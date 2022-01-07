xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Arundel girls basketball cruises past North East, 57-21 | Baltimore Sun high school roundup (Jan. 6)

By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 06, 2022 9:57 PM

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Boys basketball

Mount Carmel 84, Loyola 66

Century 57, Manchester Valley 35

Girls basketball

Old Mill 55, Meade 51

Arundel 57, North East 21: Heather Middleton scored 14 points and Jordan Glover had 10 points to lead the Wildcats past the Indians. Arundel used a 22-7 run in the second quarter to create separation.

Fallston 46, C. Milton Wright 35: Ayla Galloway had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Jillian Crawford had 11 points to lead the host Cougars past the Mustangs.

Edgewood 65, North Harford 49: Ma’niya Alston scored a game-high 28 points, Harmony Madu had 13 points and 16 rebounds and Ronni Edwards had 11 points to lead the host Rams past the Hawks.

Bohemia Manor 37, Bel Air 34: Allie Tivvis scored eight points, but the host Bobcats fell to the Eagles. Bel Air trailed 20-14 at the half.

Boys swimming

Loyola 96, Spalding 63

To submit scores and stats, email timschwartz@baltsun.com, jcoffren@baltsun.com and cdoon@baltsun.com.

