High School sports

Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Feb. 13)

Baltimore Sun

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Mount Saint Joseph (31-3) 1

2. Parkville (20-0) 3

3. City (18-0) 4

4. St. Frances (23-10) 2

5. Lake Clifton (16-3) 5

6. New Town (18-2) 6

7. Mount Carmel (17-14) 8

8. Edmondson (15-5) 10

9. John Carroll (13-15) —

10. Meade (18-3) 7

11. St. Mary’s (20-6) 11

12. Broadneck (16-5) —

13. Loyola Blakefield (10-11) 12

14. Poly (13-2) 14

15. Aberdeen (17-4) —

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (13-15), Calvert Hall (16-11), Dulaney (16-5), Long Reach (17-2), South River (11-5), Wilde Lake (15-3)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (21-2) 3

2. St. Frances (22-3) 1

3. Howard (19-1) 3

4. Poly (19-2) 2

5. Mercy (16-8) 13

6. St. Mary’s (24-0) 7

7. Glen Burnie (16-2) 5

8. River Hill (16-4) 8

9. St. Timothy’s (15-3) 14

10. Pikesville (16-5) 15

11. Harford Tech (15-5) —

12. Forest Park (14-3) 12

13. Western (14-4) 13

14. Hereford (13-4) —

15. Gerstell (17-4) —

Others considered: Fallston (14-5), Francis Scott Key (17-3), Manchester Valley (17-4), Mount Carmel (9-15), North Harford (12-1)

WRESTLING

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Mount Saint Joseph (9-0) 1

2. South Carroll (33-1) 2

3. Gilman (12-5) 3

4. Loyola Blakefield (17-5) 4

5. St. Frances (18-0) 5

6. South River (37-6) 11

7. Sparrows Point (39-5) 6

8. Manchester Valley (39-4) 7

9. Broadneck (29-4) 8

10. Chesapeake-AA (31-8) 9

11. Calvert Hall (6-3) 10

12. Glenelg (13-4) 13

13. Marriotts Ridge (26-8) —

14. Hammond (29-5) 12

15. Harford Tech (29-5) 14

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (19-11), Bel Air (31-9), C. Milton Wright (14-10), Hereford (16-8)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Oakland Mills 1

2. Mount Saint Joseph 2

3. Calvert Hall 3

4. Gilman 5

5. Manchester Valley 6

6. Towson 4

7. Dundalk 7

8. Broadneck 9

9. Mervo —

10. Crofton 10

11. Severna Park —

12. Howard 12

13. Meade 15

14. Dulaney 8

15. Westminster 13

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Centennial, Digital Harbor, Old Mill, Poly

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. McDonogh 1

2. Maryvale Prep 2

3. Archbishop Spalding 3

4. Century 4

5. Hereford 5

6. Mt. Hebron 7

7. Oakland Mills 8

8. Broadneck 6

9. Crofton 9

10. Westminster 10

11. Severna Park 14

12. Notre Dame Prep 11

13. Western 12

14. Howard 13

15. Western Tech —

Others considered: Arundel, City, New Town, Overlea, Towson

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

