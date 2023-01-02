Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Jan. 2)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Mount Saint Joseph (12-2) 1
2. St. Frances (8-5) 2
3. Parkville (7-0) 3
4. Lake Clifton (6-1) 4
5. City (9-0) 5
6. Mount Carmel (8-4) 6
7. New Town (5-1) 9
8. Meade (6-1) 7
9. Edmondson (4-3) 10
10. Loyola Blakefield (6-3) 11
11. Glenelg Country (5-5) 8
12. Archbishop Spalding (5-5) 12
13. Reservoir (6-0) 13
14. Long Reach (8-0) —
15. Pikesville (4-0) 15
Others considered: Calvert Hall (8-7), Catonsville (4-1), Century (4-1), Hereford (5-0), Northeast-AA (8-1), St. Mary’s (8-4)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (8-1) 1
2. Poly (5-0) 2
3. Howard (8-0) 4
4. St. Frances (7-2) 3
5. Glen Burnie (6-0) 5
6. Forest Park (7-0) 8
7. St. Mary’s (12-0) 11
8. St. Timothy’s (5-1) —
9. Mount Carmel (3-4) 6
10. Mercy (8-3) 9
11. Manchester Valley (7-1) 12
12. River Hill (6-2) 14
13. Fallston (5-2) 13
14. Western (5-2) 15
15. South Carroll (5-2) 10
Others considered: Chesapeake-AA (7-1), Hereford (3-1), North Harford (7-1), Old Mill (3-3), Pikesville (3-2), Westminster (7-1)
WRESTLING
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Mount Saint Joseph (0-0) 1
2. Gilman (4-0) 2
3. Loyola Blakefield (7-2) 3
4. South Carroll (12-0) 4
5. St. Frances (8-0) 10
6. Chesapeake-AA (15-1) —
7. South River (22-2) 5
8. Sparrows Point (12-2) 8
9. Manchester Valley (19-2) 9
10. Calvert Hall (0-0) 6
11. Broadneck (14-1) 13
12. Glenelg (5-0) 11
13. Harford Tech (13-0) 14
14. Archbishop Spalding (7-3) 7
15. Hammond (18-4) 12
Others considered: Bel Air (14-5), Hereford (10-4), McDonogh (0-0), Northeast-AA (5-3), Old Mill (19-4)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Oakland Mills 1
2. Gilman 2
3. Mount Saint Joseph 3
4. Calvert Hall 4
5. Manchester Valley 8
6. Dulaney 5
7. Crofton 9
8. Dundalk —
9. Towson 7
10. Howard 10
11. Digital Harbor —
12. Old Mill 6
13. Archbishop Spalding 11
14. Severna Park 13
15. Century 14
Others considered: Broadneck, Long Reach, Poly, Milford Mill, Parkville
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Rank, team, previous rank
1. McDonogh 1
2. Maryvale Prep 2
3. Crofton 3
4. Oakland Mills 4
5. Century 5
6. Archbishop Spalding 6
7. Westminster 12
8. Hereford 7
9. Notre Dame Prep 8
10. Mt. Hebron 11
11. Western Tech 14
12. Digital Harbor 15
13. Overlea 9
14. Broadneck 10
15. River Hill 13
Others considered: Chesapeake-AA, City, Howard, South Carroll, Western
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.