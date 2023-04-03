Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (April 3)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (7-0) 1

2. St. Mary’s (7-0) 3

3. Boys’ Latin (5-2) 2

4. Loyola Blakefield (4-2) 6

5. St. Paul’s (3-3) 7

6. Severn (8-1) 5

7. Calvert Hall (1-4) 4

8. Severna Park (4-0) 8

9. Broadneck (5-0) 9

10. Gilman (1-4) 10

11. Mount Saint Joseph (7-2) —

12. Archbishop Spalding (2-5) 12

13. Westminster (3-0) 13

14. South River (3-1) —

15. Hereford (3-1) 15

Others considered: Fallston (3-1), John Carroll (2-1), Marriotts Ridge (2-1), Patterson MIll (4-0), Southern-AA (3-1)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Paul’s (8-0) 1

2. McDonogh (7-1) 2

3. Glenelg Country (5-0) 7

4. Glenelg (3-0) 11

5. Maryvale (6-2) 8

6. Archbishop Spalding (4-1) 3

7. Broadneck (3-1) 4

8. Severna Park (3-1) 6

9. Marriotts Ridge (3-1) 5

10. Notre Dame Prep (6-1) 9

11. Manchester Valley (4-0) 12

12. Century (3-0) —

13. Fallston (3-0) —

14. Liberty (3-1) 14

15. Hereford (3-1) 13

Others considered: Dulaney (2-2), Mt. Hebron (2-1), Towson (4-0), Westminster (3-1)

BASEBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Archbishop Spalding (6-1) 1

2. John Carroll (3-1) 4

3. Calvert Hall (4-4) 2

4. Loyola Blakefield (4-1) —

5. Archbishop Curley (5-3) 10

6. Glenelg (4-1) 5

7. Severna Park (6-1) 6

8. Broadneck (4-1) 7

9. Liberty (5-0) 14

10. Marriotts Ridge (4-1) —

11. Centennial (4-1) —

12. Chesapeake-AA (3-3) 2

13. North County (5-1) —

14. North Harford (4-0) —

15. Reservoir (3-1) 12

Others considered: Arundel (3-3), Dulaney (4-1), Hereford (2-3), Perry Hall (3-1), River Hill (4-2), Towson (3-1)

SOFTBALL

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Reservoir (5-0) 3

2. Archbishop Spalding (2-0) 2

3. Northeast-AA (5-0) 9

4. Francis Scott Key (4-1) 5

5. Crofton (4-1) 1

6. Chesapeake-AA (3-2) 6

7. Catonsville (3-1) 4

8. Patterson Mill (4-0) 11

9. Glenelg (4-0) 14

10. Wilde Lake (3-1) 10

11. Arundel (4-0) —

12. Fallston (2-2) 7

13. Manchester Valley (2-2) 8

14. John Carroll (4-1) —

15. Carver A&T (2-2) 12

Others considered: Harford Tech (2-3), Mount de Sales (2-2), River Hill (3-1), Severna Park (3-2), South Carroll (3-2)

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. McDonogh 1

2. Maryvale Prep 2

3. Oakland Mills 4

4. Century 5

5. Crofton 12

6. Notre Dame Prep —

7. Archbishop Spalding 3

8. Severna Park —

9. Mt. Hebron 6

10. Broadneck 7

11. Western Tech 11

12. Hereford 8

13. Westminster 10

14. River Hill 9

15. Western 14

Others considered: Atholton, Howard, New Town, Old Mill, Wilde Lake

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Oakland Mills 1

2. Mount Saint Joseph 2

3. Calvert Hall 3

4. Gilman 5

5. Severna Park 4

6. Dundalk 7

7. Dulaney —

8. Mervo 6

9. Wilde Lake

10. Crofton —

11. Archbishop Spalding 9

12. Towson 10

13. Broadneck 11

14. Century —

15. Liberty 12

Others considered: Howard, Manchester Valley, Milford Mill, New Town, Old Mill

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.