Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Feb. 13)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Mount Saint Joseph (31-3) 1
2. Parkville (20-0) 3
3. City (18-0) 4
4. St. Frances (23-10) 2
5. Lake Clifton (16-3) 5
6. New Town (18-2) 6
7. Mount Carmel (17-14) 8
8. Edmondson (15-5) 10
9. John Carroll (13-15) —
10. Meade (18-3) 7
11. St. Mary’s (20-6) 11
12. Broadneck (16-5) —
13. Loyola Blakefield (10-11) 12
14. Poly (13-2) 14
15. Aberdeen (17-4) —
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (13-15), Calvert Hall (16-11), Dulaney (16-5), Long Reach (17-2), South River (11-5), Wilde Lake (15-3)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (21-2) 3
2. St. Frances (22-3) 1
3. Howard (19-1) 3
4. Poly (19-2) 2
5. Mercy (16-8) 13
6. St. Mary’s (24-0) 7
7. Glen Burnie (16-2) 5
8. River Hill (16-4) 8
9. St. Timothy’s (15-3) 14
10. Pikesville (16-5) 15
11. Harford Tech (15-5) —
12. Forest Park (14-3) 12
13. Western (14-4) 13
14. Hereford (13-4) —
15. Gerstell (17-4) —
Others considered: Fallston (14-5), Francis Scott Key (17-3), Manchester Valley (17-4), Mount Carmel (9-15), North Harford (12-1)
WRESTLING
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Mount Saint Joseph (9-0) 1
2. South Carroll (33-1) 2
3. Gilman (12-5) 3
4. Loyola Blakefield (17-5) 4
5. St. Frances (18-0) 5
6. South River (37-6) 11
7. Sparrows Point (39-5) 6
8. Manchester Valley (39-4) 7
9. Broadneck (29-4) 8
10. Chesapeake-AA (31-8) 9
11. Calvert Hall (6-3) 10
12. Glenelg (13-4) 13
13. Marriotts Ridge (26-8) —
14. Hammond (29-5) 12
15. Harford Tech (29-5) 14
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (19-11), Bel Air (31-9), C. Milton Wright (14-10), Hereford (16-8)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Oakland Mills 1
2. Mount Saint Joseph 2
3. Calvert Hall 3
4. Gilman 5
5. Manchester Valley 6
6. Towson 4
7. Dundalk 7
8. Broadneck 9
9. Mervo —
10. Crofton 10
11. Severna Park —
12. Howard 12
13. Meade 15
14. Dulaney 8
15. Westminster 13
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Centennial, Digital Harbor, Old Mill, Poly
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Rank, team, previous rank
1. McDonogh 1
2. Maryvale Prep 2
3. Archbishop Spalding 3
4. Century 4
5. Hereford 5
6. Mt. Hebron 7
7. Oakland Mills 8
8. Broadneck 6
9. Crofton 9
10. Westminster 10
11. Severna Park 14
12. Notre Dame Prep 11
13. Western 12
14. Howard 13
15. Western Tech —
Others considered: Arundel, City, New Town, Overlea, Towson
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.