Jordan Fulmore’s game-winner lifts Francis Scott Key boys basketball past Manchester Valley | Baltimore Sun high school roundup (Jan. 10)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, Jan. 10.
Boys basketball
Francis Scott Key 51, Manchester Valley 49: Sophomore Jordan Fulmore’s putback basket with 10 seconds left was the difference as the Eagles held off a second-half rally to beat the Mavericks. Ryan Rill led the way with 24 points for FSK, which took a 26-19 lead into halftime only for Manchester Valley to drain five second-half 3-pointers and eventually tie the game at 49. Logan Milstreed chipped in 13 points and Jaeden Heiser had seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Eagles.
Century 66, Westminster 47: Andrew Marcinko dropped 26 points on seven 3-pointers and the Knights made 13 threes overall to run away with a win against the visiting Owls. John Pavlick chipped in 15 points for Century, which turned a 33-22 halftime lead into a comfortable victory in the second half.
Westminster was led by Liam Long with nine points while Cam Crilly and Kyle Hoot each had seven.
Meade 69, Severna Park 68: Junior Xavion Roberson scored 27 points and had five assists as the Mustangs (5-1, 5-0) rallied from a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and beat the Falcons. Juniors Kyree Scott added 13 points and five rebounds, Shawn Jones pitched in 11 points and seven boards and Bryson Spruell added 10 points.
Girls basketball
Manchester Valley 49, Francis Scott Key 45: Summer Brooks had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists, Ally Mathias added 15 points and eight rebounds and Lizzie Bertrand pitched in with six points and three boards to lead Mavericks (8-1) to a road win over FSK (5-5).
Century, 46 Westminster 31: Eva Brandt secured a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds and Erin Mellendick added nine points and four assists to lead the Knights (7-1) past the Owls. Mia Graff and Caroline Little (four assists) pitched in with seven points apiece while Harli Hamlett added six for Century, which jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Gerstell 40, Notre Dame Prep 34: In the first game in nearly three weeks for both squads, Gerstell (5-2, 4-0 IAAM B2) rallied from a 25-12 halftime deficit to win. Eniyah Stinnette led the way with 12 points while Annie Jackson had eight and Kathrynn Heinz finished with seven.
Meade 46, Severna Park 33
Wrestling
South Carroll wins Hub Cup: Evan Owen (106), Ryan Athey (120), Michael Pizzuto (132), Gage Owen (138), AJ Rodrigues (160), Brandon Athey (170) and Rylan Moose (182) each claimed titles as the Cavaliers cruised to the team title at North Hagerstown on Saturday with 234.5 points. Manny Rodrigues (152) took third and Anthony Bond (145) came in fourth.
Francis Scott Key places 8th at Hub Cup: Zach Kinloch took the 126-pound title while Nate Taylor took third, Liam Weeks finished fourth, Patrick Mattingly and Bodey Griffin came in sixth, Josh Rouse finished seventh and Gabe Dell came in eighth at North Hagerstown on Saturday.
