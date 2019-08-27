High school sports participation drops for first time in 30 years; football sees biggest decline

With fall sports around the state gearing up to begin play this week, the National Federation of State High School Associations cast a shadow as its annual High School Athletics Participation Survey showed the first national drop in high school sports participation since 1988-89.
Though not every sport saw fewer numbers coming out to tryouts this fall, overall involvement plummeted to 7,937,491, a 43,395-student decline from the 2017-18 school year. Last year’s participation number (7,980,886) had been an all-time high.
The shift in Maryland was relatively less significant, with 117,137 student-athletes participating in 2018-19, a 488-player drop from 2017-18. Maryland’s participation ranked 23rd in the country for the fifth consecutive year, with 65,903 boys and 51,234 girls. Girls participation rose by 623 players while boys dipped by 1,111.
Lacrosse, the high school sport with its identity deeply rooted in Maryland, lost some interest with boys but not with girls in 2019, with 6,296 boys — 82 fewer than the previous season — and 5,591 girls, a 119-player increase.
Overall, boys and girls lacrosse has flourished, gaining participation annually. Since the 2003-04 academic year, the last time national lacrosse numbers were under 100,000, the sport has gained 116,917 new players nationwide.
Nationally, football sunk to its lowest total since 1999-2000, with numbers shrinking for the fifth year in a row. This year, 1,008,417 participants will take to the gridiron this fall — a 30,662-person drop from the previous season.
The NFHS maintains that the sum of schools participating in football remained stable, actually experiencing slight growth, with 14,247 schools offering 11-on-11 football, an uptick of 168.
The same trend can be found in Maryland. Overall participation fell by 551 players to 13,538, though two more schools began offering the sport.
The amount of girls playing football is also on the rise. Over the past decade, that number has more than tripled from 759 in 2008-09 to 2,404 last season. Last year, 24 girls are reported to have played football in Maryland.
Basketball suffered the second-biggest losses this season, losing 23,944 participants across boys (10,604) and girls (13,340). However, the decline in girls’ participation has little to do with Maryland and more to do with Texas, where 25,000 girls have stopped playing basketball over two years.
In fact, with Texas out of the question, girls’ basketball has remained stable for the past seven years.
In Maryland, boys basketball dropped from 5,650 participants to 5,341 — a 309-player decline. Girls basketball also saw a slight downturn, falling from 4,368 in 2017-18 to 4,163 last year.
Across the nation, soccer has enjoyed a healthy influx of more than 70,000 new players in seven years, and Maryland hasn’t bucked the trend. Girls soccer remained stable in the state, gaining one player to tally 5,840 in 2018-19. Boys soccer saw significantly more come out to play, with an increase of 179 last year.
On the boys side, track and field, wrestling and tennis all made additions nationally in 2018-19. Indoor and outdoor track numbers remained stable in Maryland while there were 42 more tennis players and 142 fewer wrestlers.
Volleyball saw the biggest gains on the girl side on the national scale but saw little change in Maryland.