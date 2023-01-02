Advertisement
High School sports

Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Jan. 2)

Baltimore Sun

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Mount Saint Joseph (12-2) 1

2. St. Frances (8-5) 2

3. Parkville (7-0) 3

4. Lake Clifton (6-1) 4

5. City (9-0) 5

6. Mount Carmel (8-4) 6

7. New Town (5-1) 9

8. Meade (6-1) 7

9. Edmondson (4-3) 10

10. Loyola Blakefield (6-3) 11

11. Glenelg Country (5-5) 8

12. Archbishop Spalding (5-5) 12

13. Reservoir (6-0) 13

14. Long Reach (8-0) —

15. Pikesville (4-0) 15

Others considered: Calvert Hall (8-7), Catonsville (4-1), Century (4-1), Hereford (5-0), Northeast-AA (8-1), St. Mary’s (8-4)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (8-1) 1

2. Poly (5-0) 2

3. Howard (8-0) 4

4. St. Frances (7-2) 3

5. Glen Burnie (6-0) 5

6. Forest Park (7-0) 8

7. St. Mary’s (12-0) 11

8. St. Timothy’s (5-1) —

9. Mount Carmel (3-4) 6

10. Mercy (8-3) 9

11. Manchester Valley (7-1) 12

12. River Hill (6-2) 14

13. Fallston (5-2) 13

14. Western (5-2) 15

15. South Carroll (5-2) 10

Others considered: Chesapeake-AA (7-1), Hereford (3-1), North Harford (7-1), Old Mill (3-3), Pikesville (3-2), Westminster (7-1)

WRESTLING

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Mount Saint Joseph (0-0) 1

2. Gilman (4-0) 2

3. Loyola Blakefield (7-2) 3

4. South Carroll (12-0) 4

5. St. Frances (8-0) 10

6. Chesapeake-AA (15-1) —

7. South River (22-2) 5

8. Sparrows Point (12-2) 8

9. Manchester Valley (19-2) 9

10. Calvert Hall (0-0) 6

11. Broadneck (14-1) 13

12. Glenelg (5-0) 11

13. Harford Tech (13-0) 14

14. Archbishop Spalding (7-3) 7

15. Hammond (18-4) 12

Others considered: Bel Air (14-5), Hereford (10-4), McDonogh (0-0), Northeast-AA (5-3), Old Mill (19-4)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Oakland Mills 1

2. Gilman 2

3. Mount Saint Joseph 3

4. Calvert Hall 4

5. Manchester Valley 8

6. Dulaney 5

7. Crofton 9

8. Dundalk —

9. Towson 7

10. Howard 10

11. Digital Harbor —

12. Old Mill 6

13. Archbishop Spalding 11

14. Severna Park 13

15. Century 14

Others considered: Broadneck, Long Reach, Poly, Milford Mill, Parkville

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. McDonogh 1

2. Maryvale Prep 2

3. Crofton 3

4. Oakland Mills 4

5. Century 5

6. Archbishop Spalding 6

7. Westminster 12

8. Hereford 7

9. Notre Dame Prep 8

10. Mt. Hebron 11

11. Western Tech 14

12. Digital Harbor 15

13. Overlea 9

14. Broadneck 10

15. River Hill 13

Others considered: Chesapeake-AA, City, Howard, South Carroll, Western

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

