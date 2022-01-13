Strong second half leads Marriotts Ridge girls basketball past Oakland Mills | High school roundup (Jan. 12)

Gerstell 49, Severn 15: The host Falcons (6-2, 5-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland) took a 13-1 lead in the first quarter over the Admirals (3-7, 1-4) and rolled. Kylie Redman led all scorers with 14 points. Annie Jackson scored 13 to go with eight rebounds. Eniyah Stinnette finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and five steals.