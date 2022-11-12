Runners, from left, Bowie's Jacob Bayes, Arundel's Zaiden Lane and Severna Park's Chris Nunn compete in the Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Runners, from left, Bowie's Jacob Bayes, Arundel's Zaiden Lane and Severna Park's Chris Nunn compete in the Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

MPSSAA cross country state championships | PHOTOS

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A state championship cross country meets took place at Hereford High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Dulaney's Tyler Dailey competes in the Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Dulaney's Tyler Dailey competes in the Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dulaney's Nikhil Manickam, right, leads a group of runners to the finish in the Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Dulaney's Nikhil Manickam, right, leads a group of runners to the finish in the Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dulaney's Tyler Dailey leads Richard Montgomery's Noah Fisher and other runners in the Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Dulaney's Tyler Dailey leads Richard Montgomery's Noah Fisher and other runners in the Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Runners compete in the Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Runners compete in the Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Severna Park's Taylor Jarvis competes in the Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Severna Park's Taylor Jarvis competes in the Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dulaney's Tyler Dailey follows Richard Montgomery's Noah Fisher in the Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Dulaney's Tyler Dailey follows Richard Montgomery's Noah Fisher in the Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville's Hallie Shepard, right, is followed by Northwood's Maya Ducker in the Class 4A girls race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Catonsville's Hallie Shepard, right, is followed by Northwood's Maya Ducker in the Class 4A girls race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Leonardtown's Elena Blodnikar wins the Class 4A girls race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Leonardtown's Elena Blodnikar wins the Class 4A girls race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dulaney's Catherine Campbell, right, is followed by Severna Park's Cameron Glebocki in the Class 4A girls race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Dulaney's Catherine Campbell, right, is followed by Severna Park's Cameron Glebocki in the Class 4A girls race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dulaney's Catherine Campbell (1299) runs with other competitors in the Class 4A girls race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Dulaney's Catherine Campbell (1299) runs with other competitors in the Class 4A girls race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

A group of Severna Park runners run together near the start of the Class 4A girls race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

A group of Severna Park runners run together near the start of the Class 4A girls race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Severna Park's Cameron Glebocki tries to catch her breath after finishing the Class 4A girls race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Severna Park's Cameron Glebocki tries to catch her breath after finishing the Class 4A girls race during the cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

