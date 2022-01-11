Jordan Fulmore’s game-winner lifts Francis Scott Key boys basketball past Manchester Valley | Baltimore Sun high school roundup (Jan. 10)

Francis Scott Key 51, Manchester Valley 49: Sophomore Jordan Fulmore’s putback basket with 10 seconds left was the difference as the Eagles held off a second-half rally to beat the Mavericks. Ryan Rill led the way with 24 points for FSK, which took a 26-19 lead into halftime only for Manchester Valley to drain five second-half 3-pointers and eventually tie the game at 49. Logan Milstreed chipped in 13 points and Jaeden Heiser had seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Eagles.