3

4. Chesapeake-AA (11-3-1) 4

5. Eastern Tech (11-1-2) 7

6. Century (11-2-3) 5

7. Broadneck (12-4-1) 7

8. Sparrows Point (12-4) —

9. River Hill (12-4-1) 8

10. Archbishop Spalding (6-7-2) 10

11. Notre Dame Prep (6-6-2) 9

12. Hereford (10-4-3) —

13. Mercy (7-8) 13

14. Roland Park (14-4-1) —

15. Glenelg (11-3-3) 11

Others considered: Dulaney (11-5-1), Glen Burnie (12-4-1), John Carroll (7-8-1), Marriotts Ridge (7-4-2), St. Paul’s (10-5)

FIELD HOCKEY (FINAL)

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Crofton (16-2) 3

2. Garrison Forest (11-3) 4

3. Archbishop Spalding (13-1) 1

4. Broadneck (16-2) 2

5. Glenelg (13-2) 8

6. Bryn Mawr (10-3) 5

7. Notre Dame Prep (12-4-1) 6

8. Manchester Valley (14-1) 7

9. Mt. Hebron (16-2) 13

10. Severna Park (10-6) 9

11. St. Mary’s (16-4) 11

12. Hereford (14-3) 10

13. South Carroll (14-3) —

14. John Carroll (11-5) 12

15. Francis Scott Key (10-5-1) 14

Others considered: C. Milton Wright (10-4), Dulaney (10-6), North Harford (8-5)

VOLLEYBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Arundel (15-0) 1

2. Glenelg (16-1) 2

3. Maryvale Prep (12-2) 3

4. River Hill (14-3) 5

5. Annapolis Area Christian (11-3) 10

6. Centennial (13-4) 12

7. Howard (13-3) 7

8. C. Milton Wright (15-3) 8

9. Reservoir (12-6) 13

10. Broadneck (10-3) 4

11. Patterson Mill (16-2) 11

12. Old Mill (9-7) —

13. Crofton (10-5) 6

14. Westminster (13-3) 14

15. Fallston (13-3) 15

Others considered: Bel Air (11-7), Dulaney (12-7), Garrison Forest (15-3) Hereford (13-5), South Carroll (12-3)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY (FINAL)

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Towson 1

2. Calvert Hall 2

3. Severna Park 3

4. Howard 4

5. Loyola Blakefield 5

6. Centennial 7

7. Manchester Valley 6

8. Liberty 9

9. Wilde Lake 8

10. Crofton 10

11. Hereford 11

12. Gilman 12

13. Century 13

14. Mount Saint Joseph 15

15. Poly —

Others considered: Arundel, Broadneck, C. Milton Wright, River Hill, South River

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY (FINAL)

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Severna Park 1

2. Hereford 2

3. McDonogh 3

4. Howard 6

5. Bryn Mawr 4

6. Centennial 9

7. Notre Dame Prep 5

8. Dulaney 7

9. Century 8

10. Towson 10

11. Atholton —

12. North Harford 11

13. C. Milton Wright 13

14. South River 12

15. Harford Tech —

Others considered: Annapolis, Arundel, Broadneck, Glenelg, Liberty

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.