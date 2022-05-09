Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (May 9)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Boys’ Latin (12-3) 2
2. Calvert Hall (12-4) 8
3. Archbishop Spalding (11-4) 4
4. St. Mary’s (14-2) 1
5. St. Paul’s (11-5) 7
6. McDonogh (8-6) 9
7. Loyola Blakefield (6-8) 6
8. Severn (9-5) 3
9. Catonsville (14-0) 11
10. Broadneck (12-2) 12
11. Mt. Hebron (13-1) 13
12. Gilman (8-11) 5
13. Severna Park (9-4) 10
14. Hereford (10-2) 14
15. Fallston (11-3) --
Others considered: Archbishop Curley (10-4), Glenelg (10-4), John Carroll (5-10), Towson (9-4)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Glenelg Country (16-1) 3
2. St. Paul’s (15-1) 1
3. Glenelg (13-0) 2
4. Century (13-0) 4
5. McDonogh (16-2) 5
6. Severna Park (12-2) 8
7. Broadneck (12-2) 6
8. Bryn Mawr (14-4) 13
9. Manchester Valley (11-1) 9
10. Hereford (11-1) 10
11. Westminster (11-3) 12
12. Towson (10-2) 11
13. Archbishop Spalding (12-4) 7
14. C. Milton Wright (9-3) 14
15. Fallston (10-2) 15
Others considered: Marriotts Ridge (10-3), Maryvale (12-6), Notre Dame Prep (10-9)
BASEBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Archbishop Spalding (23-4) 1
2. Calvert Hall (19-7) 2
3. Severna Park (11-2) 4
4. Chesapeake-AA (14-3) 7
5. River Hill (15-2) 6
6. Towson (13-2) 3
7. Arundel (13-4) 12
8. Archbishop Curley (16-11) 10
9. Broadneck (14-3) 6
10. Hereford (13-2) 8
11. John Carroll (10-9) 9
12. Mount Saint Joseph (12-10) 11
13. Century (14-4) --
14. Reservoir (14-3) --
15. Perry Hall (15-4) --
Other considered: Dulaney (10-6), Fallston (11-6), Glenelg (13-4), Liberty (11-5), Loyola (9-10), North County (12-5), Southern-AA (11-4)
SOFTBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Chesapeake-AA (15-1) 1
2. Reservoir (14-0) 2
3. Archbishop Spalding (12-2) 3
4. Patterson Mill (17-0) 6
5. South River (16-3) 7
6. Carver A&T (12-2) 13
7. McDonogh (11-2-1) 4
8. Arundel (15-2) 8
9. Catonsville (12-4) 5
10. Mt. Hebron (10-5) --
11. Fallston (13-1) 11
12. Century (11-6) --
13. Glenelg (11-5) 14
14. Crofton (10-4) 15
15. Wilde Lake (11-5) --
Others considered: Dulaney (8-6), Harford Tech (14-5), Howard (9-5-1), John Carroll (6-9), Manchester Valley (11-5), Towson (8-6)
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Calvert Hall 3
2. Oakland Mills 1
3. Howard 5
4. Mount Saint Joseph 2
5. Old Mill 8
6. Severna Park 4
7. Loyola Blakefield 6
8. Manchester Valley 7
9. Gilman 9
10. Dundalk 10
11. Centennial 15
12. Poly 11
13. Mervo 12
14. Crofton --
15. Dulaney 14
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Chesapeake-AA, Dunbar, Hammond, Liberty, North County, Patterson Mill
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK
Rank, team, previous rank
1. McDonogh 1
2. Howard 2
3. Hereford 3
4. Maryvale Prep 5
5. Century 4
6. Notre Dame Prep 7
7. River Hill 6
8. Harford Tech 10
9. Broadneck 9
10. Crofton 15
Varsity Highlights
11. Arundel 11
12. Westminster --
13. Severn 13
14. Wilde Lake --
15. Bel Air 14
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Dulaney, North Harford, Oakland Mills, South Carroll, St. Mary’s, Towson, Western Tech
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.