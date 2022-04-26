Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (April 25)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Mary’s (12-0) 2
2. Boys’ Latin (9-2) 1
3. Severn (9-2) 7
4. Archbishop Spalding (8-3) 4
5. Gilman (8-7) 13
6. Loyola Blakefield (5-6) 5
7. St. Paul’s (8-5) 7
8. Calvert Hall (8-4) 9
9. McDonogh (6-5) 3
10. Severna Park (7-2) 6
11. Catonsville (11-0) 11
12. Broadneck (8-2) 10
13. Mt. Hebron (8-1) 14
14. Hereford (7-2) 12
15. John Carroll (5-7) —
Others considered: Dulaney (6-4), Fallston (10-2), Havre de Grace (6-3), Towson (7-2)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Paul’s (13-0) 1
2. Glenelg (10-0) 4
3. Glenelg Country (13-1) 6
4. Century (10-0) 7
5. McDonogh (12-2) 2
6. Broadneck (9-1) 3
7. Archbishop Spalding (10-2) 5
8. Severna Park (6-2) 8
9. Manchester Valley (9-1) 9
10. Hereford (8-1) 11
11. Towson (8-0) —
12. Westminster (8-2) 12
13. Bryn Mawr (11-3) 15
14. C. Milton Wright (5-2) 14
15. Fallston (8-1) —
Others considered: Marriotts Ridge (6-3), Maryvale (9-5), North Harford (7-2), Notre Dame Prep (7-7)
BASEBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Archbishop Spalding (17-3) 1
2. Calvert Hall (14-5) 2
3. Towson (8-1) 4
4. Severna Park (8-1) 7
5. Broadneck (9-2) 6
6. River Hill (10-2) 3
7. Chesapeake-AA (10-2) 12
8. Hereford (11-1) 10
9. Loyola (8-8) —
10. Archbishop Curley (14-9) 5
11. Mount Saint Joseph (12-7) 11
12. Arundel (9-4) —
13. Liberty (8-4) —
14 Dulaney (8-4) 13
15. South Carroll (8-2) —
Others considered: Fallston (9-4), Glen Burnie (10-4), Glenelg (9-4), John Carroll (8-8), Southern-AA (7-4)
SOFTBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Chesapeake-AA (11-0) 3
2. Reservoir (9-0) 4
3. Archbishop Spalding (9-2) 1
4. McDonogh (8-0-1) 5
5. Catonsville (8-1) 2
6. Patterson Mill (12-0)
7. South River (9-3) --
8. Arundel (7-1) 9
9. Howard (7-2) 6
10. Manchester Valley (8-3) 11
11. Fallston (10-1) 12
12. John Carroll (4-4) 8
13. Carver A&T (7-1) 13
14. Glenelg (8-3) —
15. Crofton (5-3) 14
Others considered: Dulaney (5-2), Francis Scott Key (8-4), Liberty (7-4), Mt. Hebron (7-3), Towson (5-3), Wilde Lake (5-4)
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Oakland Mills 1
2. Mount Saint Joseph 3
3. Calvert Hall 2
4. Severna Park 4
5. Howard 6
6. Loyola Blakefield 5
7. Manchester Valley 8
8. Old Mill 7
9. Gilman 10
10. Dundalk 11
11. Poly 9
12. Mervo 12
13. Patterson Mill 15
14. Dulaney 13
15. Centennial —
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Chesapeake-AA, Dunbar, Hammond, Liberty, North County
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK
Rank, team, previous rank
1. McDonogh 3
2. Howard 2
3. Hereford 4
4. Century 6
5. Maryvale Prep 1
6. River Hill 7
7. Notre Dame Prep 5
8. Dulaney 8
9. Broadneck 11
10. Harford Tech —
Varsity Highlights
11. Arundel 9
12. Oakland Mills 15
13. Severn 10
14. Bel Air 12
15. Crofton 13
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, North Harford, South Carroll, St. Mary’s, Western Tech
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.