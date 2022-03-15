xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (March 14)

By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 15, 2022 5:00 AM

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

BOYS BASKETBALL (FINAL)

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Mount Saint Joseph (33-6) 1

2. St. Frances (35-8) 3

3. Mount Carmel (25-8) 2

4. Parkville (24-1) 4

5. Archbishop Spalding (25-11) 5

6. John Carroll (20-11) 6

7. Lake Clifton (21-1) 7

8. Loyola Blakefield (16-12) 8

9. City (20-3) 11

10. St. Mary’s (29-8) 13

11. Meade (19-4) —

12. Edmondson (20-4) 12

13. Milford Mill (14-2) 9

14. Arundel (18-4) 14

15. New Town (17-4) 10

Others considered: Gilman (10-12), Overlea (21-5), Patterson (19-3), Patterson Mill (21-3), Randallstown (15-5)

GIRLS BASKETBALL (FINAL)

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (22-4) 1

2. St. Frances (19-4) 4

3. Western (20-2) 5

4. Poly (18-3) 10

5. Howard (19-1) 2

6. Glen Burnie (22-1) 3

7. Mount Carmel (18-4) 7

8. Old Mill (16-4) 6

9. Mercy (22-1) 9

10. Manchester Valley (21-2) 8

11. Fallston (23-4) —

12. River Hill (16-3) 12

13. Hereford (18-3) 13

14. Pikesville (18-4) 15

15. Roland Park (13-8) 14

Others considered: C. Milton Wright (14-7), Forest Park (12-3), John Carroll (13-8), Liberty (13-8)

WRESTLING (FINAL)

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Mount Saint Joseph (15-1) 1

2. Loyola Blakefield (17-2) 2

3. South Carroll (25-0) 3

4. Sparrows Point (11-2) 4

5. Archbishop Spalding (13-2) 5

6. Gilman (8-3) 6

7. McDonogh (1-7) 7

8. Glenelg (10-3) 8

9. Chesapeake-AA (36-5) 9

10. South River (29-4) 10

11. Calvert Hall (12-4) 11

12. Old Mill (27-4) 12

13. Oakland Mills (9-1) 13

14. Manchester Valley (31-9) 14

15. Bel Air (19-3) 15

Others considered: Broadneck (22-11), C. Milton Wright (18-7), Hammond (21-5), Harford Tech (18-5), Reservoir (17-7), Winters Mill (15-6)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK (FINAL)

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall 1

2. Mount St. Joseph 2

3. Gilman 3

4. Oakland Mills 4

5. Severna Park 5

6. Loyola Blakefield 6

7. Dulaney 7

8. Mervo 8

9. Poly 9

10. Manchester Valley 10

11. Century 11

12. Broadneck 12

13. Western Tech 13

14. Fallston 14

15. Liberty 15

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Howard, McDonogh, Milford Mill, Old Mill, Reservoir, South Carroll, South River

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK (FINAL)

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Hereford 1

2. Maryvale Prep 2

3. Century 3

4. McDonogh 4

5. Howard 5

6. Mount de Sales 6

7. Broadneck 7

8. Glenelg 8

9. River Hill 9

10. Oakland Mills 10

11. Crofton 11

12. Arundel 12

13. Westminster 13

14. Reservoir 14

15. Old Mill 15

Others considered: Bel Air, Hammond, North County, North Harford, Roland Park, South Carroll, St. Mary’s, Western Tech

Latest High School sports

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

