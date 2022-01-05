Liberty boys basketball edges Winters Mill, 64-61 | Baltimore Sun high school roundup (Jan. 4)

Havre de Grace 77, North Harford 50: The Warriors (5-1) had nine players score in the non-division win over the host Hawks (1-6). Dominik McKenney-George led four Have de Grace players in double figures with 16 points. Braydyn Malloy added 14 points, while Quintin Daniels netted 12 points and Jun Mun finished with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.