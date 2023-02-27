Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Feb. 27)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

Advertisement

1. St. Frances (28-9) 4

2. Mount Saint Joseph (35-4) 1

Advertisement

3. City (23-0) 3

4. New Town (20-3) 6

5. Parkville (22-1) 2

6. Lake Clifton (17-4) 5

7. Mount Carmel (21-13) 7

8. Edmondson (15-7) 8

9. Archbishop Spalding (15-7) —

10. St. Mary’s (24-7) 11

Advertisement

11. Meade (20-3) 10

12. Poly (19-2) 14

13. Aberdeen (19-4) 15

14. Wilde Lake (19-3) —

15. Broadneck (16-7) 12

Others considered: Calvert Hall (19-7), Dulaney (17-5), John Carroll (14-17), Liberty (15-5), Long Reach (20-2), Loyola Blakefield (11-14)

Advertisement

No. 4 St. Frances boys basketball outlasts No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph in OT, 78-75, for MIAA A Conference crown https://t.co/HwWVm3sewY — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) February 27, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (23-2) 1

2. St. Frances (23-4) 2

3. Howard (21-1) 3

4. Poly (21-2) 4

5. St. Mary’s (27-0) 6

Advertisement

6. Mercy (16-9) 5

7. Glen Burnie (19-2) 7

8. St. Timothy’s (17-4) 9

9. Pikesville (19-5) 10

10. Harford Tech (17-5) 11

11. River Hill (17-5) 8

Advertisement

12. Forest Park (14-3) 12

13. Western (16-5) 13

14. Hereford (16-4) 14

15. Fallston (16-5) —

Others considered: Francis Scott Key (18-3), Hammond (17-5), Manchester Valley (18-4), Mount Carmel (11-16), North Harford (13-1), Westminster (17-5)

McDonogh wing Ava McKennie commits to Maryland women’s basketball, first in Class of 2024 https://t.co/oWVHZKNUhZ — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) February 24, 2023

WRESTLING (FINAL)

Rank, team, record, previous rank

Advertisement

1. Mount Saint Joseph (9-0) 1

2. South Carroll (33-1) 2

3. Gilman (12-5) 3

4. Loyola Blakefield (17-5) 4

5. St. Frances (18-0) 5

6. South River (37-6) 6

Advertisement

7. Sparrows Point (39-5) 7

8. Manchester Valley (39-4) 8

9. Broadneck (29-4) 9

10. Chesapeake-AA (31-8) 10

11. Calvert Hall (6-3) 11

12. Hammond (29-5) 14

Advertisement

13. Glenelg (13-4) 12

14. Marriotts Ridge (26-8) 13

15. Bel Air (31-9) —

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (19-11), C. Milton Wright (14-10), Harford Tech (29-5), Hereford (16-8)

No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph leads Baltimore-area wrestling teams at National Preps https://t.co/jiA1gAxMtV — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) February 26, 2023

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD (FINAL)

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Oakland Mills 1

Advertisement

2. Mount Saint Joseph 2

3. Calvert Hall 3

4. Gilman 4

5. Severna Park 11

6. Mervo 9

7. Towson 6

Advertisement

8. Dundalk 7

9. Dulaney 14

10. Milford Mill —

11. Broadneck 8

12. Manchester Valley 5

13. Liberty —

Advertisement

14. Old Mill —

15. Howard 12

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Centennial, Crofton, Digital Harbor, New Town

Severna Park boys indoor track and field holds onto Class 4A state championship; Mervo boys finish 2nd in 3A https://t.co/iMINsRwHWs — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) February 23, 2023

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD (FINAL)

Rank, team, previous rank

1. McDonogh 1

2. Maryvale Prep 2

Advertisement

3. Archbishop Spalding 3

4. Mt. Hebron 6

5. Oakland Mills 7

6. Century 4

7. Hereford 5

8. River Hill —

Advertisement

9. Westminster 10

10. Old Mill —

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

11. Severna Park 11

12. Notre Dame Prep 12

13. Broadneck 8

14. Crofton 9

Advertisement

15. Western Tech 15

Others considered: Arundel, Howard, New Town, Overlea, South Carroll

Oakland Mills girls indoor track and field wins Class 2A state title on final event, boys dominate for second straight title https://t.co/wKlSXC75nq — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) February 22, 2023

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.