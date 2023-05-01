Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (May 1)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played Sunday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (13-1) 2

2. Loyola Blakefield (10-3) 1

3. Calvert Hall (7-5) 5

4. Boys’ Latin (9-4)

5. St. Paul’s (6-6) 6

6. St. Mary’s (11-4) 3

7. Broadneck (12-0) 8

8. Severn (12-4) 7

9. Arch. Spalding (5-9) 12

10. Severna Park (9-3) 9

11. Gilman (5-9) 10

12. South River (8-3) 12

13. Westminster (11-1) 13

14. Mount Saint Joseph (8-7) 14

15. Marriotts Ridge (8-3) —

Others considered: Fallston (10-3), Hereford (6-2), Southern-AA (8-2)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (16-1) 1

2. St. Paul’s (15-2) 2

3. Maryvale (14-2) 4

4. Glenelg Country (12-3) 3

5. Archbishop Spalding (11-4) 5

6. Manchester Valley (12-0) 6

7. Glenelg (11-2) 7

8. Liberty (11-1) 8

9. Severna Park (9-3) 10

10. Broadneck (8-4) 9

11. Marriotts Ridge (9-4) 12

12. Towson (8-1) 13

13. Westminster (8-4) —

14. Mount Hebron (8-2) —

15. Century (8-4) 11

Others considered: C. Milton Wright (6-6), Dulaney (6-3), Garrison Forest (7-8), Hereford (7-3), Roland Park (8-7)

BASEBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Archbishop Curley (11-7) 7

2. Loyola Blakefield (10-5) 3

3. Calvert Hall (14-8) 5

4. Archbishop Spalding (14-7) 1

5. Glenelg (11-2) 6

6. North County (15-2) 11

7. Broadneck (14-3) 8

8. Severna Park (12-2) 2

9. Gilman (11-9) —

10. Liberty (11-1) 9

11. John Carroll (10-8) 4

12. Towson (8-2) 14

13. Glen Burnie (11-6) 12

14. Centennial (10-4) 10

15. Dulaney (11-2) 13

Others considered: Arundel (9-5), C. Milton Wright (9-4), Gerstell (12-2), New Town (8-1), Pikesville (10-4), River Hill (10-4)

SOFTBALL

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Reservoir (14-0) 1

2. Northeast (12-1) 2

3. Francis Scott Key (14-1) 3

4. John Carroll (11-1) 15

5. Crofton (11-3) 5

6. Archbishop Spalding (9-2) 4

7. Eastern Tech (12-2) 7

8. Chesapeake-AA (9-4) 6

9. Patterson Mill (12-2) 8

10. Glenelg (13-2) 11

11. Liberty (10-4) —

12. Fallston (10-5) 13

13. Arundel (10-3) 10

14. Catonsville (9-3) 9

15. Wilde Lake (10-4) 12

Others considered: Dulaney (9-3), Manchester Valley (7-5), Marriotts Ridge (9-5), Perry Hall (13-1), River Hill (9-4)

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. McDonogh 1

2. Crofton 3

3. River Hill 8

4. Severna Park 15

5. Oakland Mills 4

6. New Town –

7. Century 5

8. Hereford 12

9. Maryvale Prep 2

10. Westminster 14

11. Broadneck 10

12. Mt. Hebron 9

13. Archbishop Spalding 6

14. Notre Dame Prep 7

15. Atholton 13

Others considered: Howard, Old Mill, Western Tech, Wilde Lake, Woodlawn

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Oakland Mills 1

2. Calvert Hall 3

3. Dundalk 5

4. Howard 6

5. Mount Saint Joseph 2

6. Gilman 4

7. Crofton 7

8. Dulaney 8

9. Severna Park 9

10. Mervo 10

11. Broadneck 11

12. Century 12

13. Manchester Valley 15

14. Towson 13

15. Digital Harbor –

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Liberty, Milford Mill, Old Mill, Wilde Lake

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.