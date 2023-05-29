Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (May 29; SPRING FINAL)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played Sunday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (17-1) 1

2. Calvert Hall (11-6) 2

3. Boys’ Latin (12-6) 4

4. Loyola Blakefield (11-6) 3

5. St. Mary’s (14-5) 5

6. Broadneck (20-0) 7

7. St. Paul’s (8-8) 6

8. Severn (13-6) 8

9. Severna Park (13-4) 10

10. Archbishop Spalding (6-11) 9

11. South River (12-4) 12

12. Gilman (6-11) 11

13. Fallston (15-3) 14

14. Mt. Hebron (13-6) 15

15. Hereford (14-3) 13

Others considered: Catonsville (13-6), Howard (12-5), Mount Saint Joseph (7-9), Westminster (12-2)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (20-1) 1

2. St. Paul’s (18-3) 2

3. Maryvale Prep (16-3) 3

4. Glenelg Country (14-4) 4

5. Archbishop Spalding (12-5) 5

6. Manchester Valley (19-0) 6

7. Glenelg (14-3) 7

8. Liberty (15-1) 8

9. Severna Park (17-3) 9

10. Broadneck (14-5) 10

11. Towson (15-2) 11

12. Westminster (13-5) 12

13. Mt. Hebron (10-5) 13

14. Marriotts Ridge (10-5) 14

15. Dulaney (11-6) —

Others considered: Century (10-6), C. Milton Wright (10-7), Fallston (15-4), Roland Park (10-10), South Carroll (10-6)

BASEBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Archbishop Spalding (22-6) 2

2. River Hill (21-4) 14

3. Calvert Hall (18-13) 4

4. C. Milton Wright (17-5) —

5. Severna Park (20-4) 6

6. Broadneck (17-4) 5

7. Archbishop Curley (17-10) 1

8. Glenelg (21-3) 3

9. North County (18-4) 7

10. Towson (16-7) 8

11. Dulaney (15-5) 9

12. John Carroll (14-12) 11

13. Liberty (19-6) 15

14. Gilman (14-11) 10

15. Sparrows Points (14-6) —

Others considered: Mount St. Joseph (12-10), Centennial (15-6), Pikesville (17-6), Fallston (17-6), Old Mill (13-11)

SOFTBALL

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Reservoir (21-1) 1

2. Northeast-AA (19-3) 2

3. Crofton (17-4) 5

4. Archbishop Spalding (12-2) 4

5. Patterson Mill (18-4) 10

6. Francis Scott Key (18-2) 3

7. Eastern Tech (15-5) 9

8. Dulaney (16-5) —

9. John Carroll (14-3) 7

10. Arundel (13-4) 6

11. Carver A&T (13-8) 13

12. Liberty (12-5) 12

13. Glenelg (17-3) 8

14. Manchester Valley (12-6) —

15. Wilde Lake (14-5) 11

Others considered: Catholic (9-5), Chesapeake-AA (12-5), Fallston (13-7), Perry Hall (16-2), River Hill (12-6)

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. McDonogh 1

2. Oakland Mills 3

3. River Hill 4

4. Archbishop Spalding 5

5. Broadneck 8

6. Severna Park 2

7. Maryvale Prep 6

8. Hereford 7

9. Howard 15

10. Western Tech 14

11. Old Mill —

12. Woodlawn —

13. Arundel 10

14. Crofton 11

15. Westminster 9

Others considered: Century, Harford Tech, Mt. Hebron, New Town, Overlea

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Oakland Mills 1

2. Calvert Hall 2

3. Mount Saint Joseph 3

4. Severna Park 6

5. Dundalk 7

6. Gilman 8

7. Digital Harbor 12

8. Howard 4

9. Manchester Valley 10

10. Mervo 15

11. Parkville 5

12. Broadneck 9

13. Glenelg —

14. Liberty 13

15. Centennial —

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Crofton, Old Mill, Towson, Wilde Lake

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.