Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (May 1)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played Sunday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (13-1) 2
2. Loyola Blakefield (10-3) 1
3. Calvert Hall (7-5) 5
4. Boys’ Latin (9-4)
5. St. Paul’s (6-6) 6
6. St. Mary’s (11-4) 3
7. Broadneck (12-0) 8
8. Severn (12-4) 7
9. Arch. Spalding (5-9) 12
10. Severna Park (9-3) 9
11. Gilman (5-9) 10
12. South River (8-3) 12
13. Westminster (11-1) 13
14. Mount Saint Joseph (8-7) 14
15. Marriotts Ridge (8-3) —
Others considered: Fallston (10-3), Hereford (6-2), Southern-AA (8-2)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (16-1) 1
2. St. Paul’s (15-2) 2
3. Maryvale (14-2) 4
4. Glenelg Country (12-3) 3
5. Archbishop Spalding (11-4) 5
6. Manchester Valley (12-0) 6
7. Glenelg (11-2) 7
8. Liberty (11-1) 8
9. Severna Park (9-3) 10
10. Broadneck (8-4) 9
11. Marriotts Ridge (9-4) 12
12. Towson (8-1) 13
13. Westminster (8-4) —
14. Mount Hebron (8-2) —
15. Century (8-4) 11
Others considered: C. Milton Wright (6-6), Dulaney (6-3), Garrison Forest (7-8), Hereford (7-3), Roland Park (8-7)
BASEBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Archbishop Curley (11-7) 7
2. Loyola Blakefield (10-5) 3
3. Calvert Hall (14-8) 5
4. Archbishop Spalding (14-7) 1
5. Glenelg (11-2) 6
6. North County (15-2) 11
7. Broadneck (14-3) 8
8. Severna Park (12-2) 2
9. Gilman (11-9) —
10. Liberty (11-1) 9
11. John Carroll (10-8) 4
12. Towson (8-2) 14
13. Glen Burnie (11-6) 12
14. Centennial (10-4) 10
15. Dulaney (11-2) 13
Others considered: Arundel (9-5), C. Milton Wright (9-4), Gerstell (12-2), New Town (8-1), Pikesville (10-4), River Hill (10-4)
SOFTBALL
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Reservoir (14-0) 1
2. Northeast (12-1) 2
3. Francis Scott Key (14-1) 3
4. John Carroll (11-1) 15
5. Crofton (11-3) 5
6. Archbishop Spalding (9-2) 4
7. Eastern Tech (12-2) 7
8. Chesapeake-AA (9-4) 6
9. Patterson Mill (12-2) 8
10. Glenelg (13-2) 11
11. Liberty (10-4) —
12. Fallston (10-5) 13
13. Arundel (10-3) 10
14. Catonsville (9-3) 9
15. Wilde Lake (10-4) 12
Others considered: Dulaney (9-3), Manchester Valley (7-5), Marriotts Ridge (9-5), Perry Hall (13-1), River Hill (9-4)
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Rank, team, previous rank
1. McDonogh 1
2. Crofton 3
3. River Hill 8
4. Severna Park 15
5. Oakland Mills 4
6. New Town –
7. Century 5
8. Hereford 12
9. Maryvale Prep 2
10. Westminster 14
11. Broadneck 10
12. Mt. Hebron 9
13. Archbishop Spalding 6
14. Notre Dame Prep 7
15. Atholton 13
Others considered: Howard, Old Mill, Western Tech, Wilde Lake, Woodlawn
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Oakland Mills 1
2. Calvert Hall 3
3. Dundalk 5
4. Howard 6
5. Mount Saint Joseph 2
6. Gilman 4
7. Crofton 7
8. Dulaney 8
9. Severna Park 9
10. Mervo 10
11. Broadneck 11
12. Century 12
13. Manchester Valley 15
14. Towson 13
15. Digital Harbor –
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Liberty, Milford Mill, Old Mill, Wilde Lake
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.