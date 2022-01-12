South Carroll wrestling rolls to win over Francis Scott Key | Baltimore Sun high school roundup (Jan. 11)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Boys basketball
Arundel 68, Broadneck 52: The host Wildcats outscored the Bruins, 10-8, in the fourth quarter. Arundel was led by Karris Scott (24 points), Messiah Anderson (15 points) and Thomas Loughry (11 points).
Meade 76, Northeast-AA 36: The visiting Mustangs (6-1, 6-0 Anne Arundel) went on a 25-11 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Eagles. Xavier Robertson scored 22 points to lead all 11 scorers for Meade, which won its fifth in a row. The Mustangs face North County on Friday at 7 p.m.
Patterson Mill 58, Fallston 49: Drew Pape scored 19 points and Kyle Luddy had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the visiting Huskies over the Cougars. Dylan Wheeler had a game-high 20 points for Fallston. Patterson Mill led 26-16 at the half.
C. Milton Wright 82, Havre de Grace 61: Jordan Stiemke scored a game-high 31 points to lead the host Mustangs past the Warriors. Dominic McKinney scored 19 points for Havre de Grace. C.M. Wright led 38-28 at the half.
Girls basketball
Chesapeake-AA 46, Crofton 39: Kasey Slade had nine points and nine rebounds to lead the host Cougars past the Cardinals. Ella Shannon and Michaela Dennis each scored eight points for Chesapeake. Vanessa Carmichael and Lily Maher each scored 11 points for Crofton.
Bohemia Manor 45, Edgewood 31: Janice Rodriguez scored nine points, Ma’niya Alston had six points and Harmony Madu had five points, but the visiting Rams fell to the Eagles.
Meade 65, Northeast 14: The host Mustangs went on a 29-2 run in the third quarter to cruise to victory.
Wrestling
South Carroll 60, Francis Scott Key 24: The Cavaliers (15-0, 3-0 Carroll County) got pins from Evan Owen (113 pounds), Ryan Athey (126), Michael Pizzuto (132), Anthony Bond (145), Manny Rodrigues (152) and Brandon Athey (170).
Montgomery Blair 44, Old Mill 29: The visiting Patriots fell to 22-1. Old Mill got wins from Jayden Wills (120), Elijah Mills (132), Cameron Neal (152), Jackson Cohenour (160), and Garrett Perrotta (182).
Manchester Valley 61, Winters Mill 12: The Falcons led 9-6 before the Mavericks won the next 11 matches. Camdyn Yowell (126) won a 3-2 decision to start the 11-0 run.
Swimming
John Carroll 132, Beth Tfiloh 119: The host Warriors boys team won 104-22, but the girls team lost 110-15. Top finishers for John Carroll included: Kaylie Wolfe (200 freestyle), Victoria Novak (200 IM & 100 butterfly), Corinne Baikauskas (50 freestyle), Sara Chhun (100 freestyle), Mackenzie Hopkins (500 freestyle & 100 backstroke) and Lucas Lakatta (200 IM). Second place finishers for the Patriots were: Ellie Hughes (200IM & 100 butterfly), Olivia Schaub (100 freestyle) and Ryan Fabriziani (200 freestyle).
Latest High School sports
To submit scores and stats, email timschwartz@baltsun.com, jcoffren@baltsun.com and cdoon@baltsun.com.