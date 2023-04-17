Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (April 17)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Loyola Blakefield (7-3) 4
2. McDonogh (9-1) 1
3. St. Mary’s (9-2) 2
4. Boys’ Latin (6-3) 3
5. Calvert Hall (4-4) 7
6. St. Paul’s (4-5) 5
7. Severn (11-2) 6
8. Broadneck (7-0) 9
9. Severna Park (6-1) 8
10. Gilman (4-5) 10
11. South River (7-1) 14
12. Archbishop Spalding (4-7) 12
13. Westminster (6-1) 13
14. Mount Saint Joseph (7-4) 11
15. Fallston (8-2) —
Others considered: Hereford (3-2), John Carroll (2-4), Marriotts Ridge (3-1), Patterson Mill (8-0), Southern-AA (4-2)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (11-1) 2
2. St. Paul’s (11-2) 1
3. Glenelg Country (10-0) 3
4. Maryvale (10-2) 5
5. Archbishop Spalding (9-3) 6
6. Manchester Valley (8-0) 11
7. Glenelg (6-2) 4
8. Liberty (6-1) 14
9. Broadneck (6-3) 7
10. Severna Park (5-3) 8
11. Century (6-2) 12
12. Marriotts Ridge (4-3) 9
13. Towson (5-1) —
14. Hereford (4-1) 15
15. Fallston (7-1) 13
Others considered: Dulaney (4-2), Mt. Hebron (3-1), Notre Dame Prep (7-6), Westminster (6-2)
BASEBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Archbishop Spalding (12-2) 1
2. Severna Park (12-0) 7
3. Loyola Blakefield (6-2) 4
4. John Carroll (8-5) 2
5. Calvert Hall (9-6) 3
6. Glenelg (6-1) 6
7. Archbishop Curley (11-6) 5
8. Broadneck (8-1) 8
9. Liberty (7-0) 9
10. Centennial (7-1) 11
11. North County (9-2) 13
12. Glen Burnie (9-2) —
13. Dulaney (8-1) —
14. Towson (6-1) —
15. Marriotts Ridge (7-3) 10
Others considered: Gerstell (8-2), Gilman (9-6), Northeast-AA (5-3), Pikesville (7-1), River Hill (5-3)
SOFTBALL
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Reservoir (8-0) 1
2. Northeast-AA (8-0) 3
3. Francis Scott Key (9-1) 4
4. Archbishop Spalding (5-0) 2
5. Crofton (6-3) 5
6. Chesapeake-AA (7-2) 6
7. Eastern Tech (7-1) —
8. Patterson Mill (6-1) 8
9. Catonsville (5-1) 7
10. Arundel (8-0) 11
11. Glenelg (7-2) 9
12. Wilde Lake (6-2) 10
13. Fallston (5-4) 12
14. Manchester Valley (5-3) 13
15. John Carroll (6-1) 14
Others considered: Dulaney (4-3), Harford Tech (4-4), Perry Hall (8-1), River Hill (5-3), South Carroll (6-4)
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Rank, team, previous rank
1. McDonogh 1
2. Maryvale Prep 2
3. Crofton 5
4. Oakland Mills 3
5. Century 4
6. Archbishop Spalding 7
7. Notre Dame Prep 6
8. River Hill 14
9. Mt. Hebron 9
10. Broadneck 10
11. Western Tech 11
12. Hereford 12
13. Atholton —
14. Westminster 13
15. Severna Park 8
Others considered: Howard, New Town, Old Mill, Western, Wilde Lake
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Oakland Mills 1
2. Mount Saint Joseph 2
3. Calvert Hall 3
4. Gilman 4
5. Dundalk 6
6. Howard —
7. Crofton 10
8. Dulaney 7
9. Severna Park 5
10. Mervo 8
11. Broadneck 13
12. Century 14
13. Towson 12
14. Wilde Lake 9
15. Manchester Valley —
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding, Liberty, Meade, Milford Mill, Old Mill
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.