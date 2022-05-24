Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (May 23)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (13-6) 6

2. St. Mary’s (17-3) 4

3. Boys’ Latin (13-4) 1

4. Calvert Hall (114-5) 2

5. Archbishop Spalding (12-5) 3

6. Severn (10-7) 8

7. St. Paul’s (11-6) 5

8. Severna Park (15-4) 13

9. Broadneck (16-3) 10

10. Mt. Hebron (17-1) 11

11. Loyola Blakefield (6-9) 7

12. Catonsville (18-1) 9

13. Gilman (8-12) 12

14. Archbishop Curley (13-4) —

15. Fallston (15-3) 15

Others considered: Hereford (13-4), John Carroll (5-10)

No. 13 Severna Park boys lacrosse races past No. 9 Catonsville, 12-7, in 3A state semifinal; Falcons to play for 6th straight title https://t.co/l6nds6izLI — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) May 21, 2022

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Paul’s (17-1) 2

2. Glenelg Country (17-2) 1

3. Century (17-0) 4

4. Glenelg (15-1) 3

5. McDonogh (16-3) 5

6. Severna Park (16-2) 6

7. Broadneck (16-3) 7

8. Hereford (14-1) 10

9. Bryn Mawr (14-5) 8

10. Manchester Valley (12-2) 9

11. Marriotts Ridge (14-3) —

12. Westminster (12-4) 11

13. Archbishop Spalding (12-4) 13

14. C. Milton Wright (10-4) 14

15. Fallston (13-2) 15

Others considered: Liberty (11-7), Maryvale (12-6), Mercy (15-4), Notre Dame Prep (10-9), Towson (12-3)

Century girls lacrosse avenges last year’s loss by beating Middletown, 19-8, to advance to 2A state final https://t.co/SHqLhq05Gs — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) May 22, 2022

BASEBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Archbishop Spalding (25-4) 1

2. Severna Park (14-2) 3

3. Chesapeake-AA (18-3) 4

4. Towson (16-2) 6

5. John Carroll (16-11) 11

6. Calvert Hall (21-9) 2

7. Reservoir (17-4) 14

8. Dulaney (14-6) —

9. River Hill (16-3) 5

10. Glenelg (16-5) —

11. Liberty (15-5) —

12. Archbishop Curley (18-13) 8

13. Arundel (14-5) 7

14. Broadneck (15-4) 9

15. St. Paul’s (20-7) —

Others considered: Century (15-5), Hereford (15-3), North County (15-6), Perry Hall (16-5), South Caroll (12-5)

Reservoir baseball uses six-run second inning to defeat Northern, 9-2, advance to Class 3A state semifinal https://t.co/PdvqZskfR9 — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) May 20, 2022

SOFTBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Patterson Mill (22-0) 4

2. Archbishop Spalding (14-2) 3

3. Catonsville (16-4) 9

4. Chesapeake-AA (17-2) 1

5. South River (20-4) 5

6. Reservoir (16-1) 2

7. Century (16-6) 12

8. Crofton (14-6) 14

9. Carver A&T (15-4) 6

10. McDonogh (11-3) 7

11. Wilde Lake (14-5) 15

12. John Carroll (7-10) —

13. Arundel (17-3) 8

14. Fallston (14-2) 11

15. Severna Park (10-7) —

Others considered: Dulaney (9-8), Glenelg (11-6), Howard (11-6), Mt. Hebron (13-6), South Carroll (9-10), Towson (11-8)

No. 12 Century softball beats No. 6 Carver A&T, 8-3, to advance to Class 2A state semifinals https://t.co/A5vGYL4Fs1 — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) May 21, 2022

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall 1

2. Oakland Mills 2

3. Howard 3

4. Mount Saint Joseph 4

5. Severna Park 6

6. Dundalk 10

7. Gilman 9

8. Manchester Valley 8

9. Broadneck —

10. Loyola Blakefield 7

11. Old Mill 5

12. Bel Air —

13. Poly 12

14. Dunbar —

15. Dulaney 15

Others considered: Centennial, Crofton, Chesapeake-AA, Hammond, Mervo, Towson

Howard boys and girls outdoor track and field claim Class 3A East regional titles https://t.co/TMKxT6TGOI — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) May 21, 2022

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK

Rank, team, previous rank

1. McDonogh 1

2. Howard 2

3. Hereford 3

4. Maryvale Prep 4

5. Harford Tech 8

6. Broadneck 9

7. Century 5

8. Mount de Sales —

9. Notre Dame Prep 6

10. Westminster 12

Varsity Highlights Weekly

11. Oakland Mills —

12. Annapolis —

13. Arundel 11

14. Bel Air 15

15. Reservoir —

Others considered: Crofton, North Harford, River Hill, Towson, Western Tech, Wilde Lake

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.