Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Feb. 27)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (28-9) 4
2. Mount Saint Joseph (35-4) 1
3. City (23-0) 3
4. New Town (20-3) 6
5. Parkville (22-1) 2
6. Lake Clifton (17-4) 5
7. Mount Carmel (21-13) 7
8. Edmondson (15-7) 8
9. Archbishop Spalding (15-7) —
10. St. Mary’s (24-7) 11
11. Meade (20-3) 10
12. Poly (19-2) 14
13. Aberdeen (19-4) 15
14. Wilde Lake (19-3) —
15. Broadneck (16-7) 12
Others considered: Calvert Hall (19-7), Dulaney (17-5), John Carroll (14-17), Liberty (15-5), Long Reach (20-2), Loyola Blakefield (11-14)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (23-2) 1
2. St. Frances (23-4) 2
3. Howard (21-1) 3
4. Poly (21-2) 4
5. St. Mary’s (27-0) 6
6. Mercy (16-9) 5
7. Glen Burnie (19-2) 7
8. St. Timothy’s (17-4) 9
9. Pikesville (19-5) 10
10. Harford Tech (17-5) 11
11. River Hill (17-5) 8
12. Forest Park (14-3) 12
13. Western (16-5) 13
14. Hereford (16-4) 14
15. Fallston (16-5) —
Others considered: Francis Scott Key (18-3), Hammond (17-5), Manchester Valley (18-4), Mount Carmel (11-16), North Harford (13-1), Westminster (17-5)
WRESTLING (FINAL)
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Mount Saint Joseph (9-0) 1
2. South Carroll (33-1) 2
3. Gilman (12-5) 3
4. Loyola Blakefield (17-5) 4
5. St. Frances (18-0) 5
6. South River (37-6) 6
7. Sparrows Point (39-5) 7
8. Manchester Valley (39-4) 8
9. Broadneck (29-4) 9
10. Chesapeake-AA (31-8) 10
11. Calvert Hall (6-3) 11
12. Hammond (29-5) 14
13. Glenelg (13-4) 12
14. Marriotts Ridge (26-8) 13
15. Bel Air (31-9) —
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (19-11), C. Milton Wright (14-10), Harford Tech (29-5), Hereford (16-8)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD (FINAL)
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Oakland Mills 1
2. Mount Saint Joseph 2
3. Calvert Hall 3
4. Gilman 4
5. Severna Park 11
6. Mervo 9
7. Towson 6
8. Dundalk 7
9. Dulaney 14
10. Milford Mill —
11. Broadneck 8
12. Manchester Valley 5
13. Liberty —
14. Old Mill —
15. Howard 12
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Centennial, Crofton, Digital Harbor, New Town
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD (FINAL)
Rank, team, previous rank
1. McDonogh 1
2. Maryvale Prep 2
3. Archbishop Spalding 3
4. Mt. Hebron 6
5. Oakland Mills 7
6. Century 4
7. Hereford 5
8. River Hill —
9. Westminster 10
10. Old Mill —
11. Severna Park 11
12. Notre Dame Prep 12
13. Broadneck 8
14. Crofton 9
15. Western Tech 15
Others considered: Arundel, Howard, New Town, Overlea, South Carroll
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.