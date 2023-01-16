Advertisement
High School sports

Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Jan. 16)

Baltimore Sun

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Mount Saint Joseph (18-3) 1

2. St. Frances (13-7) 2

3. Parkville (12-0) 3

4. City (13-0) 5

5. Mount Carmel (10-4) 6

6. Lake Clifton (9-2) 4

7. New Town (9-2) 7

8. Meade (10-1) 8

9. Poly (9-1) —

10. Edmondson (8-3) 9

11. McDonogh (12-8) —

12. Loyola Blakefield (8-4) 10

13. Archbishop Spalding (8-8) 12

13, Pikesville (10-1) 15

14. St. Mary’s (12-5) —

15. Dulaney (10-3) —

Others considered: Calvert Hall (11-8), Catonsville (7-3), Liberty (8-2), Long Reach (9-2), South River (8-3), Wilde Lake (8-3)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Frances (12-2) 4

2. Poly (11-1) 2

3. Howard (12-0) 3

4. McDonogh (11-2) 1

5. Glen Burnie (9-0) 5

6. Forest Park (9-1) 6

7. St. Mary’s (15-0) 7

8. River Hill (10-2) 12

9. Fallston (8-2) 13

10. Western (6-3) 14

11. Francis Scott Key (11-2) —

12. Mount Carmel (5-5)  9

13. Mercy (9-6) 10

14. St. Timothy’s (7-2) 8

15. Hereford (8-1) —

Others considered: Manchester Valley (9-2), North Harford (8-1), Chesapeake-AA (11-2), Old Mill (7-4), Pikesville (8-2)

WRESTLING

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Mount St. Joseph (2-0) 1

2. South Carroll (23-0) 4

3. Gilman (7-3) 2

4. Loyola Blakefield (14-3) 3

5. St. Frances (9-0) 5

6. Chesapeake-AA (27-3) 6

7. Sparrows Point (21-3) 8

8. Manchester Valley (29-2) 9

9. South River (29-5) 5

10. Calvert Hall (1-0) 10

11. Broadneck (15-1) 11

12. Hammond (21-4) 15

13. Glenelg (7-2) 12

14. Harford Tech (21-1) 13

15. Archbishop Spalding (18-8) 14

Other considered: Bel Air (24-7), Hereford (12-5), McDonogh (2-1), Northeast-AA (6-3), Old Mill (21-4)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Oakland Mills 1

2. Mount Saint Joseph 3

3. Gilman 2

4. Calvert Hall 4

5. Dundalk 8

6. Crofton 7

7. Manchester Valley 5

8. Dulaney 6

9. Towson 9

10. Digital Harbor 11

11. Century 15

12. Howard 10

13. Meade —

14. Parkville —

15. Archbishop Spalding 13

Others considered: Broadneck, Poly, Milford Mill, Old Mill, Severna Park

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Maryvale Prep 2

2. Archbishop Spalding 6

3. McDonogh 1

4. Century 5

5. Oakland Mills 4

6. Notre Dame Prep 9

7. Hereford 8

8. Crofton 3

9. Western Tech 11

10. Broadneck 14

11. Westminster 7

12. Arundel —

13. Towson —

14. Mt. Hebron 10

15. Digital Harbor 12

Others considered: City, Howard, Overlea, River Hill, Western

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

