Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Feb. 13)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Mount Saint Joseph (31-3) 1

2. Parkville (20-0) 3

3. City (18-0) 4

4. St. Frances (23-10) 2

5. Lake Clifton (16-3) 5

6. New Town (18-2) 6

7. Mount Carmel (17-14) 8

8. Edmondson (15-5) 10

9. John Carroll (13-15) —

10. Meade (18-3) 7

11. St. Mary’s (20-6) 11

12. Broadneck (16-5) —

13. Loyola Blakefield (10-11) 12

14. Poly (13-2) 14

15. Aberdeen (17-4) —

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (13-15), Calvert Hall (16-11), Dulaney (16-5), Long Reach (17-2), South River (11-5), Wilde Lake (15-3)

No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph basketball cruises past No. 2 St. Frances, 82-64, extending winning streak to 16 https://t.co/3Kr4Egda2F — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) February 12, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (21-2) 3

2. St. Frances (22-3) 1

3. Howard (19-1) 3

4. Poly (19-2) 2

5. Mercy (16-8) 13

6. St. Mary’s (24-0) 7

7. Glen Burnie (16-2) 5

8. River Hill (16-4) 8

9. St. Timothy’s (15-3) 14

10. Pikesville (16-5) 15

11. Harford Tech (15-5) —

12. Forest Park (14-3) 12

13. Western (14-4) 13

14. Hereford (13-4) —

15. Gerstell (17-4) —

Others considered: Fallston (14-5), Francis Scott Key (17-3), Manchester Valley (17-4), Mount Carmel (9-15), North Harford (12-1)

Mount Saint Joseph wrestling turned in another dominant performance, beating second-place Gilman by 76 points to win the MIAA championship for the sixth time in the past seven tournaments. https://t.co/rPit1Lwax1 — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) February 12, 2023

WRESTLING

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Mount Saint Joseph (9-0) 1

2. South Carroll (33-1) 2

3. Gilman (12-5) 3

4. Loyola Blakefield (17-5) 4

5. St. Frances (18-0) 5

6. South River (37-6) 11

7. Sparrows Point (39-5) 6

8. Manchester Valley (39-4) 7

9. Broadneck (29-4) 8

10. Chesapeake-AA (31-8) 9

11. Calvert Hall (6-3) 10

12. Glenelg (13-4) 13

13. Marriotts Ridge (26-8) —

14. Hammond (29-5) 12

15. Harford Tech (29-5) 14

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (19-11), Bel Air (31-9), C. Milton Wright (14-10), Hereford (16-8)

‘A great day to be a Cavalier’: South Carroll wrestling repeats as Class 1A state dual champions, beating Northern Garrett, 46-30 https://t.co/P06HRkVTiy — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) February 12, 2023

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Oakland Mills 1

2. Mount Saint Joseph 2

3. Calvert Hall 3

4. Gilman 5

5. Manchester Valley 6

6. Towson 4

7. Dundalk 7

8. Broadneck 9

9. Mervo —

10. Crofton 10

11. Severna Park —

12. Howard 12

13. Meade 15

14. Dulaney 8

15. Westminster 13

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Centennial, Digital Harbor, Old Mill, Poly

Video evidence shows wrong runner disqualified for incident at Class 4A East Region indoor track and field meet https://t.co/5WPUoCpizJ — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) February 9, 2023

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. McDonogh 1

2. Maryvale Prep 2

3. Archbishop Spalding 3

4. Century 4

5. Hereford 5

6. Mt. Hebron 7

7. Oakland Mills 8

8. Broadneck 6

9. Crofton 9

10. Westminster 10

By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

11. Severna Park 14

12. Notre Dame Prep 11

13. Western 12

14. Howard 13

15. Western Tech —

Others considered: Arundel, City, New Town, Overlea, Towson

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.