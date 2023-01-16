Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Jan. 16)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Mount Saint Joseph (18-3) 1
2. St. Frances (13-7) 2
3. Parkville (12-0) 3
4. City (13-0) 5
5. Mount Carmel (10-4) 6
6. Lake Clifton (9-2) 4
7. New Town (9-2) 7
8. Meade (10-1) 8
9. Poly (9-1) —
10. Edmondson (8-3) 9
11. McDonogh (12-8) —
12. Loyola Blakefield (8-4) 10
13. Archbishop Spalding (8-8) 12
13, Pikesville (10-1) 15
14. St. Mary’s (12-5) —
15. Dulaney (10-3) —
Others considered: Calvert Hall (11-8), Catonsville (7-3), Liberty (8-2), Long Reach (9-2), South River (8-3), Wilde Lake (8-3)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (12-2) 4
2. Poly (11-1) 2
3. Howard (12-0) 3
4. McDonogh (11-2) 1
5. Glen Burnie (9-0) 5
6. Forest Park (9-1) 6
7. St. Mary’s (15-0) 7
8. River Hill (10-2) 12
9. Fallston (8-2) 13
10. Western (6-3) 14
11. Francis Scott Key (11-2) —
12. Mount Carmel (5-5) 9
13. Mercy (9-6) 10
14. St. Timothy’s (7-2) 8
15. Hereford (8-1) —
Others considered: Manchester Valley (9-2), North Harford (8-1), Chesapeake-AA (11-2), Old Mill (7-4), Pikesville (8-2)
WRESTLING
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Mount St. Joseph (2-0) 1
2. South Carroll (23-0) 4
3. Gilman (7-3) 2
4. Loyola Blakefield (14-3) 3
5. St. Frances (9-0) 5
6. Chesapeake-AA (27-3) 6
7. Sparrows Point (21-3) 8
8. Manchester Valley (29-2) 9
9. South River (29-5) 5
10. Calvert Hall (1-0) 10
11. Broadneck (15-1) 11
12. Hammond (21-4) 15
13. Glenelg (7-2) 12
14. Harford Tech (21-1) 13
15. Archbishop Spalding (18-8) 14
Other considered: Bel Air (24-7), Hereford (12-5), McDonogh (2-1), Northeast-AA (6-3), Old Mill (21-4)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Oakland Mills 1
2. Mount Saint Joseph 3
3. Gilman 2
4. Calvert Hall 4
5. Dundalk 8
6. Crofton 7
7. Manchester Valley 5
8. Dulaney 6
9. Towson 9
10. Digital Harbor 11
11. Century 15
12. Howard 10
13. Meade —
14. Parkville —
15. Archbishop Spalding 13
Others considered: Broadneck, Poly, Milford Mill, Old Mill, Severna Park
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Maryvale Prep 2
2. Archbishop Spalding 6
3. McDonogh 1
4. Century 5
5. Oakland Mills 4
6. Notre Dame Prep 9
7. Hereford 8
8. Crofton 3
9. Western Tech 11
10. Broadneck 14
11. Westminster 7
12. Arundel —
13. Towson —
14. Mt. Hebron 10
15. Digital Harbor 12
Others considered: City, Howard, Overlea, River Hill, Western
