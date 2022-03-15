Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (March 14)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.
BOYS BASKETBALL (FINAL)
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Mount Saint Joseph (33-6) 1
2. St. Frances (35-8) 3
3. Mount Carmel (25-8) 2
4. Parkville (24-1) 4
5. Archbishop Spalding (25-11) 5
6. John Carroll (20-11) 6
7. Lake Clifton (21-1) 7
8. Loyola Blakefield (16-12) 8
9. City (20-3) 11
10. St. Mary’s (29-8) 13
11. Meade (19-4) —
12. Edmondson (20-4) 12
13. Milford Mill (14-2) 9
14. Arundel (18-4) 14
15. New Town (17-4) 10
Others considered: Gilman (10-12), Overlea (21-5), Patterson (19-3), Patterson Mill (21-3), Randallstown (15-5)
GIRLS BASKETBALL (FINAL)
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (22-4) 1
2. St. Frances (19-4) 4
3. Western (20-2) 5
4. Poly (18-3) 10
5. Howard (19-1) 2
6. Glen Burnie (22-1) 3
7. Mount Carmel (18-4) 7
8. Old Mill (16-4) 6
9. Mercy (22-1) 9
10. Manchester Valley (21-2) 8
11. Fallston (23-4) —
12. River Hill (16-3) 12
13. Hereford (18-3) 13
14. Pikesville (18-4) 15
15. Roland Park (13-8) 14
Others considered: C. Milton Wright (14-7), Forest Park (12-3), John Carroll (13-8), Liberty (13-8)
WRESTLING (FINAL)
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Mount Saint Joseph (15-1) 1
2. Loyola Blakefield (17-2) 2
3. South Carroll (25-0) 3
4. Sparrows Point (11-2) 4
5. Archbishop Spalding (13-2) 5
6. Gilman (8-3) 6
7. McDonogh (1-7) 7
8. Glenelg (10-3) 8
9. Chesapeake-AA (36-5) 9
10. South River (29-4) 10
11. Calvert Hall (12-4) 11
12. Old Mill (27-4) 12
13. Oakland Mills (9-1) 13
14. Manchester Valley (31-9) 14
15. Bel Air (19-3) 15
Others considered: Broadneck (22-11), C. Milton Wright (18-7), Hammond (21-5), Harford Tech (18-5), Reservoir (17-7), Winters Mill (15-6)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK (FINAL)
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Calvert Hall 1
2. Mount St. Joseph 2
3. Gilman 3
4. Oakland Mills 4
5. Severna Park 5
6. Loyola Blakefield 6
7. Dulaney 7
8. Mervo 8
9. Poly 9
10. Manchester Valley 10
11. Century 11
12. Broadneck 12
13. Western Tech 13
14. Fallston 14
15. Liberty 15
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Howard, McDonogh, Milford Mill, Old Mill, Reservoir, South Carroll, South River
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK (FINAL)
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Hereford 1
2. Maryvale Prep 2
3. Century 3
4. McDonogh 4
5. Howard 5
6. Mount de Sales 6
7. Broadneck 7
8. Glenelg 8
9. River Hill 9
10. Oakland Mills 10
11. Crofton 11
12. Arundel 12
13. Westminster 13
14. Reservoir 14
15. Old Mill 15
Others considered: Bel Air, Hammond, North County, North Harford, Roland Park, South Carroll, St. Mary’s, Western Tech
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.