Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (May 30 - FINAL)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (13-6) 6

2. St. Mary’s (17-3) 1

3. Boys’ Latin (13-4) 2

4. Calvert Hall (114-5) 3

5. Archbishop Spalding (12-5) 4

6. Severn (10-7) 5

7. Severna Park (16-4) 8

8. St. Paul’s (11-6) 7

9. Broadneck (16-4) 9

10. Mt. Hebron (17-2) 10

11. Loyola Blakefield (6-9) 11

12. Catonsville (18-1) 12

13. Gilman (8-12) 13

14. Archbishop Curley (13-4) 14

15. Southern-AA (14-5) --

Others considered: Fallston (15-4), Hereford (13-4), John Carroll (5-10)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Paul’s (17-1) 1

2. Glenelg Country (17-2) 2

3. Century (18-0) 3

4. Glenelg (15-1) 4

5. McDonogh (16-3) 5

6. Broadneck (17-3) 7

7. Marriotts Ridge (15-3) 11

8. Severna Park (16-3) 6

9. Bryn Mawr (14-5) 9

10. Manchester Valley (12-2) 10

11. Hereford (14-2) 8

12. Westminster (12-4) 12

13. Archbishop Spalding (12-4) 13

14. C. Milton Wright (10-4) 14

15. Liberty (12-7) --

Others considered: Fallston (13-3), Maryvale (12-6), Mercy (15-4), Notre Dame Prep (10-9), Towson (12-3)

BASEBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Archbishop Spalding (27-4) 1

2. Chesapeake-AA (19-3) 3

3. John Carroll (16-12) 5

4. Calvert Hall (21-9) 6

5. Glenelg (19-5) 10

6. Severna Park (15-3) 2

7. Towson (17-3) 4

8. Reservoir (17-5) 7

9. Dulaney (14-7) 8

10. River Hill (16-3) 9

11. Liberty (15-6) 11

12. Archbishop Curley (18-13) 12

13. Arundel (14-5) 13

14. Broadneck (15-4) 14

15. Indian Creek (20-10) 15

Others considered: Century (15-5), Hereford (15-3), North County (15-6), Perry Hall (16-5), South Caroll (12-5)

SOFTBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Patterson Mill (21-1) 1

2. Spalding (14-2) 2

3. Chesapeake (17-2) 4

4. Catonsville (16-5) 3

5. South River (20-5) 5

6. Reservoir (15-1) 6

7. Century (16-7) 7

8. Crofton (14-6) 8

9. Carver A&T (15-4) 9

10. McDonogh (11-3-1) 10

11. Wilde Lake (14-5-1) 11

12. John Carroll (7-10) 12

13. Arundel (17-3) 13

14. Severna Park (11-8) 15

15. Fallston (14-2) 14

Others considered: Dulaney (9-8), Glenelg (11-6), Howard (11-6-2), Mount Hebron (13-6), South Carroll (9-11), Towson (11-8)

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall 1

2. Oakland Mills 2

3. Mount St. Joseph 4

4. Severna Park 5

5. Howard 3

6. Old Mill 11

7. Dundalk 6

8. Gilman 7

9. Manchester Valley 8

10. Poly 13

11. Broadneck 9

12. Loyola Blakefield, 10

13. Dulaney 15

14. Hammond --

15. Westminster --

Others considered: Bel Air, Centennial, Crofton, Dunbar, Mervo, Patterson Mill

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK

Rank, team, previous rank

1. McDonogh 1

2. Howard 2

3. Maryvale Prep 4

4. Oakland Mills 11

5. Hereford 3

6. Broadneck 6

7. Century 7

8. Reservoir 15

9. Harford Tech 5

10. Mount de Sales 8

11. Notre Dame Prep 9

12. Western Tech --

13. Meade --

14. Arundel 13

15. River Hill

Others considered: Annapolis, Bel Air, Crofton, Westminster, Wilde Lake, Woodlawn

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.