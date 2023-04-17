Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (April 17)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Loyola Blakefield (7-3) 4

2. McDonogh (9-1) 1

3. St. Mary’s (9-2) 2

4. Boys’ Latin (6-3) 3

5. Calvert Hall (4-4) 7

6. St. Paul’s (4-5) 5

7. Severn (11-2) 6

8. Broadneck (7-0) 9

9. Severna Park (6-1) 8

10. Gilman (4-5) 10

11. South River (7-1) 14

12. Archbishop Spalding (4-7) 12

13. Westminster (6-1) 13

14. Mount Saint Joseph (7-4) 11

15. Fallston (8-2) —

Others considered: Hereford (3-2), John Carroll (2-4), Marriotts Ridge (3-1), Patterson Mill (8-0), Southern-AA (4-2)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (11-1) 2

2. St. Paul’s (11-2) 1

3. Glenelg Country (10-0) 3

4. Maryvale (10-2) 5

5. Archbishop Spalding (9-3) 6

6. Manchester Valley (8-0) 11

7. Glenelg (6-2) 4

8. Liberty (6-1) 14

9. Broadneck (6-3) 7

10. Severna Park (5-3) 8

11. Century (6-2) 12

12. Marriotts Ridge (4-3) 9

13. Towson (5-1) —

14. Hereford (4-1) 15

15. Fallston (7-1) 13

Others considered: Dulaney (4-2), Mt. Hebron (3-1), Notre Dame Prep (7-6), Westminster (6-2)

BASEBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Archbishop Spalding (12-2) 1

2. Severna Park (12-0) 7

3. Loyola Blakefield (6-2) 4

4. John Carroll (8-5) 2

5. Calvert Hall (9-6) 3

6. Glenelg (6-1) 6

7. Archbishop Curley (11-6) 5

8. Broadneck (8-1) 8

9. Liberty (7-0) 9

10. Centennial (7-1) 11

11. North County (9-2) 13

12. Glen Burnie (9-2) —

13. Dulaney (8-1) —

14. Towson (6-1) —

15. Marriotts Ridge (7-3) 10

Others considered: Gerstell (8-2), Gilman (9-6), Northeast-AA (5-3), Pikesville (7-1), River Hill (5-3)

SOFTBALL

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Reservoir (8-0) 1

2. Northeast-AA (8-0) 3

3. Francis Scott Key (9-1) 4

4. Archbishop Spalding (5-0) 2

5. Crofton (6-3) 5

6. Chesapeake-AA (7-2) 6

7. Eastern Tech (7-1) —

8. Patterson Mill (6-1) 8

9. Catonsville (5-1) 7

10. Arundel (8-0) 11

11. Glenelg (7-2) 9

12. Wilde Lake (6-2) 10

13. Fallston (5-4) 12

14. Manchester Valley (5-3) 13

15. John Carroll (6-1) 14

Others considered: Dulaney (4-3), Harford Tech (4-4), Perry Hall (8-1), River Hill (5-3), South Carroll (6-4)

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. McDonogh 1

2. Maryvale Prep 2

3. Crofton 5

4. Oakland Mills 3

5. Century 4

6. Archbishop Spalding 7

7. Notre Dame Prep 6

8. River Hill 14

9. Mt. Hebron 9

10. Broadneck 10

11. Western Tech 11

12. Hereford 12

13. Atholton —

14. Westminster 13

15. Severna Park 8

Others considered: Howard, New Town, Old Mill, Western, Wilde Lake

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Oakland Mills 1

2. Mount Saint Joseph 2

3. Calvert Hall 3

4. Gilman 4

5. Dundalk 6

6. Howard —

7. Crofton 10

8. Dulaney 7

9. Severna Park 5

10. Mervo 8

11. Broadneck 13

12. Century 14

13. Towson 12

14. Wilde Lake 9

15. Manchester Valley —

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Liberty, Meade, Milford Mill, Old Mill

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.