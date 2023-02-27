Advertisement
High School sports

Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Feb. 27)

Baltimore Sun

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Frances (28-9) 4

2. Mount Saint Joseph (35-4) 1

3. City (23-0) 3

4. New Town (20-3) 6

5. Parkville (22-1) 2

6. Lake Clifton (17-4) 5

7. Mount Carmel (21-13) 7

8. Edmondson (15-7) 8

9. Archbishop Spalding (15-7) —

10. St. Mary’s (24-7) 11

11. Meade (20-3) 10

12. Poly (19-2) 14

13. Aberdeen (19-4) 15

14. Wilde Lake (19-3) —

15. Broadneck (16-7) 12

Others considered: Calvert Hall (19-7), Dulaney (17-5), John Carroll (14-17), Liberty (15-5), Long Reach (20-2), Loyola Blakefield (11-14)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (23-2) 1

2. St. Frances (23-4) 2

3. Howard (21-1) 3

4. Poly (21-2) 4

5. St. Mary’s (27-0) 6

6. Mercy (16-9) 5

7. Glen Burnie (19-2) 7

8. St. Timothy’s (17-4) 9

9. Pikesville (19-5) 10

10. Harford Tech (17-5) 11

11. River Hill (17-5) 8

12. Forest Park (14-3) 12

13. Western (16-5) 13

14. Hereford (16-4) 14

15. Fallston (16-5) —

Others considered: Francis Scott Key (18-3), Hammond (17-5), Manchester Valley (18-4), Mount Carmel (11-16), North Harford (13-1), Westminster (17-5)

WRESTLING (FINAL)

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Mount Saint Joseph (9-0) 1

2. South Carroll (33-1) 2

3. Gilman (12-5) 3

4. Loyola Blakefield (17-5) 4

5. St. Frances (18-0) 5

6. South River (37-6) 6

7. Sparrows Point (39-5) 7

8. Manchester Valley (39-4) 8

9. Broadneck (29-4) 9

10. Chesapeake-AA (31-8) 10

11. Calvert Hall (6-3) 11

12. Hammond (29-5) 14

13. Glenelg (13-4) 12

14. Marriotts Ridge (26-8) 13

15. Bel Air (31-9) —

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (19-11), C. Milton Wright (14-10), Harford Tech (29-5), Hereford (16-8)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD (FINAL)

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Oakland Mills 1

2. Mount Saint Joseph 2

3. Calvert Hall 3

4. Gilman 4

5. Severna Park 11

6. Mervo 9

7. Towson 6

8. Dundalk 7

9. Dulaney 14

10. Milford Mill —

11. Broadneck 8

12. Manchester Valley 5

13. Liberty —

14. Old Mill —

15. Howard 12

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Centennial, Crofton, Digital Harbor, New Town

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD (FINAL)

Rank, team, previous rank

1. McDonogh 1

2. Maryvale Prep 2

3. Archbishop Spalding 3

4. Mt. Hebron 6

5. Oakland Mills 7

6. Century 4

7. Hereford 5

8. River Hill —

9. Westminster 10

10. Old Mill —

11. Severna Park 11

12. Notre Dame Prep 12

13. Broadneck 8

14. Crofton 9

15. Western Tech 15

Others considered: Arundel, Howard, New Town, Overlea, South Carroll

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

