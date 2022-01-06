Loyola Blakefield boys basketball beats McDonogh, 60-52 | Baltimore Sun high school roundup (Jan. 5)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Boys basketball
Loyola Blakefield 60, McDonogh 52: Jayden Moore scored 16 points and J’Lin Brown had 12 points to lead the host Dons (8-3, 3-3 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) over the Eagles (3-4). McDonogh made six 3-pointers in the first half and took a 31-27 lead, but Loyola built a 50-42 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Dons host Mount Carmel on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Liberty 64, Edgewood 55: The visiting Lions (3-0) extended their lead to double digits in the fourth quarter over the Rams. Shane Stewart had a game-high 30 points for Liberty and Trent Alexander had 20 points for Edgewood.
Girls basketball
Century 43, Francis Scott Key 25: Eva Brandt had 14 points, 24 rebounds and five blocks and Mia Graff had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals to lead the Knights (6-0) over the host Eagles. Century’s tough defense limited F.S. Key to two points in the first quarter.
Elkton 45, Bel Air 30: Akirah Watson scored a game-high 20 points to lead the visiting Elks past the Bobcats. Tara Trzeciak had eight points for Bel Air. Elkton took a 28-16 lead at the half.
Wrestling
South Carroll wins two: The Cavaliers (14-0) beat Liberty, 62-12, and Century, 65-12. Against the Lions, South Carroll opened with a 38-0 run. The Cavaliers racked up seven pins: Manny Rodrigues (152), Brandon Athey (170), Rylan Moose (182), Evan Owen (106), Ryan Athey (126), Michael Pizzuto (132) and Gage Owen (138).
Edgewood 60, Joppatowne 21
Loyola 58 McDonogh 12
Rising Sun 60, Joppatowne 6
