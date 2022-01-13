Strong second half leads Marriotts Ridge girls basketball past Oakland Mills | High school roundup (Jan. 12)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Girls basketball
Marriotts Ridge 62, Oakland Mills 42: The Mustangs broke open a three-point game at halftime, running away in the second half. Senior Talia Trotter paced the Mustangs with 22 points, Freshman Jaden Washington added 17 and Junior Kerri Lee chipped in eight. Destiny Macharia scored 20 for the Scorpions.
Hammond 59, Long Reach 13: Nia Green scored 16 and Milana Newby was right behind her with 15 points to lead the Golden Bears.
Century 50, Aberdeen 6: Century got a strong defensive effort, only surrendering three points in each half, as the Knights improved to 8-1. Eva Brandt posted a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Mia Graff added 15 points.
McDonogh 63, St. Frances 52: The No. 1 Eagles improved to 7-4 overall and 2-0 in the IAAM A Conference while the fourth-ranked Panthers fall to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
Gerstell 49, Severn 15: The host Falcons (6-2, 5-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland) took a 13-1 lead in the first quarter over the Admirals (3-7, 1-4) and rolled. Kylie Redman led all scorers with 14 points. Annie Jackson scored 13 to go with eight rebounds. Eniyah Stinnette finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and five steals.
Howard 61, Glenelg 24: Gabrielle Kennerly led the Lions with 17 points. Samiyah Nasir chipped in 14.
Mt. Hebron 50, Reservoir 43: A tie game with 2:30 to play, the Vikings pulled away down the stretch paced by Erin Dixon with 15 points. Audrey Harrington finished with 13 points in addition to a strong rebounding night.
Wilde Lake 36, Centennial 32: Mia Swaby-Rowe scored six of her eight points in the fourth quarter helping Wilde Lake hold on for the win.
Westminster 55, Winters Mill 37: Abby Kindle scored 16 points and Kylie McWilliams had 13 points to lead the visiting Owls past the Falcons. McWilliams also had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Patterson Mill 57, Joppatowne 12
River Hill 49, Atholton 20
Boys basketball
John Carroll 65, Glenelg Country 44: The Patriots saw a 13-point halftime lead trimmed to nine after three quarters, but pulled away with a 23-11 run in the fourth.
Marriotts Ridge 80, Oakland Mills 58: Patrick Curtain poured in 30 points, including hitting four 3-pointers to lead the Mustangs. Kaden Bryan backed him with 12 points and Aiden Elliott chipped in 10. Ali DaCosta-Paul and Isaiah Reed each scored 15 to lead Oakland Mills.
Reservoir 60, Mt. Hebron 52: The Gators led by 18 after three quarters and held on for the win. Matthew Brathmaite led the way with 18 points in the win. Cameron Chance was right behind him with 17.
Glenelg 60, Howard 56: Bisi Owens had 28 points and Todd Calhoun had 15 as the Gladiators held off a fourth-quarter Lions rally.
Long Reach 57, Hammond 35
Wilde Lake 76, Centennial 52
Wrestling
Old Mill 57, Glen Burnie 18: The Patriots bounced back from Tuesday’s 44-29 loss to Montgomery Blair. Matt Ellison (138), Bryan Arevalo (145), Jackson Cohenour (160) and R.J. Duncan (285) all won by pin for Old Mill.
Chesapeake-AA 66, Severna Park 7: The Cougars won the first four matches and rolled past the Falcons. Jackson Worley (113), Braidyn Bryant (138), Chase Listorti (145), Collin Lewis (160) and Gavin Maresca (182) all picked up pins for the Cougars.
Havre de Grace 66, Elkton 12
North East 45, Edgewood 27
Perryville 42, Joppatowne 14